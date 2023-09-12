    An Abby Lee Miller Interview Was Shut Down After She Admitted She Likes High School Athletes

    Abby Lee Miller responded to the backlash she's received after admitting her attraction to high school football players.

    Abby made the comment last week on the Sofia with an F podcast, when she and host Sofia Franklyn were discussing the 1983 sports drama All the Right Moves — which features Tom Cruise as the star player of a high school football team.

    "Oh, that's my downfall. I like the high school football players," the 57-year-old confessed. "I still like them."

    Sofia, 31, shared that she personally liked "coaches." But Abby doubled down on liking athletes. "Not one that used to be in high school, but one that is,” she stated, at which point Sofia abruptly ended the interview.

    The former Dance Moms star later took to Instagram to defend her comments after a clip of the interview went viral.

    “I do like those hot, athletic, muscular types of guys — the jocks," she said. "I always have, and I always will.”

    "And they must be able to go out to a club, gamble in Vegas, [and] rent an ADA-compliant, handicap-accessible van.”

    Abby said: “If you saw the movie All the Right Moves starring Tom Cruise playing a high school football star, then you will know exactly what I’m talking about. And if you haven't, go watch it, and then you'll know."

    She also said she had a high school reunion coming up and that she hoped Tom would be there. “But if he’s not, I heard Tom Brady’s available," she concluded with a smile.

    Very strange and weird. You can watch Abby's video here.