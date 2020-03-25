19 Wild "SNL" Facts That'll Probably Change How You Watch The Show

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us the most interesting SNL fact they know. Here are the fascinating results.
1. This popular quote from The Office is actually a reference to this memorable moment between Dan Aykroyd and Jane Curtin back in the '70s during "Weekend Update."
2. Bill Hader constantly broke character while playing Stefon because writer John Mulaney added new jokes last minute to purposefully make him laugh.
3. John Belushi believed the female cast members weren't funny, and purposefully underperformed any sketch written by a woman.
4. Jane Curtin, Gilda Radner, and Laraine Newman had to share a dressing room for three years, while all of the male cast members got their own rooms.
5. Kenan Thompson is the longest-running cast member in SNL history, going strong for a total of 17 seasons.
6. Andy Samberg and The Lonely Island essentially made YouTube popular in 2005 when their hit, "Lazy Sunday," went viral.
7. Kristen Wiig's audition included her iconic Target Lady character, which eventually made it into the show.
8. Gilda Radner and Kate McKinnon are the only female cast members who won Primetime Emmys for their work on the show.
9. When SNL was on its way to being canceled in the early '80s, 19-year-old Eddie Murphy swooped in and basically saved the show.
10. Chris Farley accidentally broke the table during the legendary "Matt Foley: Motivational Speaker" sketch, and it eventually became his character's signature move.
11. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey were the first female duo to co-anchor "Weekend Update."
12. The monologue takes place on the same stage as the cold open, so the crew has a verrrry short time to change the set completely.
13. Drew Barrymore holds the record for youngest host at 7 years old, and Betty White holds the record for oldest host at 88 years old.
14. Donald Glover, Aubrey Plaza, and Stephen Colbert all auditioned for SNL, but didn't make the cut.
15. In 1985, Danitra Vance was the first woman of color to become a rep player.
16. The original title of the show was NBC's Saturday Night so they wouldn't confuse it with another show called Saturday Night Live with Howard Cosell.
17. Lorne Michaels banned Adrien Brody from SNL after he introduced musical guest Sean Paul in this culturally insensitive wig.
18. When the show is running over time, writers and producers immediately gather after "Weekend Update" to cut big chunks out of sketches.
19. And without telling anyone at SNL, Sinead O'Connor tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II live on the air, and everyone in the audience remained silent.
Note: Not all submissions are from Community users