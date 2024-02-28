Skip To Content
Ayo Edebiri Has Been The Star Of The 2024 Awards Season, So Here Are 11 Of Her Best Moments

"Shoutout to Derry, shoutout to Cork, shoutout to Killarney, shoutout to Dublin."

Jen Abidor
by Jen Abidor

BuzzFeed Staff

This year's awards season could have probably been renamed Ayo Edebiri season — she won the Golden Globe, Emmy, SAG, and Critics' Choice awards this year for her portrayal of Sydney Adamu on The Bear.

Ayo Edebiri holding two SAG awards, smiling in off-shoulder plaid dress
Of course, Ayo has long been a hilarious presence at any event or red carpet. We can't forget about how she claimed (in an Irish accent) that she played the role of the donkey Jenny in the 2023 film The Banshees of Inisherin, which launched the whole running bit about her being Irish.

Ayo talking about living in ireland and getting into character
But the 2024 awards season has been so memorable for her with viral red carpet interview clips, amazing acceptance speeches, and hilariously relatable jokes. Here are 11 of her best moments:

1. When she made sure to thank her team's assistants during her Golden Globes acceptance speech:

Ayo thanking her agents and managers assistants
2. And when she had a touching shoutout to her parents during her Emmys acceptance speech:

Ayo Edebiri on stage at Emmy awards holding a microphone, delivering a speech with emotional expressions and thanking her parents with a joke about her doing improv
3. When she got so real when she was asked about her childhood dreams by Laverne Cox on the Emmys red carpet:

Ayo saying she didn&#x27;t dream of nights like this she sort of dream of just like dental insurance
4. And then when Ayo was once again asked what she would tell her younger self at the SAG Awards, and she had a hilariously deadpan and very literal response citing "Tenet logic" and time travel that the internet couldn't get enough of:

Closeup of Ayo Edebiri being interviewed
5. When she gave Ireland a big shoutout on the Emmys red carpet, because it's the bit that keeps on giving:

Ayo getting interviewed with captions of her giving shoutouts to Irish locations
6. When she told Matthew Macfadyen that she was grounded when she was younger for having a picture of him as Mr. Darcy in 2005's Pride & Prejudice as her screensaver:

Ayo tells matthew mafadyen I got grounded because my dad was like who&#x27;s this man who&#x27;s the guy in the coat with the beautiful hair?
7. When she was having quite enough of people continually asking her to react to her The Bear costar Jeremy Allen White's viral Calvin Klein ad:

Person speaking in interview, with text captions of their two separate statements
8. And when another interviewer tried to show the whole cast of The Bear a blown-up picture of Jeremy's shoot, and Ayo shut it down:

The bear cast backstage with two images with overlaid text of a conversation and ayo putting away a picture of jeremy&#x27;s calvin klein shoot
9. When she sang the Cheetah Girls on the Golden Globes red carpet along with Quinta Brunson (who very much knew the lyrics) and Ramy Youssef (who very much did not):

Ayo Quinta and Ramy in formal attire are engaged in a group hug and interacting on the red carpet singing
10. When she met Prince William at the BAFTAs and her reaction became an instantly viral meme:

Prince William, in a black tuxedo, greets a group of four women including Ayo Edebiri in elegant evening dresses at a formal event
11. And finally, when she frantically passed her purse to Carson Daly when heading on stage to accept her Emmy Award — and then when she shared her thought process after:

Ayo passing her stuff to carson daly when going up to get her award and then joking about how if it&#x27;s missing he took it
