This year's awards season could have probably been renamed Ayo Edebiri season — she won the Golden Globe, Emmy, SAG, and Critics' Choice awards this year for her portrayal of Sydney Adamu on The Bear.
Of course, Ayo has long been a hilarious presence at any event or red carpet. We can't forget about how she claimed (in an Irish accent) that she played the role of the donkey Jenny in the 2023 film The Banshees of Inisherin, which launched the whole running bit about her being Irish.
But the 2024 awards season has been so memorable for her with viral red carpet interview clips, amazing acceptance speeches, and hilariously relatable jokes. Here are 11 of her best moments:
2.And when she had a touching shoutout to her parents during her Emmys acceptance speech:
3.When she got so real when she was asked about her childhood dreams by Laverne Cox on the Emmys red carpet:
4.And then when Ayo was once again asked what she would tell her younger self at the SAG Awards, and she had a hilariously deadpan and very literal response citing "Tenet logic" and time travel that the internet couldn't get enough of:
5.When she gave Ireland a big shoutout on the Emmys red carpet, because it's the bit that keeps on giving:
6.When she toldMatthew Macfadyen that she was grounded when she was younger for having a picture of him as Mr. Darcy in 2005's Pride & Prejudice as her screensaver:
7.When she was having quite enough of people continually asking her to react to her The Bear costar Jeremy Allen White's viral Calvin Klein ad:
8.And when another interviewer tried to show the whole cast of The Bear a blown-up picture of Jeremy's shoot, and Ayo shut it down:
9.When she sang the Cheetah Girls on the Golden Globes red carpet along with Quinta Brunson (who very much knew the lyrics) and Ramy Youssef (who very much did not):
10.When she met Prince William at the BAFTAs and her reaction became an instantly viral meme:
11.And finally, when she frantically passed her purse to Carson Daly when heading on stage to accept her Emmy Award — and then when she shared her thought process after: