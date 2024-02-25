I'm Still Trying To Pick My Jaw Off The Floor After Seeing These Celebs On The 2024 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 8 hours agoI'm Still Trying To Pick My Jaw Off The Floor After Seeing These Celebs On The 2024 SAG Awards Red CarpetW O W!by Morgan MurrellBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Celebrities came out to celebrate each other at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards and they did it in style: 1. Greta Lee Monica Schipper / FilmMagic / Getty Images 2. Colman Domingo Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 3. Brie Larson Monica Schipper / FilmMagic / Getty Images 4. Ayo Edebiri Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 5. Jeremy Allen White Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 6. Da'Vine Joy Randolph Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 7. Selena Gomez Monica Schipper / FilmMagic / Getty Images 8. Quinta Brunson Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 9. Halle Bailey Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 10. Ali Wong Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 11. Margot Robbie Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 12. Pedro Pascal Monica Schipper / FilmMagic / Getty Images 13. Taraji P. Henson Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images 14. Taylor Zakhar Perez Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 15. Joey King Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 16. John Ortiz Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 17. Laverne Cox Brian Van Der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images 18. Audra McDonald Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 19. Erika Alexander Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 20. Jeremy Swift Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images 21. Billy Harris Brian Van Der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images 22. Kat Graham Kevin Mazur / Getty Images 23. Tracee Ellis Ross Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 24. Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 25. Chris Perfetti Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 26. William Stanford Davis Kevin Mazur / Getty Images 27. Nicole Brydon Bloom Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 28. Linda Emond Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images 29. Blitz Bazawule Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images 30. Ciara Brian Van Der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images 31. Arian Moayed Monica Schipper / FilmMagic / Getty Images 32. Alan Ruck Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 33. Dominic Sessa Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 34. Leighton Meester Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 35. Jillian Dion Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 36. Fred Melamed Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 37. Jeremy Shamos Kevin Mazur / Getty Images 38. Néstor Carbonell Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 39. Mark Duplass Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 40. Adam Brody Kevin Mazur / Getty Images 41. Matty Matheson Kevin Mazur / Getty Images 42. Theo Iyer Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images 43. Maddie Ziegler Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 44. Karen Pittman Kevin Mazur / Getty Images 45. Donna Murphy Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 46. Phylicia Pearl Mpasi Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 47. William Belleau Kevin Mazur / Getty Images 48. Courtney B. Vance Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 49. Glen Powell Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images 50. Fran Drescher Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 51. Kathryn Hahn Monica Schipper / FilmMagic / Getty Images 52. Liza Colón-Zayas Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 53. Lauren E. Banks Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 54. David Krumholtz Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images 55. Auliʻi Cravalho Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images 56. Alex Borstein Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images 57. Elizabeth Debicki Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images 58. Danielle Brooks Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images 59. Keith David Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 60. Rebecca Hall Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 61. Ariana Greenblatt Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 62. Morgan Spector Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 63. Lionel Boyce Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 64. Juno Temple Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 65. John Lithgow Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 66. Oliver Platt Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 67. Liza Soberano Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 68. Justine Lupe Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 69. Denée Benton Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images 70. Brett Goldstein Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 71. Zoë Winters Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images 72. Uzo Aduba Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 73. Tyler James Williams Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 74. Sheryl Lee Ralph Kevin Mazur / Getty Images 75. Corey Hawkins Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 76. Kenneth Branagh Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 77. Juliana Canfield Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images 78. Reese Witherspoon Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images 79. America Ferrera Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 80. Meryl Streep Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 81. Matt Bomer Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 82. Billie Eilish Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 83. Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Dominczyk Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images 84. Finneas O'Connell Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 85. Jennifer Aniston Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images 86. Idris Elba Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 87. Louisa Jacobson Kevin Mazur / Getty Images 88. Hannah Waddingham Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images 89. Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 90. Steven Yeun Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images 91. Anne Hathaway Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 92. Emily Blunt Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 93. Penelope Cruz Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Imagess 94. Bradley Cooper Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 95. Carey Mulligan Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 96. Issa Rae Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images 97. Cara Jade Myers Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images 98. Rachel Brosnahan Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 99. Jeffrey Wright Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 100. Matthew Macfadyen Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 101. Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images 102. Nicholas Braun Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images 103. Storm Reid Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 104. Emma Stone Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 105. Alexander Skarsgård Monica Schipper / FilmMagic / Getty Images 106. Lily Gladstone Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images 107. Casey Affleck Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 108. Sterling K. Brown Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 109. Elaine Welteroth Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images 110. J. Smith-Cameron Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images 111. Sharon Lawrence Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 112. Michael Cerveris Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 113. Dallas Liu Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 114. Cristo Fernández Kevin Mazur / Getty Images 115. Loni Love Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 116. Tantoo Cardinal Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images 117. 