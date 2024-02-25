Skip To Content
I'm Still Trying To Pick My Jaw Off The Floor After Seeing These Celebs On The 2024 SAG Awards Red Carpet

W O W!

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Celebrities came out to celebrate each other at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards and they did it in style:

1. Greta Lee

Greta posing in an off-the-shoulder textured lace cut off gown with long gloves
Monica Schipper / FilmMagic / Getty Images

2. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo on a blue carpet poses in a light pink suit with a unique black cross-body sash, black boots, and a watch
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

3. Brie Larson

Brie Larson wearing a long pink gown with a full puffy skirt and fitted crop top
Monica Schipper / FilmMagic / Getty Images

4. Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri in a checkered off-shoulder gown
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

5. Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White in a stylish white suit with black shoes
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

6. Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph in an elegant off-shoulder satin gown with floral detail around the shoulders
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

7. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez in an elegant white gown with a trailing hem
Monica Schipper / FilmMagic / Getty Images

8. Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson in black strapless gown and strappy heels
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

9. Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey in a strapless ruched gown with a flared tulle mermaid skirt
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

10. Ali Wong

Ali Wong in a unique black and white gown with an intricate pattern and extended, fringed sleeves stands smiling
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

11. Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie in mini dress with large pink bow that goes down to the floor
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

12. Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal in a semi-formal attire with an unbuttoned white shirt and black trousers at an event
Monica Schipper / FilmMagic / Getty Images

13. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson in a black off-shoulder gown with a train and a silver necklace at the SAG Awards
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

14. Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez in a sophisticated tuxedo with satin lapels
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

15. Joey King

Joey King in a sheer strapless gown with floral design and sheer skirt with long sheer gloves
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

16. John Ortiz

John Ortiz stands smiling in a formal velvet jacket suit pants
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

17. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox stands smiling in a cropped jacket with an embroidered design over a sheer top and a long velvet skirt
Brian Van Der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

18. Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald in a long gown with peplum sleeves
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

19. Erika Alexander

Erika Alexander wearing a bright floral dress with flowy sleeves
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

20. Jeremy Swift

Jeremy Swift in a tuxedo
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

21. Billy Harris

Billy Harris in a black suit and turtleneck
Brian Van Der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

22. Kat Graham

Kat Graham in a strapless gown with plunging neckline and billowing skirt
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

23. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross in a structured puffed-sleeve top with gold buttons and a long dotted skirt
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

24. Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray

Troy Kotsur  wears a velvet blazer and Deanne Bray is in a long dress with a slit,
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

25. Chris Perfetti

Chris Perfetti in a unique brown suit with a contrasting black peaked lapel jacket
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

26. William Stanford Davis

William Stanford Davis in red jacket and black bowtie
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

27. Nicole Brydon Bloom

Nicole Brydon Bloom in a sparkling, sleeveless v-neck gown with a slit on the leg
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

28. Linda Emond

Linda Emond poses in a loose V-neck gown  holding a clutch
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

29. Blitz Bazawule

Blitz Bazawule in a sparkly pinstriped suit with a beanie
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

30. Ciara

Ciara in a glossy long-sleeve leather gown with a high slit
Brian Van Der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

31. Arian Moayed

Arian Moayed in a shiny suit posing
Monica Schipper / FilmMagic / Getty Images

32. Alan Ruck

Alan Ruck in a black tuxedo and bow tie
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

33. Dominic Sessa

Dominic Sessa in a velvet suit
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

34. Leighton Meester

Leighton Meester in a sleek, long sleeveless gown
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

35. Jillian Dion

Jillian Dion in a sequined  one-shoulder gown with ruffled neckline
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

36. Fred Melamed

Fred Melamed in velvet blazer and bow tie
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

37. Jeremy Shamos

Jeremy Shamos in a suit and glasses posing
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

38. Néstor Carbonell

Néstor Carbonell in a white tuxedo jacket and black pants
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

39. Mark Duplass

Mark Duplass in a tuxedo and bowtie
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

40. Adam Brody

Adam Brody in a dark suit
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

41. Matty Matheson

Matty Matheson in a dark suit and bow tie
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

42. Theo Iyer

Theo Iyer in a  suit with bold beaded details
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

43. Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler posing in a long fringed dress with ruffle details
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

44. Karen Pittman

Karen Pittman wearing an off-shoulder velvet gown with a smile
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

45. Donna Murphy

Donna Murphy in an elegant mermaid-style gown with a slight train
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

46. Phylicia Pearl Mpasi

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi in a strapless metallic gown with a voluminous skirt
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

47. William Belleau

William Belleau in a bold suit  with long hair in two braids
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

48. Courtney B. Vance

Courtney B. Vance stands in a tailored suit with a patterned jacket and bow tie
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

49. Glen Powell

Glen Powell in stylish shiny suit
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

50. Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher in a sparkling  gown with a slight train
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

51. Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn in a long contrasting gown
Monica Schipper / FilmMagic / Getty Images

52. Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas in a long ruffled gown that&#x27;s sleeveless
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

53. Lauren E. Banks

Lauren E. Banks in a long strapless velvet gown
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

54. David Krumholtz

David Krumholtz wearing a maroon tuxedo, bow tie, and dress shoes
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

55. Auliʻi Cravalho

Auliʻi Cravalho in a pleated gown with a halter neckline and accessorized with a gold necklace and beaded purse
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

56. Alex Borstein

Alex Borstein in an elegant sheer-sleeved black gown with a high leg slit,
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

57. Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki in a glittering strapless gown
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

58. Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks in a half suit half tiered dress with ruffles
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

59. Keith David

Keith David in a bright shiny suit and velvet shoes
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

60. Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Hall in shiny strapless gown with geometric
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

61. Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt in a velvet gown with a trailing skirt posing at an event
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

62. Morgan Spector

Morgan Spector in a loose suit
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

63. Lionel Boyce

Lionel Boyce poses in a classic black suit and tie
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

64. Juno Temple

Juno Temple poses on the SAG Awards carpet wearing a dark strapless elegant gown with a high slit
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

65. John Lithgow

John Lithgow in a pinstripe suit with a bow tie
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

66. Oliver Platt

Oliver Platt in a suit and tie smiling
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

67. Liza Soberano

Liza Soberano in a strapless black and beige gown, the top is sparkly
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

68. Justine Lupe

Justine Lupe in a long gown with a high slit, posing with one hand on her baby bump
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

69. Denée Benton

Denée Benton in a textured strapless gown with a ruffled hem
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

70. Brett Goldstein

Brett Goldstein in tuxedo
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

71. Zoë Winters

Zoë Winters in a two-tone peplum dress with a train
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

72. Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba posing in a black sequined skirt and sheer top with a cropped blazer
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

73. Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams in a glittering suit with wide legged pants
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

74. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph in elegant strapless gown with high slit and full skirt
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

75. Corey Hawkins

Corey Hawkins in a tailored suit with bow tie
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

76. Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh in a dark suit and tie
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

77. Juliana Canfield

Juliana Canfield in a long satin gown with a V-neckline and draped sleeves,
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

78. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon stands on carpet in elegant strapless gown with a high slit,
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

79. America Ferrera

America Ferrera in elegant long dress with sheer sleeves that go off the shoulder
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

80. Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep at SAG Awards in a long-sleeved, high-neck gown with metallic detailing, holding a clutch
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

81. Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer in a velvet tuxedo with decorative pin
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

82. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish wearing a vest, shirt, and tie with trousers
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

83. Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Dominczyk

Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Dominczyk posing at an event, he&#x27;s in a white jacket and black bow tie, and she&#x27;s in a flowing long gown
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

84. Finneas O'Connell

Finneas O&#x27;Connell in a tuxedo with bow tie
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

85. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston in a shimmering sleeveless gown with a deep neckline and side leg slit
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

86. Idris Elba

Idris Elba in a tailored black suit and dress shoes
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

87. Louisa Jacobson

Louisa Jacobson in a sleek dress with cap sleeves and a long flowing skirt
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

88. Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham in a shimmering off-the-shoulder gown with a high slit
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

89. Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster

Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster in formal wear posing; one in a black suit and lacy top, the other in a sequined gown
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

90. Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun in a tuxedo
Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

91. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway in an off-shoulder gown with a belted waist, holding a clutch
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

92. Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt in plunging gown with train
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

93. Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz in a ballerina gown with a sequined top and off-the-shoulder ruffle
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Imagess

94. Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper in a black suit and tie
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

95. Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan in a satin strapless gown with ruffled detailing around the waist
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

96. Issa Rae

Issa Rae posing in an elegant criss cross halter-neck gown
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

97. Cara Jade Myers

Cara Jade Myers in vibrant fringed gown
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

98. Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan in a tiered metallic gown with a large bow at the neck
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

99. Jeffrey Wright

Jeffrey Wright wearing a double-breasted burgundy suit with a bow tie
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

100. Matthew Macfadyen

Matthew Macfadyen in a suit and tie
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

101. Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton standing together; one in a black suit, the other in a black embroidered gown with jewelry
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

102. Nicholas Braun

Nicholas Braun in a suit and dress shoes
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

103. Storm Reid

Storm Reid in a floral dress with front cutouts and pointed heels
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

104. Emma Stone

Emma Stone in a floor-length, embellished gown
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

105. Alexander Skarsgård

Alexander Skarsgård in a classic tuxedo and bow tie
Monica Schipper / FilmMagic / Getty Images

106. Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone in a tiered gown with halter neckline
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

107. Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck in a tailored suit and tie
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

108. Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown in a classic velvet tuxedo with bow tie
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

109. Elaine Welteroth

Elaine Welteroth in a strapless gown with a large gold bow across the middle and long velvet gloves
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

110. J. Smith-Cameron

J. Smith-Cameron in an off-shoulder gown with a bow detail
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

111. Sharon Lawrence

Sharon Lawrence in a long-sleeved dress with horizontal sheer panels
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

112. Michael Cerveris

Michael Cerveris in a dark suit with an embellished blazer
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

113. Dallas Liu

Dallas Liu in a double-breasted white suit with a non-traditional collar
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

114. Cristo Fernández

Cristo Fernández in a tailored suit with bow
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

115. Loni Love

Loni Love poses in a glittery gown with sheer sleeves and a thigh-high slit
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

116. Tantoo Cardinal

Tantoo Cardinal wears a suit and whimsical hat
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

117. Ashlie Atkinson

Ashlie Atkinson in a long patterned gown with ruffled details around one shoulder and down one leg
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

