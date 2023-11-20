33 Beauty Products You Won't Be Able To Resist Buying After Seeing The Before And After Shots

1. A popular pack of Skin1004 pore tightening and lifting masks that has surprised reviewers with its immediate results. These fast-acting masks are made with albumin, aloe vera, and centella asiatica extract to hydrate and lift your skin, tighten enlarged pores, clear small breakouts, and give you that "just came fresh from the spa" glow.
Promising review: "At 60 years old I have tried SO MANY products...anything short of surgery to lift and tighten my face. Around the age of 57 my pores became larger and larger. I tried product after product and spent hundreds trying to find that fountain of youth. There is nothing like going into a store with sales people younger than my grandchildren telling me what I'm doing 'wrong' with my skincare regimen. They had never seen a wrinkle in their lives. I thought I would give this face mask a shot. I mean what did I have to lose? Immediate results! I couldn't believe it! My pores were small; my face was different...and in a good way..LOL. I can't believe my skin looks so good. I'm so excited. I had to write a review. I don't think you'll be sorry if you decide to try this. I know I sure wasn't!" —Judi Bragg
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $16.99 (also available as a pack of two).
2. A firming eye cream because it brightens and firms the sensitive skin around your eyes using the powers of vitamin C, vitamin E, rosehip seed oil, and hibiscus flower extract. Say buh-bye to under-eyes that make you look like a Tim Burton character. 👋
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
Get it from Amazon for $17.40+ (available in three sizes).
3. A L'Oréal *eight-second* lamellar water rinse-out treatment, which works its magic in eight (!!!) seconds to give dull-looking hair a dose of shine and silkiness. It'll probably make you want to do a dramatic hair flip every eight seconds, and we wouldn't mind it at all.
And it's silicone free!
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $9.87 (available in two sizes).
4. A bottle of widely popular Bio-Oil with vitamins A and E, chamomile, sunflower, and lavender oils to help fade scars and stretch marks while helping your skin retain moisture and achieve a more even tone. One reviewer even compares this stuff to sorcery.
Psst! Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun — so don't forget your sunscreen!
Promising review: "Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it as a twice a day — morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes. I am 71 years old. No one paid me to write this." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes).
5. Lip Bar tinted skin conditioner if you wanna trick people into thinking your skin is ~naturally~ even and dewy. And with its SPF 11 and hyaluronic acid, you'll also be moisturized and protected from those sun rays.
Lip Bar is a Black-owned, woman-owned small business and all of its products are vegan and cruelty free (no unnecessary chemicals!!).
Promising review: "I have acne prone skin. I’ve suffered with acne for 15 years. This is the FIRST product ever to not cause me to breakout. It did not feel like I had make up. I wore it for a major TV production and it was so easy to wear. I had it in on for 11 hours. I’m three days post wearing it and my skin feels good and no new bumps. I have oily skin with acne scarring. This did me good! It starts and ends with The Lip Bar." —Hair Queen
Get it from Lip Bar for $17 (available in 10 shades) or from Target for $20.99 (available in 12 shades).
6. A Revlon hot-air brush that'll save you more than twice the time it takes you to style your hair with a traditional blow-dryer and round brush. This magical tool will give you soft, smooth waves with just a few passes!
Promising review: "First-time review and it’s because I’m so happy with this dryer/styler! My hair is about shoulder length, very fine with a slight curl, and now it has some gray to it. It’s also frizzy, no matter what I use. I’m 61 years old so trust me, I’ve used a lot of products! Never have I been able to get my hair to look like it did after leaving the salon, EXCEPT after using this. I watched some YouTube videos first for some pointers, and then I gave it a try. It’s easy to use, even though it’s bigger than I thought it would be. My hair came out beautiful! Smooth, soft, no frizz, and lots of volume. Hope this review helps you, anyone out there who has similar hair!" —Anon anon
Get it from Amazon for $39.45+ (available in five styles).
7. An Essence Lash Princess Mascara — might make you want to throw out your falsies. It gives you allll the length and volume WITHOUT the clumps and globs and has shocked reviewers with how full it leaves their lashes looking compared to other more expensive brands. It's a fan fave for a reason!
BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd tried this out and raves: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort."
Promising review: "This is the best mascara I have ever used, hands down! I've run the gamut from cheap drugstore brands to high end department store brands, and none work as well as this. I've had friends ask me if I'm wearing false eyelashes and where I got them because they look so natural! They really do lengthen and thicken the eyelashes. I thought I might have to scrub it off with an oil-based makeup remover, but was happily surprised to wipe it clean with micellar water and a cotton ball, I'm hooked!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
For more info and review pics, check out Kayla's full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review! You can also check out her review of the mascara on TikTok!
8. A tube of retinol night cream with shea butter, glycolic acid, and squalane to help boost skin renewal. A product that works to rejuvenate our skin while we get our beauty sleep? Yes please.
Promising review: "I saw major improvements in the overall cosmetic appearance of my skin within a month or two after I started using this (still use it, don't see myself ever stopping). It elevated my skin to a different level of quality - to the level of "holy crap, how does your skin look that good". Retinoids/Retinol products are to credit for this, and this product, it seems, is one of the best (if not, the best) retinol products out there. It is certainly the best retinol product out there for the price." —Kyler
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two sizes).
9. An eye primer that'll make the eyeshadow look you created 10 hours ago look like it's only been 10 minutes. It helps keep your eyeshadow from wearing off, smudging, or creasing, and enhances your eyeshadow's color and vibrance!
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
10. A renowned, plant-based TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum, which uses vitamins C and E and botanical hyaluronic acid to help rejuvenate dull skin by brightening and evening its tone. Use it daily to achieve the radiance that gorgeous face of yours deserves.
This serum is vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "Wish I had found this sooner! This works soooo well! After using it for 7 days, I already see a decrease in discoloration and fine wrinkles. It hits all the high marks for having >20% vitamin C and hyaluronic acid for extra hydration and no junk ingredients. I’m grateful I found this one and it doesn’t break the bank!" —Momma Mix-a-lot
Get it from Amazon for $19.77+ (available in two sizes).
11. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that rids your scalp of product buildup and is enriched with botanical extracts that work to thicken and hydrate your hair. You'll soon be wanting to do a hair flip every chance you get.
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on) and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever. I still use it twice a week and love it! I’m not crazy about the way it smells but others love it when they smell my hair." —Diane J. Huff
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
12. A microplane foot file capable of making calloused and cracked heels look like you just came fresh from a pedicure. Seriously, it removes more dead skin than you ever thought you could have. Yes, the results look pretty disgusting, but we know you love to see it.
Promising review: "This baby is seriously sharp and does serious magic to my horrific callouses! I have had foot files and that ridiculous pedi-egg before and they don’t hold a candle to this. So imagine my surprise when this actually works really well! I used it dry out of curiosity since it says wet or dry, and honestly I feel like it works even better dry than wet. I can’t believe how much better my feet look! Sooooo gross to use (it’s basically Mount Everest in foot skin), yet such a satisfying result! My only sad thing is now it hurts to walk on gravel barefoot. Worth it!!" —Eliza
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
13. A bottle of highly-rated Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo because bad hair days are annoying enough without the flakiness. This gentle yet effective shampoo uses ketoconazole to help control dandruff-causing fungus and deliver you a more hydrated, itch-free scalp.
Promising review: "I have tried every natural thing for my dandruff-y, funky scalp. I did tea tree, neem, a couple Aveda systems, borax, just everything. For a couple YEARS. I'd see mild improvement, but it was always a struggle and if I let up, it was back with a vengeance. And then I used this twice and it's just all gone. I'm going to keep using it for a while to make sure this stuff is killed off completely, but I can already tell I'm not going to have gross lumps of dead skin in my hair ever again. I've had a lot of hair loss the last couple years too, and I have SO much hope that this will help reverse that! I'm still using my nice natural shampoo as my main shampoo. This stuff is kind of harsh. But as medicine it can't be beat and I'm so glad I bought it." —bright shiny things
Get it from Amazon for $15.88+ (available in two sizes).