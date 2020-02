CBS

She began her Song of the Year acceptance speech by saying she thought there were "so many other songs" that deserved the award, and during her Album of the Year speech, Billie pointed out Ariana Grande in the audience, saying Ariana's album Thank U, Next "deserves more than anything in the world".

She continued by saying: "I'm not gonna waste your time. I'm really not. I love you. Thank you for this."