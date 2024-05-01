32 Makeup Products You'll Wish You Started Buying Years Ago

1. A magical makeup-correcting stick for those mistakes that usually result in you starting your beauty routine ALL over again. This allows for quick and easy touchups that'll save you time, so you'll never leave home without it.
Promising review: "Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using cotton swabs dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must buy product!!" —Katherine
2. Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint so you can apply lip color once in the morning and never have to think about it for the rest of the day! It won't dry or crack *and* there are tons of color options. This is one of those beauty staples you'll wish you'd found MUCH sooner.
I have about five shades of this and absolutely love it!! It smells absolutely amazing, and it actively moisturized my lips instead of making my lips super dry like other lip tints have. It's definitely a buildable color and will look different depending on how much you put on. This lip product consistently gives me a perfectly subtle and natural-looking look that can last me all day long! —Ciera
Promising review: "I'm horrible with lipstick, I can never make it last. But this stuff did! The best part is that it did not dry out my lips like other lip stains do. The color is rich and bold. Love it." —Wendy M.
3. A bestselling eyebrow pencil with everything you need to achieve flawless brows in minutes. The double-sided design has an angled pencil for filling and a spoolie brush for blending. How has your beauty routine survived so long without this?!
Promising review: "Spent years using a brow pomade but got tired of it drying out in the little pot so quickly. I avoided pencils since I could never find one that went on as saturated and with a creamy sort of consistency that I was used to. Tried this on a whim since I'd seen a few positive reviews via YouTube and thought the angled tip was pretty neat. I don't know if I'd want to use anything else ever again because I love it so much! Easy to apply, goes on smoothly, and the little brush on the end is great for evenly brushing product through the brows once they're filled in. Looks so natural and precise. So very happy to get out of my comfort zone and try something new." —Shannon M Slape
4. BYO Blush Oil if you love a makeup product that requires hardly any effort. Apply it on your cheeks and watch the blush react to your pH, giving you a personalized color that's perf for your skin tone.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!
Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer
5. Or a tube of Glossier Cloud Paint gel-cream blush with a lightweight, blendable formula to deliver just the pop of color your cheeks have been begging for. This fan fave gel-cream blush lets you tailor the pigment to your liking, so you can keep it light or build it up for a bolder look.
Promising review: "I am not a blush person. My makeup routine is pretty light, and I have naturally pink cheeks. I haven't really felt the need and am usually scared to go overboard with disastrous consequences. BUT cloud paint is beautiful!! I finally bought it and just use the slightest amount in the apple of my cheeks and up the start of my cheekbone area and it adds this super super natural, blended-in glowy flush. Sooo worth it, didn't think I'd see a difference or like it but now I use it every day. For reference I got storm and I have pretty fair skin, if there's a 20-shade range of face makeup I'm usually the second or third shade." —allyce
6. Etude House's Zero Sebum Drying Powder because, believe it or not, you don't have to deal with oily skin throughout the day. This gives you a wonderfully matte look for hours without the need to reapply.
Promising review: "I have a super-oily face by the end of the day, see the attached pictures. I hate it, it looks gross. This definitely helps combat that but it's not 100% foolproof for my face. Even still, I don't like to go a day without it. It's worth keeping in my routine of blotting papers, toners, etc. PROS: instantly creates a matte look without feeling dry or clogging pores. Lightweight enough to wear on or under makeup. It doesn't cause breakouts or redness and has a mild scent. Genuinely keeps my face feeling fresher throughout the day. I like to wear it on a daily basis. CONS: The only negative is that there's not a huge, huge difference in appearance. But it feels way better, and that's a huge plus!" —Jen
7. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer for a quick, lightweight under-eye application instead of packing on tons of layers. It also helps minimize dark circles and puffiness so you'll be glad to *finally* add this lil' miracle to your makeup bag.
Promising review: "Best under-eye concealer ever. I wouldn't go out without applying this concealer. It blends nicely with my foundation and has never caked. The sponge applicator is soft and makes application quick and easy. I will continue to use this product and hope, like many products I've used over the years, that it doesn't get discontinued." —Morty
8. A set of LKE Shadow Patches that'll keep your product where it belongs — on your eyelids and nowhere else! It's also an excellent guide if you want to make your shadow lines and eyeliner *extra* sharp.
Promising review: "I don’t know how I've done my eye makeup without these my whole life! They help so much with eyeshadow fallout it’s wild! There are two stickers on them, but I only do the small top ones since I like to do my foundation before eyeshadow! They’re very sticky and sometimes take off some of my foundation but I’ve found if you first tape it on your hand then onto your face it helps!" —Amazon Customer
9. An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges, which live up to the hype for expert-level blending. Reviewers say it's just as good — if not better — than the expensive name brand you've splurged on for years (ugh!!!). Use it wet or dry for BB cream, concealer, foundation, *and* powder.
Promising review: "I am VERY picky when it comes to my makeup sponges. For years I would only use a Beautyblender because, to be honest, nothing else compared or gave the same foundation finish. These are truly a game changer! They are not 100% identical to the name brand blender in texture, HOWEVER, they DO give the same flawless foundation finish. I would even go as far as to say they soak up less foundation which means you aren't wasting as much product. And can we talk about this price point?!?! Save your hard-earned money and PURCHASE THESE! You won't be disappointed." —Lindsey
10. An eye primer you'll tell all your friends about to ensure *they* don't miss out on this sorcery for a moment longer. It keeps your eye makeup intact ALL day long without any smudging or creasing. Take that, oily eyelids!
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straightaway! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
11. A set of Lovoir winged eyeliner stamps for anyone who's officially lost count of how many hours they've spent trying to perfect the cat-eye look. It only takes a few seconds to apply but it'll last the entire day *and* it's waterproof! You'll dream of a day when you bought this ages ago.
This product comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.
Promising review: "Let me start by saying this isn't my first cat-eye rodeo. I've tried the taping method, normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise, I put the left cat-eye on first and it was perfect. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT-EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES, LET ALONE THE TWO MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There were no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean, crisp line. I can now do a cat-eye EVERY day and look/feel like a badass. Everyone can think I spend hours doing my makeup in the morning." —LadyMeow
