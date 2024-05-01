32 Makeup Products You'll Wish You Started Buying Years Ago

I have about five shades of this and absolutely love it!! It smells absolutely amazing, and it actively moisturized my lips instead of making my lips super dry like other lip tints have. It's definitely a buildable color and will look different depending on how much you put on. This lip product consistently gives me a perfectly subtle and natural-looking look that can last me all day long! —Ciera

Promising review: "I'm horrible with lipstick, I can never make it last. But this stuff did! The best part is that it did not dry out my lips like other lip stains do. The color is rich and bold. Love it." —Wendy M.



Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 23 shades).