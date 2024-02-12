Skip To Content
From Usher's Halftime Set To Beyoncé's Surprise Announcement, Here Are All The Epic Moments You Missed At The Super Bowl

So many big moments.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Andra Day did this year's performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

NFL / Twitter: @YahooSports
Her mic was ON!

2. Post Malone kicked off his country era with a guitar rendition of "America the Beautiful."

NFL / Twitter: @PopBase

3. Reba McEntire gave a moving performance of the national anthem.

View this video on YouTube
NFL / Via youtube.com

4. Taylor Swift showed up with her girls, Blake Lively and Ice Spice.

Taylor, Ice Spice, and Blake with others in their VIP suite
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

5. Ice Spice met Jason Kelce and became a hilarious meme.

Twitter: @outhewoodsyet

6. The first trailer for Wicked, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, was finally released.

View this video on YouTube
Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

7. Ben Affleck did another commercial for Dunkin' that saw him auditioning to be on Jennifer Lopez's new album. I can't keep up with how many ads he's done for Dunkin' at this point, but this one was very hilarious and cute.

Dunkin' / Twitter: @consequence

8. Nickelodeon had its own broadcast featuring hilarious commentary, from referring to Travis Kelce as "Taylor Swift's boyfriend" to trolling him with funny graphics.

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @paulswhtn

Twitter: @_usertweets

9. More celebs showed up, including Lana Del Rey, LeBron James, Jeff Goldblum, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation, Timothy A. Clary via Getty Images

10. Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also there with their daughters, Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi, 6, in a very rare appearance.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images, NFL

11. Speaking of rare appearances, Lady Gaga also popped out with her longtime boyfriend, entrepreneur Michael Polansky.

Gaga and Michael sitting in the stands
Rob Carr / Getty Images

12. Usher gave us an amazing performance 30 YEARS in the making. He ran through a medley of hits while dancing and skating. 🔥🔥🔥 He was joined by many former collaborators, including Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, H.E.R., and Will.i.am.

Bare-chested Usher performing at the halftime show
Christopher Polk / Billboard via Getty Images
Usher and Alicia embracing and smiling
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

View this video on YouTube
NFL / Via youtube.com

13. Beyoncé dang near broke the internet when she teased a music drop in her Verizon ad. It turned out to be for Act II, the much-awaited follow-up to her hit Renaissance album, dropping on March 29.

Twitter: @notgwendalupe

Twitter: @am2yaaa

14. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs won the game!!!

The Chiefs on the field
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Did you have any favorite moments from the Super Bowl? Tell me in the comments below.