Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Jennifer Lopez Just Released An "Insane" Trailer For The "This Is Me...Now" Movie, And People Have Thoughts

    I'm seated.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Yesterday, Jennifer Lopez released the trailer for This Is Me...Now: A Love Story.

    A closeup of Jennifer looking off to the side
    Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

    Coming to Amazon Prime Video, it's the visual component of her upcoming ninth album, This Is Me...Now. Both are set to arrive on Feb. 16, almost 20 years after her hit 2004 album, This Is Me...Then.

    Prime Video said Jennifer "showcases her journey to love through her own eyes" in the film, and if you watched the trailer (or seen the headlines), you know that it's been one heck of a ride.

    Axelle / FilmMagic

    The trailer, in particular, shows Jennifer in and out of different relationships and marriages. Her friends worry that she might be a sex addict. Jennifer divorces and remarries and then does it all again. She dances alongside a train, goes to therapy with a counselor played by Fat Joe, and rides through a gorgeous landscape on the back of Ben Affleck's motorcycle before crashing and finding herself in a post-apocalyptic world.

    View this video on YouTube
    Prime Video / youtube.com

    Fans, of course, had thoughts and commented on various parts of the video online — from the amazing quality and production...

    Twitter: @kimdommy

    Prime Video / Twitter: @Prince_Cardia

    To Jennifer's honesty, and all her iconic quotes in the trailer.

    Prime Video / Twitter: @MediumSizeMeech

    One person wrote, "It’s giving art, giving Oscar and Grammy award-winning musical picture! I’m gagged."

    Prime Video / Twitter: @BeauLineIsToxic

    Prime Video / Twitter: @kendallroyz

    Another fan said, “'Being with you feels like home. But I left home for a reason' is a BAR AND A HALF omg!!!!"

    Prime Video / Twitter: @stargirlriots

    "This is an interesting take on how to narrate your life story. It’s a mix of reality vs her dreams," a third fan noted in part.

    Prime Video / Twitter: @MarqFierce

    While someone else mused that "starring as yourself in your own overdramatic musical about your life should be one of the goals like this is kinda everything…it’s kinda CUNT."

    Prime Video / Twitter: @lordesbbqribs

    Prime Video / Twitter: @echolaliass

    FOX / Twitter: @revivalrarx

    Others didn't really know what to make of the trailer.

    Twitter: @tylerduran21

    Twitter: @jclair24

    Twitter: @zaiveraa__

    They just know they're gonna watch.

    Twitter: @Jerdoosha

    What did you think of the trailer? Will you be watching This Is Me...Now: A Love Story? Let me know in the comments below.