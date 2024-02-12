Beyoncé Announces "Act II" And Twitter Cannot Handle It — Here's How Fans Are Reacting

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Surprise, surprise.
beyoncé's verizon superbowl commercial pic.twitter.com/1CeimQzqC5— popculture (@notgwendalupe) February 12, 2024
IF YOU HADNT HEARD BITCH ACT ii COMING 3.29 pic.twitter.com/IIzqPE1XLQ— Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) February 12, 2024
i'm so ready for act ii pic.twitter.com/9gzZLrnOvJ— Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) February 12, 2024
BEYONCÉ ACTUALLY ANNOUNCED ACT II I’M PEEING A LITTLE BITTTTT OMFG pic.twitter.com/XAZSn4faNQ— wiLL (@willfulchaos) February 12, 2024
ACT II IS COMING! HIVE ASSEMBLE! pic.twitter.com/nRb4wZaUee— ᴋᴇʟᴇʟᴀ’ꜱ ʙᴜᴅᴍᴀɴ (@soberthots_) February 12, 2024
ACT II!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Qk0ldQ0wip— Georgie (@geogre_j) February 12, 2024
act II announcement after the superbowl commercial ohhhhhh her strategy!! pic.twitter.com/9xKHhmd9AB— “happy face” (@damn_toe) February 12, 2024
ACT II MARCH 29th!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/FjQ4f3dVsa— justin (@JayyRayy_) February 12, 2024
Me on March 29th when Beyoncé drops Act II pic.twitter.com/eXvjm3zZCT— 🫶🏽 (@the__prototype) February 12, 2024
Act ii pic.twitter.com/wslri1G1gB— Bali Kerr (@evenescentz) February 12, 2024
Act II….. 3.29 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/dLCxjeMXce— Ken™️✨ (@__ItsKen_) February 12, 2024
ACT II 3.29 #BeyoncéBowl pic.twitter.com/4maoVQBKYA— 𝒯𝓎 (@just_TBoz) February 12, 2024
ACT II MARCH 29TH?! pic.twitter.com/habSkw1m7O— Jesse Thee Slade 🥂 (@Jesse_bslade) February 12, 2024
Me learning how to Square dance in 4th grade about to pay off— yeehaw carter (@_heyyymscarter) February 12, 2024