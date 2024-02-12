Skip To Content
Beyoncé Announces "Act II" And Twitter Cannot Handle It — Here's How Fans Are Reacting

Surprise, surprise.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Tonight, Beyoncé appeared in a Verizon commercial at the Super Bowl and teased a new music "drop."

Twitter: @notgwendalupe

She posted this on Instagram almost immediately after, announcing Act II along with two new songs called, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

It's been a while, so IDK if you remember, but back in 2022, Beyoncé announced that her critically acclaimed Renaissance album would be the first of three acts.

Close-up of Beyoncé in silver onstage
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

She didn't share further details at the time, but it sounds as if Act II will be a country album, which tracks with earlier reports.

Beyoncé in a Western-style hat with Jay-Z at a table
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Naturally, fans freaked out over the announcement and rushed to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their excitement.

Twitter: @talleyberrybaby

Twitter: @SaintHoax

Twitter: @willfulchaos

Disney / Twitter: @soberthots_

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @geogre_j

Imagine Entertainment / Twitter: @damn_toe

Sony / Twitter: @JayyRayy_

Twitter: @XavierDLeau

Steve Azzara / Corbis via Getty Images / Via Twitter: @the__prototype

Hanna-Barbera and MGM / Twitter: @evenescentz

WETV / Twitter: @__ItsKen_

WETV / Twitter: @just_TBoz

Twitter: @Jesse_bslade

Twitter: @_heyyymscarter

Act II arrives on March 29. In the meantime, check out "Texas Hold 'Em" on streaming platforms now, and see more of our Super Bowl coverage here.