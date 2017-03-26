I spent my whole life questioning my own self-worth, and to be honest I sometimes still do. But my fitness journey helped me discover new things that I actually liked about myself. Some were physical attributes, like my butt, but others were about my character, like how determined I can be.

My relationship with my body has definitely changed too. I never thought I’d weigh more than 150 pounds (let alone hitting 165 when I finished my project). I just accepted it as a fact, because no matter how much I ate or worked out I could never put on the weight. But there was a moment last year when I got really sick and my weight was getting closer to that 150-pound mark again. Instead of letting the fear of falling below 150 control me, I tried to own it. I asked a friend from work, who’s a professional photographer and typically takes half-naked pics of guys, to take some photos of me (shown above on the left). Something clicked for me during the shoot, and for the first time I truly felt comfortable with myself. I’d normally be so shy in front of the camera and hate every picture that was taken, but this time I was actually feeling my look. My relationship with myself became less about the number on the scale and more about how I was actually feeling.

Being totally OK with my weight and body was sort of groundbreaking for me. I learned that my body and determination were a lot stronger than I originally thought. Wanting to look more fit was one thing, but actually feeling stronger was another.