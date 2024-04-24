Just 34 Items That Are Super Useful, Affordable, And Loved By Reviewers

1. A fast-acting spray with more than 38,000 perfect reviews that removes those stubborn mold and mildew stains from your shower, the exterior of your home, and elsewhere. This spray works almost instantly once applied, and doesn’t even call for any time-consuming scrubbing, though many shoppers suggest wearing a mask when using it.
2. A tub of TikTok-famous The Pink Stuff which is a cleaning paste you *need* in your arsenal. Versatile and incredibly handy, this product removes stains, grease, and grime from a multitude of surfaces, including floors, marble countertops, and stainless steel cookware and fixtures. It's got thousands of ace reviews for a reason.
3. A beloved repairing hair treatment that'll have your locks looking shinier and fuller than ever. To use, apply between shampooing and conditioning, and wait for just eight seconds for ~pure magic~. Once you emerge from the shower your tresses will be shiny, hydrated, and free of frizz. Don't believe us? Peep the before-and-after photos below.
4. A pack of two wrinkle releaser and fabric freshening sprays, because who has time to get out the iron? Not only will this spray remove creases from your favorite clothes, but if the 31,000 5-star reviews are to be believed (and they are), it will also freshen fabrics and remove any unpleasant odors.
5. A liquid lipstick that won't fade away every time you eat or drink. This stuff goes on smooth, and actually moisturizes your lips, which means it won't cake, dry, or flake. Reviewers (thousands of them!) love that this lipstick comes in a wide variety of bold shades and is ridiculously easy to apply.
6. A Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer because when don't you want to look brighter and refreshed. Shoppers love that this concealer blends well and comes in dozens of shades so you can find the perfect match. It didn't earn over 140,000 5-star reviews for nothin'!
7. A reusable ChomChom pet hair remover, because no one likes dog or cat hair all over the place. This easy-to-use roller works on furniture, carpets, clothing, and bedding, and can be used over and over again in your home or car.
8. An indoor broom so good it basically acts as a heat-seeking missile for hair — pet, human, or otherwise. The 64,000+ 5-star reviews speak for themselves, but if you need more convincing know that this puppy works on carpets as well as any floor type, and even has an included squeegee for liquid messes.
9. A TubShroom designed to catch ~every~ hair that encounters your drain. Even if you think you don't shed too much, we promise there’s *plenty* of hair and other gunk to be stopped. Word to the wise: Don’t clean this shroom out immediately following a meal. Trust us.
10. An avocado tool that makes it easy to prepare guacamole, a smoothie, or anything else with the popular green fruit. This gadget can cut, pit, and slice an avocado, and is dishwasher safe for an easy cleanup. Don't believe us? Check out one of the 27,000 5-star reviews.
11. A pack of nonslip velvet hangers that’ll give your closet a chic makeover. I’ve had these hangers for about three years and have never had an issue with any item of clothing falling down. You’ll be grateful for these each time you walk into your closet and realize none of your clothes are dirty or wrinkled on the floor.
12. A brow pencil to give yourself picture-perfect brows at a moment's notice. Reviewers love the super skinny tip that allows you to draw extra fine lines, as well as the spoolie so you can even out the color and shape your hairs, and you will too.
13. A bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover for those who need to rid their carpets of any stubborn, mysterious stains. Safe to use around kids and pets, this cleaner works almost instantly after you apply it to a stain and rub it in. Use it on red wine, ink, pet-related messes, and more to be one of 71,000 perfectly satisfied customers.
14. A bestselling garlic press that’s so good it'll practically pay for itself — just ask one of the 15,000 5-star reviewers. If you cook frequently or want to start, this easy-to-use press is a must. Did we mention it gets the job done in seconds?
15. A silicon scalp massager that'll have you in a relaxed state within minutes, if not sooner. If you love going to get your hair cut or blown out because of that scalp massage as your tresses are washed, this thing (which just so happens to have more than 112,000 perfect reviews) is for you.
16. A pack of six cleaning K-Cups, you simply must try if you have a Keurig coffee maker. These pods remove the inevitable coffee grinds and residue from your machine, thus helping it to last longer and brew better java. To use, pop a pod in just like you would a coffee one, then run a cycle with only water to rinse. You’ll be amazed at the results.
17. A jar of super-moisturizing cream more than 58,000 reviewers swear is practically perfect. Designed to soothe the driest, most cracked hands, this cream moisturizes skin instantly and helps prevent moisture loss in the future.
18. A detangling brush that's removed stubborn knots and tangles from the hair of more than 84,000 reviewers. Those same shoppers love this brush because it works on all hair types and even massages your scalp as you detangle.
19. This universally beloved anti-dandruff shampoo known for revitalizing the scalps of a measly 90,000 Amazon shoppers. This stuff not only removes dandruff, but it also controls flaking, scaling, and itching, and relieves redness. It's basically a scalp MVP.
20. A pack of cleaning tablets in case your dishwasher is sporting months worth of limescale and mineral buildup, plus other gross residue you can’t even see. Reviewers love this product because it cleans and deodorizes each part of the dishwasher, including internal hoses and other impossible-to-reach spots.
21. A pack of washing machine cleaner tablets if your washer has developed an unfortunate stench and could generally use a little refresh. These tablets clean the interior, deodorize it, and can help improve the appliance’s performance. To use, just pop a tablet in the empty machine, run it on a normal cycle, and clean out any residue that might be left behind.
22. A TikTok-famous rinse-out hair treatment with a whopping 33,000 5-star reviews. Made with buzzy ingredients like ceramides and collagen, this treatment will transform your hair into a smooth, shiny mane. To use, apply to dry hair, wait a few minutes, and rinse.
23. A "must-have" liquid eyeliner by NYX that's earned rave reviews from more than 66,000 shoppers. Ideally for crafting the perfect winged or cat-eye look, this is one makeup product you simply need in your arsenal.
24. A bottle of facial toner that, well, tones your skin. The fast-acting formula includes ingredients like witch hazel, aloe vera, and grapefruit extract, so we suppose it's no surprise that there are more than 98,000 perfect reviews.
25. A three-chamber product dispenser so you can avoid having a collection of half-filled bottles cluttering your bath or shower. This item is beloved by more than 18,000 5-star reviewers, and there’s even a spot for you to label what’s in each dispenser!
26. An exfoliating foot mask because your feet deserve love too! Plus, they definitely need to be exfoliated. To use, just pop your feet in the booties for about an hour, rinse 'em, and watch over the next several days as all the dead skin begins to peel off. Roughly 35,000 thrilled reviewers agree that this process is disgusting, yet oh-so-satisfying.
27. A bottle of EcoTools makeup brush shampoo (which is approved by BuzzFeed staff and more than 38,000 people!) so you can give your beauty blenders and brushes the cleanse they so desperately deserve, and probably need. Paraben- and sulfate-free, this shampoo is safe for those with sensitive skin, and doesn’t even have a scent.
28. The mighty Mike's Hot Honey, which is the ~only~ condiment worth buying. A little sweet and a little spicy, this honey shines on pizza, wings, chicken sandwiches, and more. In fact, many of the 27,000 5-star reviews mention some more unusual pairings for this stuff, such as ice cream or tea.
29. A outrageously popular Differin gel to transform your skin without a prescription. Packed with retinoids, this gel is proven to clear and prevent acne, leaving you with glowing skin. Reviewers love that this product is oil-free, alcohol-free, fragrance-free, and obviously noncomedogenic.
30. A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil to nourish every part of your nail, as well as the surrounding area. This beauty buy has revived the nails of 23,000 pleased reviewers, with help from restorative ingredients such as vitamin E, almond oil. and jojoba oil. If you get frequent manicures, you won't regret purchasing this.
Each day, brush the oil over your nails and cuticles and they will begin to grow longer and stronger. No more brittle, peeling nails for you!
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This-size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for