    Just 34 Items That Are Super Useful, Affordable, And Loved By Reviewers

    These finds have so many 5-star reviews between them.

    Samantha Leffler
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Kaila Browner
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A fast-acting spray with more than 38,000 perfect reviews that removes those stubborn mold and mildew stains from your shower, the exterior of your home, and elsewhere. This spray works almost instantly once applied, and doesn’t even call for any time-consuming scrubbing, though many shoppers suggest wearing a mask when using it.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four sizes and a pack of two).

    2. A tub of TikTok-famous The Pink Stuff which is a cleaning paste you *need* in your arsenal. Versatile and incredibly handy, this product removes stains, grease, and grime from a multitude of surfaces, including floors, marble countertops, and stainless steel cookware and fixtures. It's got thousands of ace reviews for a reason.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff." —Nancy F.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.29+.

    3. A beloved repairing hair treatment that'll have your locks looking shinier and fuller than ever. To use, apply between shampooing and conditioning, and wait for just eight seconds for ~pure magic~. Once you emerge from the shower your tresses will be shiny, hydrated, and free of frizz. Don't believe us? Peep the before-and-after photos below.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97.

    4. A pack of two wrinkle releaser and fabric freshening sprays, because who has time to get out the iron? Not only will this spray remove creases from your favorite clothes, but if the 31,000 5-star reviews are to be believed (and they are), it will also freshen fabrics and remove any unpleasant odors.

    a side by side pictures of a sundress with wrinkles and the same sundress without wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this stuff. Very easy to use, works fast, smells great. I do not use an iron anymore. It works pretty much instantly but if you leave it overnight the results are even better." —Sage

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.39.

    5. A liquid lipstick that won't fade away every time you eat or drink. This stuff goes on smooth, and actually moisturizes your lips, which means it won't cake, dry, or flake. Reviewers (thousands of them!) love that this lipstick comes in a wide variety of bold shades and is ridiculously easy to apply.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This goes on and stays on! I love this lipstick line and plan on buying several more colors. The Blush On is a perfect mix of red and pink in my opinion and does favor the pink side of the color spectrum which I absolutely love. Apply the lipstick, wait two minutes (if you put your lips together after a min before the moisturizer, they can stick together and ruin your look), apply the moisturizer, and you are good to go. I typically only have to apply the moisturizer one or two times throughout the day depending on how much I eat or drink. Love this line!" —BestlaRose

    Get it from Amazon for $8+ (available in 17 colors).

    6. A Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer because when don't you want to look brighter and refreshed. Shoppers love that this concealer blends well and comes in dozens of shades so you can find the perfect match. It didn't earn over 140,000 5-star reviews for nothin'!

    Reviewer&#x27;s before and after results of using the Maybelline Instant Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer
    amazon.com

    Read our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer review (#4 on the list)!

    Here's an excerpt: "I still don’t know how a $7 tube of concealer (I use the Neutralizer shade) beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does. It’s not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cakey feeling."

    "When I am done with my entire routine, my eyes look lighter and brighter, but not in a way that’s totally obvious — even when photos are taken and the flash is on. Basically what I am saying here is this is a staple beauty product that, IMHO, deserves a place in every makeup bag!" —Kayla Suazo (BuzzFeed Shopping & Products editor)

    Get it from Amazon for $6.40+ (available in 44 shades, and also sold in packs of two).

    7. A reusable ChomChom pet hair remover, because no one likes dog or cat hair all over the place. This easy-to-use roller works on furniture, carpets, clothing, and bedding, and can be used over and over again in your home or car.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was cautiously optimistic, but this tool is as effective as everyone is saying. My couches, and especially my recliner, look brand new. It takes little to no effort to use. Just use it in a 'scrubbing' type motion and it catches and traps the fur (and other small debris, such as crumbs...) in the little compartment. Pop it open, empty it out. Done." —Ian K.

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).

    8. An indoor broom so good it basically acts as a heat-seeking missile for hair — pet, human, or otherwise. The 64,000+ 5-star reviews speak for themselves, but if you need more convincing know that this puppy works on carpets as well as any floor type, and even has an included squeegee for liquid messes.

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I have two dogs — a terrier mix and a short-hair dachshund mix. I have a navy woven couch that LOVES my dachshund's fur. I have tried pretty much everything to get the fur out — traditional lint roller, those blue fuzzy lint rollers, special vacuum attachments, etc. The terrier's fur comes out great with all of those options. The dachshund's fur, much like the dachshund herself, remains stubbornly on my couch. I got this product as the new 'let's see if it works' item of the month with low expectations. THE FUR ACTUALLY CAME OUT GUYS. It acts like a broom for my couch — sweeping the fur (with some elbow grease) basically onto the floor where I vacuum it up! Give this a try if my story sounds pretty similar to yours!" —JT

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    9. A TubShroom designed to catch ~every~ hair that encounters your drain. Even if you think you don't shed too much, we promise there’s *plenty* of hair and other gunk to be stopped. Word to the wise: Don’t clean this shroom out immediately following a meal. Trust us.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out our full review of the TubShroom here!

    Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about this product. I have a family of four, and would frequently have to snake our shower drain. It appears I won't be having that problem ever again. I even give my dog baths, and this collects the hair. You don't know how much hair you wash down your drain until you use this!" —Aaron

    Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in six colors, including a two-pack).

    10. An avocado tool that makes it easy to prepare guacamole, a smoothie, or anything else with the popular green fruit. This gadget can cut, pit, and slice an avocado, and is dishwasher safe for an easy cleanup. Don't believe us? Check out one of the 27,000 5-star reviews.

    Hand using avocado tool to remove avocado pit
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Avocado? Yes, please! This tool is awesome. Easy to cut open the fruit. Pit remover works well, just push onto the pit and give it a twist, and the pit pops right out. The best part is the slicer. Makes beautiful slices for a great presentation." —NPR Man

    Get it from Amazon for $9.35.

    11. A pack of nonslip velvet hangers that’ll give your closet a chic makeover. I’ve had these hangers for about three years and have never had an issue with any item of clothing falling down. You’ll be grateful for these each time you walk into your closet and realize none of your clothes are dirty or wrinkled on the floor.

    A photo of a full closet using plastic hangers next to a photo of the same closet with more space when using the velvet hangers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The difference in my closet because of the hangers alone is striking. I can finally shift clothes to the side to actually see what I have. While some may think that saving their money and dealing with a tight closet is worth it, I am completely sold on making the change. So happy I pulled the trigger. I've purchased 100 more just now so that I can do the same for my boyfriend's closet." —ChristineSD

    Get a 30-pack from Amazon for $17.14+ (available in nine colors, and also in packs of 50 or 100).

    12. A brow pencil to give yourself picture-perfect brows at a moment's notice. Reviewers love the super skinny tip that allows you to draw extra fine lines, as well as the spoolie so you can even out the color and shape your hairs, and you will too.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a really great product that you might think is like every other brow pencil...but it isn't. The color crayon isn't a classic round pencil — it is a flat crayon. So every time you twist the pencil to bring up more crayon it stays flat. This is great for making thin lines and feathered lines. Hard to explain, but it doesn't wear down like round pencils, which lose their point. This crayon never loses it shape. I'll never use another brand!" —MauiSunny

    Get it from Amazon for $9.28.

    13. A bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover for those who need to rid their carpets of any stubborn, mysterious stains. Safe to use around kids and pets, this cleaner works almost instantly after you apply it to a stain and rub it in. Use it on red wine, ink, pet-related messes, and more to be one of 71,000 perfectly satisfied customers.

    A photo showing red food stains completely removed from a carpet and walls
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner for some really good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady who goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." —L. Logan

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (also available in various sizes and packs).

    14. A bestselling garlic press that’s so good it'll practically pay for itself — just ask one of the 15,000 5-star reviewers. If you cook frequently or want to start, this easy-to-use press is a must. Did we mention it gets the job done in seconds?

    amazon.com

    Basically every recipe ever calls for garlic — and with this tool, you'll easily have the power to crush it into a paste.

    Promising review: "I have had it for over a year with no problems. No sticking of the handles, no rust, easy to clean. I use it daily if not several times a day as I cook meals for two other households as well, so honestly at times it gets used 15x a day when cooking up monthly meals." —Cymbeline

    Get it from Amazon for $15.97+ (available in four colors).

    15. A silicon scalp massager that'll have you in a relaxed state within minutes, if not sooner. If you love going to get your hair cut or blown out because of that scalp massage as your tresses are washed, this thing (which just so happens to have more than 112,000 perfect reviews) is for you.

    Model using massaging scalp brush
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am pleasantly surprised. I was definitely a little skeptical that this thing would help me, versus hurt me. I have scalp psoriasis and was worried that the 'soft' bristles wouldn’t be soft enough, or not sturdy enough to comb out the flakiness. It doesn’t hurt my psoriasis at ALL, and actually feels great. My scalp feels cleaner than ever, I’m going to use this every time I wash my hair!" —Mallory Caforia

    Get it from Amazon for $6.44+ (available in 23 colors).

    16. A pack of six cleaning K-Cups, you simply must try if you have a Keurig coffee maker. These pods remove the inevitable coffee grinds and residue from your machine, thus helping it to last longer and brew better java. To use, pop a pod in just like you would a coffee one, then run a cycle with only water to rinse. You’ll be amazed at the results.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95 (available in three sizes).

    17. A jar of super-moisturizing cream more than 58,000 reviewers swear is practically perfect. Designed to soothe the driest, most cracked hands, this cream moisturizes skin instantly and helps prevent moisture loss in the future.

    amazon.com

    For best results, you should apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering, and at bedtime.

    Promising review: My hands have become severely dry (sore, cracked & bleeding!). I use the cream overnight only and after the first use my hands the next day felt like it had moisture locked in (softer). I was able to move my fingers without any pain (knuckles were cracked and bleeding). I am on day 3 and the dry cracks have healed and they feel smoother! I've never ever found a hand moisturizer that has worked so fast and so well!" —MN

    Get it from Amazon for $9.48+ (also available in packs of two and 12).

    18. A detangling brush that's removed stubborn knots and tangles from the hair of more than 84,000 reviewers. Those same shoppers love this brush because it works on all hair types and even massages your scalp as you detangle.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising Review: "I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Eric Phan

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in 11 colors, and also available in packs of two).

    19. This universally beloved anti-dandruff shampoo known for revitalizing the scalps of a measly 90,000 Amazon shoppers. This stuff not only removes dandruff, but it also controls flaking, scaling, and itching, and relieves redness. It's basically a scalp MVP.

    Reviewer photo showing before-and-after results of using Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad, I could shake my head and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier." —Moo Moo

    Get it from Amazon for $14.21.

    20. A pack of cleaning tablets in case your dishwasher is sporting months worth of limescale and mineral buildup, plus other gross residue you can’t even see. Reviewers love this product because it cleans and deodorizes each part of the dishwasher, including internal hoses and other impossible-to-reach spots.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super-cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila

    Get a six-count pack from Amazon for $7.98 (also available in packs of two).

    21. A pack of washing machine cleaner tablets if your washer has developed an unfortunate stench and could generally use a little refresh. These tablets clean the interior, deodorize it, and can help improve the appliance’s performance. To use, just pop a tablet in the empty machine, run it on a normal cycle, and clean out any residue that might be left behind.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never knew how tough it would be to clean my high-efficiency washer. It is a never-ending battle. Life is a little easier now that I can toss in a tab and have it do most of the work for me." —Maggie Dennis

    Get the pack of six tablets from Amazon for $9.33 (also available in three-count and five-count packs).

    22. A TikTok-famous rinse-out hair treatment with a whopping 33,000 5-star reviews. Made with buzzy ingredients like ceramides and collagen, this treatment will transform your hair into a smooth, shiny mane. To use, apply to dry hair, wait a few minutes, and rinse.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with this conditioner. It's light enough to use every other wash and it smells amazing. I have ultra fine, curly blonde hair that’s extremely prone to breakage and I feel like my hair has grown an inch since using this product. Just bought two more bottles because I never want to run out of this magic." —Lorrie Trautman

    Get it from Amazon for $8.43.

    23. A "must-have" liquid eyeliner by NYX that's earned rave reviews from more than 66,000 shoppers. Ideally for crafting the perfect winged or cat-eye look, this is one makeup product you simply need in your arsenal.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It basically fits all of the requirements I would want in my perfect eyeliner. It's affordable, extremely black, opaque, easy to use, waterproof, stays on for a long time, and the tip is quite thin so you can get wings as sharp as a sword." —Caiti

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in two shades).

    24. A bottle of facial toner that, well, tones your skin. The fast-acting formula includes ingredients like witch hazel, aloe vera, and grapefruit extract, so we suppose it's no surprise that there are more than 98,000 perfect reviews.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out our full review of Thayers Witch Hazel Facial Toner.

    Promising review: "I've been using this every day for about nine months as a toner in my skincare routine and I've seen a tremendous difference. My dark marks and acne have gone away tremendously. I also dealt with fine bumps and textured skin and it greatly reduced that as well. My skin is almost clear. I'm almost on my third bottle of this. I'm never letting this go. I also use it after I shave my legs and 'down there' (not inside of it just pat it on the perimeter) and it prevents any bumps or irritation that may occur. No complaints whatsoever. If you want an all-natural, multipurpose, affordable toner product this is for you." —Sue Craig

    Get it from Amazon for $8.24+ (available in six formulas and various sizes).

    25. A three-chamber product dispenser so you can avoid having a collection of half-filled bottles cluttering your bath or shower. This item is beloved by more than 18,000 5-star reviewers, and there’s even a spot for you to label what’s in each dispenser!

    Shower dispenser installed in reviewer&#x27;s shower
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pumps are easy to install, easy to clean, easy to set up, and attractive. We’ve run all sorts of types of liquid through them, and it hasn’t skipped a beat. MAKE SURE you prime the pumps before using, otherwise you’ll probably think they’re nonfunctional or broken. Instructions to prime are inside the lid of each pump. It’s very easy." —Droubs

    Get it from Amazon for $25.63+ (available in three colors and three chamber types).

    26. An exfoliating foot mask because your feet deserve love too! Plus, they definitely need to be exfoliated. To use, just pop your feet in the booties for about an hour, rinse 'em, and watch over the next several days as all the dead skin begins to peel off. Roughly 35,000 thrilled reviewers agree that this process is disgusting, yet oh-so-satisfying.

    @babyfootusa / Via instagram.com, @babyfootusa / Via instagram.com

    Promising review: "My feet used to be horribly dry, itchy and cracked with thick calluses. I started using Baby Foot every couple of months a year ago and my feet are now soft and smooth. Make sure to soak your feet before using and then again at least once a few days later. I leave the booties on for longer than the instructions, usually around two hours. It doesn’t burn or irritate my skin. A few days later the top layer of skin starts peeling all over. It’s REALLY gross-looking so make sure you don’t need to show your feet for about two weeks! The results are amazing so it’s totally worth it! Calluses improve dramatically with one treatment but bad calluses may need a couple of treatments to go away. Make sure to wait at least two weeks before using again. I’ve recommended to all my friends and family. Seems to work for all skin types." —Mostly Maven

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98.

    27. A bottle of EcoTools makeup brush shampoo (which is approved by BuzzFeed staff and more than 38,000 people!) so you can give your beauty blenders and brushes the cleanse they so desperately deserve, and probably need. Paraben- and sulfate-free, this shampoo is safe for those with sensitive skin, and doesn’t even have a scent.

    buzzfeed editor&#x27;s before and after photos of their makeup brushes looking much cleaner after using the shampoo
    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Best, most affordable brush and sponge shampoo on the market! No joke, I have tried everything; even homemade hacks like dish detergent mixed with olive oil. Nothing works like this brush shampoo. Don't waste your money on the Beauty Blender soap and other big-name brands." —Lily

    Get it from Amazon for $6.96.

    28. The mighty Mike's Hot Honey, which is the ~only~ condiment worth buying. A little sweet and a little spicy, this honey shines on pizza, wings, chicken sandwiches, and more. In fact, many of the 27,000 5-star reviews mention some more unusual pairings for this stuff, such as ice cream or tea.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is now a staple for my kitchen. How I cooked without it before, I'll never know. Makes the best vinaigrette ever, quick pan sauces for pork, unexpected zip in dozens of dishes. Does it come in gallons? Have given it as hostess gifts several times and everyone gets hooked." —Martha Ronemus

    Read our full review of Mike's Hot Honey.

    Get a 10-oz bottle from Amazon for $10.57 (also available in different packs).

    29. A outrageously popular Differin gel to transform your skin without a prescription. Packed with retinoids, this gel is proven to clear and prevent acne, leaving you with glowing skin. Reviewers love that this product is oil-free, alcohol-free, fragrance-free, and obviously noncomedogenic.

    Reviewer photo showing results of using Differin gel over 12 weeks
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don't have too much of an issue with acne, however I do have hormonally based pimples once a month, with a few pimples that break through every now and then. I really purchased because it is a retinoid that you don't have to go to the doctor for and I wanted it to help with some sun damage on my face and fine lines. I've only been using this for a month, but I can honestly say that within the first week I could see a change in my skin. I have absolutely had not one breakout of any kind and my skin is so smooth. I sincerely believe that the discoloration and hyperpigmentation on my skin is beginning to fade." —Catattack

    Get it from Amazon for $10.92 (available in two sizes).

    30. A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil to nourish every part of your nail, as well as the surrounding area. This beauty buy has revived the nails of 23,000 pleased reviewers, with help from restorative ingredients such as vitamin E, almond oil. and jojoba oil. If you get frequent manicures, you won't regret purchasing this.

    a before and after of broken nails next to healthier looking nails
    www.amazon.com

    Each day, brush the oil over your nails and cuticles and they will begin to grow longer and stronger. No more brittle, peeling nails for you!

    Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This-size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

    Get it from Amazon for