8.

"I'm sorry, but as a germophobe, I much prefer having a toilet in a separate room from the rest of the bathroom. That's how they do it in Japan, and I wish they did it in the US, too. I just want to keep poo particles from flying up and landing on my bath towels. Also, it's good if you live with someone and they (or you) have to go while the other person is in the shower or bath. I can't go if there's someone else in the room that I can see, and I don't want to see someone else using the toilet, either. As long as you only touch the door handle before washing your hands, you're not spreading germs around."