26.

"I am sick of stark white kitchens. Add color to your life! And I mourn the trend toward painted wood; a visible wood grain is so beautiful and warm and adds such richness to a room. But I also know that part of the reason for painted wood is that real wood is often not used because particle board is cheaper, so it MUST be painted. And I know that beautiful wood is now expensive and rare and not always sustainable. But at the least, please urge people to treasure real wood if they find it in an older home, and for god’s sake, care for it. Don't paint real wood if you are lucky enough to find it."