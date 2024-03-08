It seems as if most people fall into very distinct camps regarding their interior design preferences — and, as it turns out, some of those tastes tend to differ from generation to generation. I first realized this when I asked our readers to share their takes on the "worst" modern design trends and noticed some fascinating correlations between age and taste as a result.
From the hundreds of responses we received from readers of all ages, these were the home design opinions (and reasons for them) that were too interesting not to share, all from folks in their 60s, 70s, and 80s. I'll go ahead and admit as a millennial that some of their reasons never even crossed my mind.
And if you care to share your opinions on the trends below, regardless of your age, you can let us know what you think in the polls throughout this post!
1. "Two sinks, two mirrors...and no medicine cabinet. You have to downward dog to get to your heartburn medicine."
2. "We bought what was supposed to be a 'smart home.' Everything is electronic: lights, curtains, shades, TV, etc. We learned that the systems were supposed to be updated regularly, but they weren’t by the previous owners. Well, our smart home isn't so smart after all! Entire banks of lights don’t work, shades are stuck halfway, and the replacement systems are going to cost thousands. The little control panels are so narrow that you need a stylus and super-coordinated movement to get the right thing turned on or off. What’s wrong with a simple on-off switch? This place is a rolling nightmare!"
—AJ, 78, Cayman Islands
3. "Exterior steps with no hand railing. Whether they are absolutely necessary or not for most people, they are so reassuring for older or mobility-limited folks. Without them, there remains a challenge to come in...if you can."
4. "Full-length windows in the bathroom — with no opaque frosting of the window or use of curtains or blinds! I don't want to share that much with my neighbors and wouldn't shower or potty the rest of my life if I had to expose myself to such indignities. You might as well just set the shower and toilet on the front lawn."
—Nancy, 77, Washington
5. "Separate rooms for toilets. Since they don't have sinks in them, when you go to open the door, you still have toilet germs on your hands. It just makes no sense to me."
6. "These gorgeous, huge closets with rods placed so high, you must be at least 6 feet tall to get your clothes off and on a hanger."
—Peg, 79, Missouri
7. "The use of pillows of different sizes, shapes, and designs piled on a bed to give it a 'refreshed' look. It looks like a jumble on the bed (or on the couch) that you have to move every day or night — to the floor, I imagine — just to sit or sleep on it. Yuck!"
8. "TVs hung over a fireplace. First, I don't want my home to look like a sports bar. Second, ideally, a TV should be at eye level when seated. Third, the fireplace is a focal point all on its own. So why do architects and builders continue to construct homes where there is no other place for a large flatscreen TV to be placed? There are either no other walls in the room, or they are all too small for a 55-inch flatscreen or larger."
—Anonymous, 71, Texas
9. "I can’t stand seeing bookcases with the spines of the books facing backward! How do you find the book you want to read? And it looks awful — like a sea of white instead of interesting spines of books."
10. "Seeing a bare light bulb anywhere."
—Maria, 72, Pennsylvania
11. "What is the point of puddled drapes? They look messy, as if you did not measure them correctly. Then consider the time spent lifting them to vacuum underneath and brushing dust off of them."
12. "We recently downsized, and after moving into our new home, we discovered that the house had no linen closet. Where the heck are you supposed to put your spare bath towels and sheets? I had to use up valuable bedroom closet space with an Ikea wall unit to have a place to store towels and linens!"
—Anonymous, 70, Colorado
13. "Don't get me started! It pains me to have a microwave over the stove, especially when the builder calls the kitchen a 'chef's dream.' No, I don't think so! I can barely take the lid off a stock pot without hitting the bottom of the microwave. And the little, tiny light does nothing to light my cooktop. Give me a large exhaust hood with two fans and LED lighting. And speaking of cooktops, if there will be five burners, don't squeeze them into an area that barely fits three pots."
14. "Ridiculously high ceilings. Half of our home in Colorado has 10-foot ceilings; the rest has 12-foot ceilings. Guess where the heat goes when we are trying to heat our home? This has to be the dumbest idea in the history of architecture."
—Al, 80, Colorado
15. "Too many pot lights. My wife and I recently toured a high-end open house where the builder happened to be present. The main bedroom was huge, with a 10-foot ceiling and double tray. All of the lighting in the room was via a dozen cans in that ceiling with indoor floodlights. No indirect lighting in the tray. I asked the builder if it was his intention that the owners had the choice of being in the dark or staring into a floodlight while lying in bed. He wanted to fight about it."
16. "No bathtubs, just car wash–size showers with a ridiculous number of spray options."
—Liz, 72, New York
17. "Laundry 'rooms' that are actually just closets in a hallway, shut away behind bifold doors. There's no room to put anything and no room to work. Disgusting!"
18. "The current trend of removing closet doors from bedrooms and front entries. I don’t need to see what’s in there 24 hours a day."
—Anonymous, 67
19. "Kitchens with ALL the cabinets and storage below counter height. Yes, it’s open and airy to have no cabinets up above, but your 50-year-old knees are gonna HATE that interior designer, I guarantee you. Do you really want to crouch down to find your crackers and get a drinking glass? Every damn day? I hate this trend."
20. "I dislike the homogeneous, boring-color look, especially the dismal brown and tan mushroom colors. Everything is brown and tan or all tan or all white. It is so dismal. I wish I could post a photo of my colorful Victorian home."
—Ellen, 76, New York
21. "What I can't stand in modern (expensive!) kitchens is putting your sink or stovetop on the island. In an open-plan kitchen, everyone sees you washing your dishes in front of them. With stovetops on an island, people get to see your mess. These expensive, modern kitchens don't seem to be designed to be used as kitchens!"
22. "I am astounded how many designers of enormous kitchens don't follow the old 'kitchen work triangle' rule: easy, short steps and access from sink to refrigerator to stove to sink. Also, I hate the lack of lighting for working due to the statement fixtures over the island. I would be frustrated trying to function and cook in these kitchens. I think they are designed as showplaces, not heavy-duty workstations for the family."
—Robin, 72, Michigan
23. "New houses with expensive-looking stone facades in the front, but cheaper vinyl siding covering the sides and chimney. Do builders think people can only see from one angle?"
24. "New fridges! They have about six different motors that are all very noisy — like a plane taking off!"
—Karla, 76, Florida
25. "Written statement signs hanging in the rooms. So tacky. If I'm visiting someone, I already know what you believe in and who your family is. I don't need a sign to remind me. Just take them down and put up a nice painting or photograph."
26. "I am sick of stark white kitchens. Add color to your life! And I mourn the trend toward painted wood; a visible wood grain is so beautiful and warm and adds such richness to a room. But I also know that part of the reason for painted wood is that real wood is often not used because particle board is cheaper, so it MUST be painted. And I know that beautiful wood is now expensive and rare and not always sustainable. But at the least, please urge people to treasure real wood if they find it in an older home, and for god’s sake, care for it. Don't paint real wood if you are lucky enough to find it."
—Anonymous, 75, Colorado
27. "Open stairs going to the second floor. My son just bought a beautiful house with this feature and he has a toddler, with another on the way. If the little ones slip through the stairs, they are falling from the second floor to the basement! I have nightmares about it."
28. "I hate two-story foyers and family rooms; they look like elevator shafts and are a complete waste of space and energy. You could fit an extra bedroom in that air!"
—Anonymous, 61, Pennsylvania
29. "Walk-in closets that are accessible only through the bathroom! Who wants to have their clothing saturated with the humidity and other airborne contaminants from the bathroom?! And who wants to put their suit or dress on in the bathroom?"
30. "We have owned several new homes, and every one comes with two sinks in the main bathroom but only one bath towel rod. I have had to install a second rod in every new home we bought. Check it out the next time you're looking at new homes."
—Les, 81, Arizona
31. "Faux-wood vinyl plank flooring! It is disgusting, gross, and, yes, ugly! It makes your home look and feel like a doctor’s office. People are ripping up beautiful wood flooring, stone, and ceramic tile to put this garbage in their homes. In 10 years, when the trend is over, our landfills will be overflowing with this crap! I live in Florida, and people in my neighborhood with million-dollar (or more) homes are doing this…unbelievable! Stop with the trends! Be original! Define your style! Go with tried and true and timeless."
32. "Homes whose facade predominantly features garage doors that look as if the houses were built for cars, not people. I hate visiting communities with row after row of garage doors practically hiding the homes' entrances."
—Ann, 71, California
33. "How uncomfortable all new furniture is becoming — including furniture so low that it is a major undertaking just to get out of it."
34. "I hate kitchen cabinets that go all the way up to the ceiling. There is no way most people can reach those top cabinets — they probably don’t even know what is in those cabinets. Save my cabinet money and close it with drywall up to the ceiling. Otherwise, it collects dust and junk where no one reaches!"
—Anonymous, 70, New Jersey
35. "I miss kitchen doors. We rented a 1920s bungalow for two years. Because I cook from scratch, closing the door hid the mess!"
36. "Free-standing, floor-mounted bathtubs. No place for candles, wine, or a book. And it's difficult to clean around it. No thanks."
—Anonymous, 60, Arizona
37. "I can’t stand stacked tile. Hopefully it is a trend that will disappear soon."
38. And finally: "Everything from the outside to the inside is gray. Gray siding and paint, gray furniture, and a gray car to match the entire house. All the colors of the rainbow, and the best they can do is gray?"
—Anonymous, 68, Virginia
We want to hear from you: What's a current design trend that rubs you the wrong way? Or what's a "despised" trend from this list that you actually love? Tell us in the comments below or through this anonymous Google form, and your submission could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed post.
Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.