25.

"Mini-splits! Take all the negatives of a window A/C unit and then permanently install them into your wall, so you get the look and feel of a 1990s dentist's office in a strip mall. Add ductwork all over the outside so the house looks like it’s being attacked by an octopus. Hideous! They are faster and easier to install, so the contractors love them and push them hard — but they’re a blight on these historic New England homes. We installed conventional central air, but if mini-splits were the only option, I swear I would rather sweat in a home with a window fan than live in a house with these fugly boxes everywhere."