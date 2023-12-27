People Are Getting Real About The "Infuriating" Home Design Trends That Should Stay In 2023

26.

"The worst thing, I think, is turning homes that weren’t built to be open concept into open concept. I grew up in a 1906 craftsman-style foursquare. It was beautiful, with four large rooms on each floor, hence the name of the style. When my parents sold it a few years back, after lovingly restoring all of the original wood paneling, the realtor had plans drawn up to show how all the interior walls could be knocked down and it could be changed into an open concept house (thus destroying all the original wood. It makes me so sad to think about it. All of the new-money people who were moving into that neighborhood were destroying the insides of those beautiful old houses — Seattle, tech idiots. I now work in an old Victorian house museum with all its rooms and original features preserved, and it makes my heart happy. Our ghosts prefer it that way, too."