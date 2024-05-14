Hot Topic
There's a LOT — and I mean, A LOT — of great TV shows these days, so to help with your spring planning, I've rounded up 29 shows that are premiering or returning in mid-May through early August 2024 that you should mark on your calendars:
Note: The below list is in chronological order based on each show's release date.
Watch the trailer here:
2. Doctor Who Season 15
Watch the trailer below:
3. Interview with the Vampire Season 2
Watch the trailer below:
4. After the Flood
Watch the trailer below:
5. Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 and Part 2
Watch the trailer below:
6. Evil Season 4
Watch the trailer below:
7. My Adventures With Superman Season 2
Watch the trailer below:
8. We Are Lady Parts Season 2
Watch the trailer below:
9. Eric
Watch the trailer below:
10. Mayor of Kingstown Season 3
Watch the trailer below:
11. The Acolyte
Watch the trailer below:
12. Clipped
Watch the trailer below:
13. Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2
Watch the teaser trailer below:
Watch the trailer below:
15. Presumed Innocent
Watch the teaser trailer below:
16. The Boys Season 4
Watch the trailer below:
18. Orphan Black: Echoes
Watch the trailer below:
19. Land of Women
20. The Bear Season 3
Watch the teaser trailer below:
21. That '90s Show Season 2 Part 1
Watch the teaser trailer below:
22. My Lady Jane
23. Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1
Watch the teaser trailer below:
24. Lady in the Lake
25. Snowpiercer Season 4
26. The Decameron
27. Exploding Kittens
Watch the teaser trailer below:
28. The Umbrella Academy Season 4
29. And finally, Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1
We can't fit everything into one post, so which shows are YOU also looking forward to this spring? Tell us in the comments below!
And TV shows that are currently in the middle of their seasons, like Abbott Elementary, Hacks, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, 9-1-1, Under the Bridge, and more, can be found in our spring TV preview if you're looking for even more shows to watch.
