Summer 2024 TV Preview: Here Are 29 Shows That Are Worth Watching (Or Catching Up On)

There are a lot of new and returning shows to check out this summer, including new seasons of The Bear, Bridgerton, and House of the Dragon, a new Star Wars series, and Ncuti Gatwa officially becomes The Doctor.

There's a LOT — and I mean, A LOT — of great TV shows these days, so to help with your spring planning, I've rounded up 29 shows that are premiering or returning in mid-May through early August 2024 that you should mark on your calendars:

Note: The below list is in chronological order based on each show's release date.

1. Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

A still from Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
Following Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, our girls return, but this time, they are facing down summer school. And, as you can imagine, nothing is going to be easy. Millwood High isn't the only thing getting in the way of their summer jobs and new love interests. This is PLL, so a new villain who may have a connection to the mysterious A has arrived in town to stir the pot. 

When it returns: May 9 on Max

Watch the trailer here:

2. Doctor Who Season 15

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor waving out the door of the Tardis
After a few holiday specials, Ncuti Gatwa officially starts his reign as the Fifteenth Doctor this summer. Like previous Doctor Who seasons, The Doctor and his companion, this time Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), embark on various adventures through time and space. There are aliens, there's singing, there's dancing, and all kinds of chaos in between. Also, Russell T. Davies officially returns as showrunner, too. This season features guest stars like Jonathan Groff, Yasmin Finney, Jinkx Monsoon, and more.

Starring: Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson

When it premieres: May 10 on Disney+ in the US and May 11 on BBC iPlayer in the UK

Watch the trailer below:

3. Interview with the Vampire Season 2

A still from Interview with the Vampire Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

Interview with the Vampire returns with another mesmerizing season. The second season continues with Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) recounting his story to Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), like the bloody events of what transpired in 1940 in New Orleans with Claudia (Delainey Hayles) and Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). Now, in Paris, Louis recalls meeting Armand (Assad Zaman). With their meeting, what transpires is a courtship and love affair that has devastating consequences in both the past and the future. 

When it returns: May 12 on AMC and AMC+

Watch the trailer below:

4. After the Flood

A still from After the Flood
BritBox / Via youtube.com

Starring Peaky Blinders and Gentleman Jack star Sophie Rundle, After the Flood is a new mystery thriller set in a town hit by a catastrophic flood. When an unidentified man is found dead, police assume he was trapped when the water began to rise. However, as the investigation unfolds, Joanna Marshall (Rundle) becomes obsessed with discovering what actually happened and why. After the Flood follows the secrets and lies that are exposed in this small town as reputations and fortunes are at stake.

Starring: Sophie Rundle, Nicholas Gleaves, Matt Stokoe, Lorraine Ashbourne, Tripti Tripuraneni, Philip Glenister, and more

When it premieres: May 13 on BritBox

Watch the trailer below:

5. Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 and Part 2

Colin and Penelope talking on a bench in Bridgerton Season 3
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Bridgerton FINALLY returns this summer, with this season focusing on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) as their friendship turns into something more. Fresh off traveling Europe, Colin returns to the Ton and marriage appears to finally be on his mind. Meanwhile, Penelope has resigned herself to being a wallflower; however, maybe she's not meant to be one forever, but rather just needs that special someone to help her out of her shell. Also, yes, there is the little detail of, you know, her Lady Whistledown secret.

When it returns: Part 1 on May 16 and Part 2 on June 13 on Netflix

Watch the trailer below:

6. Evil Season 4

A still from Evil Season 4
Elizabeth Fisher / Paramount+

Evil returns with its fourth (and final) season this summer, as Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) continue to assess cases that involve, you know, everything from demonic oppressions to alleged witches and evil relics. This final season will also include a final confrontation with Dr. Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) and the 60 families who make up Evil in the modern world.

When it returns: May 23 on Paramount+

Watch the trailer below:

7. My Adventures With Superman Season 2

A still from My Adventures with Superman Season 2
Adult Swim / Max / Via youtube.com

One of my personal favorite new animated shows from last year, My Adventures with Superman returns with brand-new episodes this May. Alongside the familiar foes Clark/Superman (Jack Quaid) faced in Season 1, this time around, we also get even more. Like the arrival of Brainiac (Michael Emerson). It also looks like Season 2 will focus on Alex (Max Mittelman) being revealed as Lex Luthor and the arrival of Clark's famous cousin, Supergirl. 

When it returns: May 25 on Adult Swim and the next day on Max

Watch the trailer below:

8. We Are Lady Parts Season 2

A still from We Are Lady Parts Season 2
Saima Khalid / Peacock

This underrated but phenomenal show returns with Season 2 soon, and I cannot wait to see what our favorite band has been up to. We Are Lady Parts Season 2 will see the band returning after the high of their first UK tour, only to find that a rival band threatens their delicate status quo. As the reality of chasing their dreams starts to settle in, Lady Parts now must embark on another journey: recording their first album.

When it returns: May 30 on Peacock

Watch the trailer below:

9. Eric

Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from Eric
Netflix

Set in 1980s New York, Eric follows Vincent (Benedict Cumberbatch), a puppeteer from a widely popular children's show, who desperately searches for his nine-year-old son, Edgar (Ivan Morris Howe), who disappears one morning on the way to school. Vincent struggles to cope with the loss of his son as he gets increasingly distressed and volatile. As guilt around Edgar's disappearance grows, Vincent begins to alienate everyone around him, except ERIC, a blue monster puppet Edgar created who now seems to be Vincent's only ally in the search for his son.

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler, Clarke Peters, and more

When it premieres: May 30 on Netflix

Watch the trailer below:

10. Mayor of Kingstown Season 3

Jeremy Renner in a still from Mayor of Kingstown Season 3
Dennis P. Mong Jr. / Paramount+

Jeremy Renner returns with Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 this June. In this new season, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. As the pressure on Mike (Renner) mounts to end the violence, things get complicated when a familiar face from his past threatens to undermine everything.

When it returns: June 2 on Paramount+

Watch the trailer below:

11. The Acolyte

Carrie-Anne Moss in a still from The Acolyte
Christian Black / Lucasfilm / Disney+

The newest Star Wars series, The Acolyte, follows an investigation into a brutal and shocking crime spree that pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems. The Acolyte is reportedly set roughly 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

Starring: Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, Carrie-Anne Moss, and more

When it premieres: June 4 on Disney+

Watch the trailer below:

12. Clipped

Laurence Fishburne and Ed O&#x27;Neill in a still from Clipped
Kelsey Mcneal / FX / Hulu

Based on ESPN's 30 for 30 podcast episode "The Sterling Affairs," this new limited series follows famed coach Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne), who arrives to coach the LA Clippers in 2013. With a promising roster of big personalities, Rivers has the building blocks to take the franchise to its first championship. However, the team's owner, Donald Sterling (Ed O'Neill), is well-known for being cheap, erratic, and a bully. The series explores the notorious NBA owner's racist remarks that were captured on a tape and heard around the world, and the collisions in the dysfunctional basketball organization as they strive to win against the backdrop of "the most cursed team in the league."

Starring: Laurence Fishburne, Jacki Weaver, Cleopatra Coleman, Ed O'Neill, and more

When it premieres: June 4 on FX on Hulu

Watch the trailer below:

13. Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2

A still from Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2
Michael Yarish / Paramount+

Off the heels of last season's shocking season finale, Criminal Minds: Evolution picks back up with the team investigating GOLD STAR. As the conspiracy unfolds, the BAU is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) negotiates a deal to transfer him to federal custody right in the BAU's own backyard. As they face their biggest threat yet, the BAU tries (once again) to emerge unscathed and as a team.

When it returns: June 6 on Paramount+

Watch the teaser trailer below:

14. Queenie

A still from Queenie
Latoya Okuneye / Lionsgate / Hulu

Based on the bestselling novel by Candice Carty-Williams, Queenie follows 25-year-old Queenie Jenkins (Dionne Brown), a Jamaican British woman living in south London, who straddles two cultures and doesn't really slot neatly into either. After a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie tries to find comfort in, well, a bunch of wrong places. Soon, she realizes that she has to face her past before she can rebuild and move on. 

Starring: Dionne Brown, Samuel Adewunmi, Bellah, and more

When it premieres: June 7 on Hulu

Watch the trailer below:

15. Presumed Innocent

Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga in a still from Presumed Innocent
Apple TV+

Based on the bestselling novel by Scott Turow, Presumed Innocent is a new limited series that follows a horrible and gruesome murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office when chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal) is a suspect. The show explores obsession, sex, politics, and the limits of love as Rusty tries desperately to hold his family and marriage together.

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Elizabeth Marvel, Nana Mensah, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard, Kingston Rumi Southwick, and more

When it premieres: June 12 on Apple TV+

Watch the teaser trailer below:

16. The Boys Season 4

Homelander looking concerned in a still from The Boys Season 4
Prime Video / Via youtube.com

The highly-anticipated fourth season of The Boys begins this June, and I can only assume it will be more chaotic than ever before. Following the events of Season 3, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is now one step closer to the Oval Office as she operates under the watchful and horrific eye of Homelander (Antony Starr). As Homelander consolidates his power, Butcher (Karl Urban) struggles with mortality as he continues to cope with losing Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) to Homelander and now his role as leader of The Boys. With the stakes higher than ever before, The Boys need to find a way to work together to save the world before it's too late. Season 4 also welcomes new actors to the cast, including Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

When it returns: June 13 on Prime Video

17. House of the Dragon Season 2

Rhaneyra and her children standing by the ocean at sun rise
Theo Whiteman / HBO

House of the Dragon hits the ground running with its sophomore season, which picks up right after the devastating events of the Season 1 finale. With Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) ascending to the throne, Team Green, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke), is trying desperately to hold onto their claim to the throne, even if that means starting an all-out war. Meanwhile, as Team Black — aka Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), Daemon (Matt Smith), and their entire family — mourn the loss of Luke (Elliot Grihault), they also must prepare for war and attempt to place Rhaenyra on her (rightful) throne. Basically, chaos seems to be the theme of Season 3, and I could not be more excited. 

When it returns: June 16 on HBO and HBO Max

Watch the trailer below:

18. Orphan Black: Echoes

Krysten Ritter in a still from Orphan Black: Echoes
Sophie Giraud / AMC

Set in the world of Orphan Black in the near future, this new series follows a group of women who weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey. They unravel the mystery of their identity and uncover a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Orphan Black: Echoes centers on Lucy (Krysten Ritter), who has an unimaginable origin story and is trying to find exactly where she fits in.

Starring: Krysten Ritter, Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, Avan Jogia, Rya Kihlstedt, James Hiroyuki Liao, and more

When it premieres: June 23 on AMC, BBC America, and AMC+

Watch the trailer below:

19. Land of Women

A still from Land of Women
Apple TV+

Land of Women follows Gala (Eva Longoria), a mom in NYC who is just dealing with being an empty nester when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties. Suddenly, Gala is forced to leave the city alongside her mom (Carmen Maura) and teenage daughter (Victoria Bazúa) as they try to evade the dangerous criminals to whom her husband is indebted. Now, the three women arrive in a charming town in northern Spain that Gala's mom fled 50 years ago. Land of Women explores the themes of identity and family bonds, as deep family secrets and truths threaten to come to the surface. 

Starring: Eva Longoria, Carmen Maura, Victoria Bazúa, and more

When it premieres: June 26 on Apple TV+

20. The Bear Season 3

Jeremy Allen White in a still from The Bear Season 3
FX / Hulu / Via youtube.com

June is a STACKED month for new TV, and The Bear is one of those reasons. The Emmy Award-winning series returns for Season 3 and picks up after Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Syd (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and the rest of the crew have taken The Bear from a beef stand to an elevated fine dining restaurant. As they try to operate at the highest level of excellence, this is still the restaurant business, and every day is a battle. Carmy pushes himself even harder as the entire team continues their quest for culinary excellence as they push their skills to limited and try to maintain the bonds between them that have gotten them this far. 

When it returns: June 27 on FX on Hulu

Watch the teaser trailer below:

21. That '90s Show Season 2 Part 1

A still from That &#x27;90s Show Season 2 Part 1
Patrick Wymore / Netflix

Hello, Wisconsin! That '90s Show returns with brand-new episodes this summer, as Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) returns to Point Place to spend the summer with her grandparents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith). Set 15 years after That '70 Show, the show will continue to explore Leia and her friends as they navigate being teenagers in the '90s. 

When it returns: June 27 on Netflix

Watch the teaser trailer below:

22. My Lady Jane

A still from My Lady Jane
Jonathan Prime / Prime Video

Based on the bestselling series, The Lady Janies, this new series follows Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader), who historically is the young Tudor noblewoman who was Queen of England...for just nine days...and then was beheaded in 1553. However, this series is retelling history "the way it should have happened," with the damsel in distress now saving herself and getting to live a full life. My Lady Jane is an epic tale of true love, adventure, fantasy, comedy, and more, all set in this alternate reality where Jane escaped her demise.

Starring: Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel, Jordan Peters, Dominic Cooper, Rob Brydon, and more

When it premieres: June 27 on Prime Video

23. Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1

A still from Cobra Kai Season 6
Curtis Bonds Baker / Netflix

The final season of Cobra Kai kicks off this summer with the first of several parts that will conclude in 2025. This new season picks up with Cobra Kai being eliminated from the All-Valley Tournament. Now Daniel (Ralph Macchio), Johnny (William Zabka), and their students need to figure out if (and how) they'll be able to compete in the Sekai Taikai, the world championship of karate.

When it returns: Part 1 on July 18 on Netflix

Watch the teaser trailer below:

24. Lady in the Lake

Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram in a still from Lady in the Lake
Apple TV+

Lady in the Lake follows Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman), a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Sherwood (Moses Ingram), a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore in 1966 while struggling to provide for her family. Their lives seem parallel at first, but when Cleo's mysterious death fixates Maddie, it puts everyone in danger. Soon, Maddie finds herself trying to unravel the mystery behind Cleo's death, as well as the disappearance of a young girl.

Starring: Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram, Y’lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross, Mikey Madison, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and more

When it premieres: July 19 on Apple TV+

25. Snowpiercer Season 4

Jennifer Connelly in a still from Snowpiercer Season 4
AMC

The fourth and final season of Snowpiercer kicks off this July. Following the events of Season 3, which found the train being split. Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) leads the Eternal Engine and the passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer, while Andre (Daveed Diggs) leads the others who wish to leave for unknown adventures in the outside world. This final season will look to tie up all of the loose ends as Snowpiercer makes its final journey. 

When it returns: July 21 on AMC

26. The Decameron

Zosia Mamet and Saoirse-Monica Jackson in a still from The Decameron
Giulia Parmigiani / Netflix

The Decameron is a hilarious new dark comedy set in the year 1348. When the Black Death hits Florence, Italy, a handful of nobles retreat with their servants to a villa to wait out the plague. However, being all together under one roof presents its own unique challenges, namely as the social and class rules of the outside world begin to fade. What starts as a lavish holiday descends into an all-out scramble for survival.

Starring: Tony Hale, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Zosia Mamet, Tanya Reynolds, Jessica Plummer, Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad, ou Gala, Karan Gill, and more

When it premieres: July 2024 on Netflix

27. Exploding Kittens

An animated angry white cat with glowing red eyes in a still from Exploding Kittens
Netflix

Tom Ellis is hanging up his devil-ish work as the devil in Lucifer to play God in this new animated series. Based on the bestselling tabletop card game, Exploding Kittens follows God (Ellis), who gets fired and sent to Earth to reconnect with humanity. The catch? He's trapped in the body of a cat. Now, he moves in with a dysfunctional family and tries to solve their problems. God thinks this will be easy. However, the next-door neighbor's cat is actually his nemesis, the Antichrist. 

Starring: Tom Ellis, Sasheer Zamata, Suzy Nakamura, Mark Proksch, Ally Maki, Kenny Yates, and more

When it premieres: July 2024 on Netflix

Watch the teaser trailer below:

28. The Umbrella Academy Season 4

The Umbrella Academy holding drinks
Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy begins streaming this August, and I'm not ready to say goodbye to my favorite dysfunctional family. Details on the upcoming season are pretty secretive, but it will pick up after the wild Season 3 finale, which saw The Umbrella Academy leaving the Hotel Oblivion and ending up in a rebuilt universe where they have all lost their powers. Alongside the returning cast, real-life married couple Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman join the cast as doctors Gene and Jean Thibedeau, and David Cross will portray Sy Grossman. 

When it returns: August 8 on Netflix

29. And finally, Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1

Lily Collins in a still from Emily in Paris
Netflix

Emily in Paris returns with Part 1 of Season 4 this summer. After the dramatic events at Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) wedding, Emily (Lily Collins) is reeling. She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel's expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie's (Lucien Laviscount) worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. Meanwhile, work also has its fair share of shakeups while Mindy (Ashley Park) and her band prepare for Eurovision and so much more. 

When it returns: Part 1 on August 15 on Netflix

We can't fit everything into one post, so which shows are YOU also looking forward to this spring? Tell us in the comments below!

And TV shows that are currently in the middle of their seasons, like Abbott Elementary, Hacks, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, 9-1-1, Under the Bridge, and more, can be found in our spring TV preview if you're looking for even more shows to watch.

