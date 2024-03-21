Skip To Content
    "House Of The Dragon" Season 2 Finally Has Two Trailers, And People Are Now Counting Down The Days Until It Premieres

    "I mean to fight this war and win it."

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    🚨 There are spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon Season 1! 🚨

    Hi, yes, hello! So, if you're like me, then you've probably been anxiously awaiting any and all news about the upcoming season of House of the Dragon.

    Matt Smith as Daemon in House of the Dragon Season 2
    The first season of the Emmy-nominated series wrapped in October 2022 with one of the best episodes. If you need a refresher, the Season 1 finale, titled "The Black Queen," featured Luke's death after Aemond chases him and his dragon Arrax while they ride their dragons in the sky above Storm's End.

    Three separate shots showing Luke&#x27;s death and Aemond watching
    This all led to one of the most chilling final images as Rhaenyra gets the news, and Emma D'Arcy conveyed so much anger and sadness with just a single look.

    Rhaenyra looking into the camera with tears in her eyes and a hardened expression
    It has been a long wait for more House of the Dragon, with every new piece of content being released about the second season going viral, including most recently, these posters of the characters.

    The posters reflect the divide between Team Green and Team Black, with HBO even asking fans to choose a side.

    And now, we finally have TWO, yes TWO, full-length trailers, one for Team Green and one for Team Black.

    Two frames: Emma D&#x27;Arcy in dark outfit promoting &quot;House of the Dragon,&quot; one with green trailer alert, one without
    The trailer for Team Green, which consists of Alicent Hightower, Aegon II Targaryen, Aemond Targaryen, and the rest of their family, focuses on Alicent still claiming Viserys wanted Aegon to succeed him.

    Alicent saying Viserys knew the realm would never accept a queen
    Meanwhile, we also see Aemond saying he "welcomes" the challenge to go up against Daemon if he "dares" face him.

    Aemond saying, &quot;My uncle is a challenge I welcome. if he dares face me&quot;
    Team Green is ready to step down a path of absolute violence, with Aegon declaring "to war then" during their trailer.

    Aegon walking in the throne room with someone saying, &quot;Hold to your courage. For the one true king, Aegon&quot;
    Meanwhile, the trailer for Team Black, which consists of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Daemon Targaryen, and their family, opens with Rhaenyra once again stating that her father wanted her to succeed him on the throne.

    Rhaenyra saying that Alicent&#x27;s son sits on her throne, but she intends to fight and win the war
    Rhaenyra also declares that she is ready to fight the war "and win it" as the realm is threatened to be ripped apart. Meanwhile, Daemon is ready to do anything to make sure the other Houses "bend the knee" to the true queen.

    Daemon saying, &quot;Our terms are very simple: Renounce the false king, and bend the knee to the queen or your House burns&quot;
    You can also spot what appears to be the moment when Arrax's remains have been found. You can spot Storm's End in the background, and it appears to be Syrax, Rhaenyra's dragon, on the beach.

    A beach landscape showing Syrax screaming
    And, we appear to get a glimpse of Jacaerys Targaryen and Lord Cregan Stark in the North at The Wall.

    Two characters in House of the Dragon, one who appears to be Cregan Stark, walking The Wall
    The two different perspectives on the same season, as we see one trailer from Alicent and Aegon's perspective and one from Rhaenyra and Daemon's, is brilliant. Like, it's so smart, and it makes me even more excited about the chaos that will befall House Targaryen.

    Emma D&#x27;Arcy and Olivia Cooke in a scene from &quot;House of the Dragon&quot; wearing period costumes
    And don't worry, in both trailers there are PLENTY of dragons.

    And, as to be expected, people are already reacting to the incredible first two trailers:

    Anyway, you can watch both House of the Dragon Season 2 trailers below and freak out alongside me over how incredible this season already looks:

    What do you think of the trailers? Are you Team Green or Team Black? Tell us everything in the comments below!

    House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on June 16, 2024, on HBO and Max.