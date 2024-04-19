The New 20-Something Series "Queenie" Is Coming To Hulu Very Soon And We Got The Inside Scoop On The Series Adaptation

We also had a quick chat with Dionne to give us a little insight on the show. Find our exclusive interview below:

BuzzFeed: What attracted you to the role of Queenie?

Dionne: What attracted me to the role was the portrayal of Queenie’s multifaceted person. As people, a lot of our desires and fears are in direct contrast most of the time, and I wanted to portray a character that felt true to my experience as a woman.



BF: What can fans expect from this series adaptation? Will it adhere closely to the novel?

I think the series will stick close to the novel, but it’s also nice to remember that it is adapted from the book heavily. There’s always a slight difference between television and books, but the best bits are here to stay though!

BF: How would you describe balancing life and love/dating in today's world compared to what Queenie deals with in the show?



I wouldn’t describe balancing life and love with much difference, to be honest. Your 20s are such a formative time with dating and trying to create an adult footprint is always confusing, so I’d say they’re quite similar.

