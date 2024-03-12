Skip To Content
    31 TV Shows That Are Premiering And Returning In Spring 2024 That Are Worth Checking Out

    Please, nobody talk to me about how it's the final season of Station 19, I am extremely fragile over this news.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There's a LOT — and I mean, A LOT — of great TV shows these days, so to help with your spring planning, I've rounded up 31 shows that are premiering or returning in mid-March through early May 2024 that you should mark on your calendars:

    1. Hacks Season 3

    Jean Smart in Hacks
    Max

    This hilarious, Emmy-winning comedy finally returns with Season 3 this spring. Hacks Season 3 picks up where Season 2 ended, with Deborah (Jean Smart) firing Ava (Hannah Einbinder) so she can go off and do her own thing. The new season picks up a year later, with Deborah riding high off the success of her standup special, while Ava pursues new opportunities in Los Angeles. Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, and Tony Goldwyn will also join the cast this season.

    When it returns: May 2 on Max

    View this video on YouTube
    Max / Via youtu.be

    2. 3 Body Problem

    Five characters in 3 Body Problem sitting at a table drinking
    Ed Miller / Netflix

    Adapted and created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of Game of Thrones, and Alexander Woo, 3 Body Problem tells the story of a young woman's decision in 1960s China, which reverberates across space and time into the present day. Suddenly, as the laws of nature unravel right before her eyes, a close-knit group of scientists join forces with a detective to confront one of the biggest threats to humanity's history.

    Starring: Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce, and more

    When it premieres: March 21 on Netflix

    View this video on YouTube
    Netflix / Via youtu.be

    3. Under The Bridge

    Lily Gladstone in Under The Bridge
    Hulu

    Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone stars in Under the Bridge, a new series based on Rebecca Godfrey's book. The show tells the true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta), who went to a party with friends and never returned home. Told through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Gladstone), Under the Bridge dives deep into a world where a group of young girls are accused of murder and where startling truths reveal an unlikely killer.

    Starring: Lily Gladstone, Riley Keough, Vritika Gupta, Chloe Guidry, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Archie Panjabi, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, Ezra Faroque Khan, and more 

    When it premieres: April 17 on Hulu

    4. Ripley

    Andrew Scott in Ripley sitting at a bar
    Netflix

    Written and directed by Steven Zaillian, and based on the novel The Talented Mr. Ripley, this new limited series follows Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), a grifter who is just trying to get by in early 1960s NYC. When a wealthy man hires him to travel to Italy to convince his son to return home, Tom's acceptance of the job is the jumping-off point for his life of deceit, fraud, and, well, murder. 

    Starring: Andrew Scott, Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn, and more

    When it premieres: April 4 on Netflix

    View this video on YouTube
    Netflix / Via youtu.be

    5. Grey's Anatomy Season 20

    Miranda Bailey looking down from a balcony in the hospital on Grey&#x27;s Anatomy
    Anne Marie Fox / ABC

    Grey's Anatomy returns for its monumental twentieth (!!!) season. The new season will pick up where the previous one left off, most notably we'll figure out what exactly happened to Teddy (Kim Raver) after she suddenly collapsed in the OR during surgery. This season, Ellen Pompeo will continue to be a guest star, following her departure as a series regular in Season 19. However, Jessica Capshaw will return as Arizona, marking her first appearance on the show since she departed in 2018. Natalie Morales will also be joining the cast as a new pediatric surgeon who seemingly gets a little flirty with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone).

    When it returns: March 14 on ABC and next day on Hulu

    View this video on YouTube
    ABC / Via youtu.be

    6. Station 19 Season 7

    Carina smiling at Maya on Station 19
    James Clark / ABC

    I don't like it one bit, but Station 19 is about to embark on its final episodes when Season 7 premieres this spring. The new season will pick up following the Firefighter's Ball and the events that took place after the floor collapsed leaving several injured and Dixon (Pat Healy) dead. Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) will finally step in as captain of Station 19, which has been years in the making. Meanwhile, I just hope beyond hope we get a good season of Maya (Danielle Savre) and Carina (Stefania Spampinato), who are now back together.

    When it returns: March 14 on ABC and next day on Hulu

    View this video on YouTube
    ABC / Via youtu.be

    7. 9-1-1 Season 7

    Angela Bassett and Peter Krause in 9-1-1
    Chris Willard / ABC

    After being canceled by Fox, 9-1-1 begins its run on ABC in March when it returns for Season 7. The new season will kick off with Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby (Peter Krause) off on a romantic cruise for their honeymoon. However, things do not go as planned. Suddenly, their vacation is put on hold when all hell breaks loose on the cruise ship, and they are forced to spring into action. Meanwhile, back home, the rest of the team begins to panic when it looks like their cruise ship has gone missing.

    When it returns: March 14 on ABC and next day on Hulu

    View this video on YouTube
    ABC / Via youtu.be

    8. Fallout

    Ella Purnell in Fallout
    Prime Video

    Based on the beloved and iconic video game series, Fallout follows Lucy (Ella Purnell), an optimistic Vault-dweller who is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Meanwhile, Maximus (Aaron Moten), is a young soldier who has quickly risen through the ranks of the Brotherhood of Steel. Set 200 years after a nuclear apocalypse, the series chronicles Lucy and Maximus' journeys as well as Ghoul (Walton Goggins), a bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear war.

    Starring: Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, David Register, Zach Cherry, John Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O'Hagan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and more

    When it premieres: April 11 on Prime Video

    View this video on YouTube
    Prime Video / Via youtu.be

    9. The Girls on the Bus

    Carla Gugino and Melissa Benoist in The Girls on the Bus waiting outside in jackets
    Francisco Roman / Max

    Based on Amy Chozick's book Chasing Hillary, this new limited series follows four female journalists who are on the campaign trail for an upcoming presidential election. Sadie (Melissa Benoist), who is an idealistic journalist who yearns for a bygone era of campaign reporting, joins the trail alongside Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam), and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore). All four have different tactics and reporting styles, but ultimately create a found family as they have a front-row seat to what it takes to make it to the White House.

    Starring: Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Natasha Behnam, Christina Elmore, Brandon Scott, Griffin Dunne, Scott Foley, Tala Ashe, Mark Consuelos, and more

    When it premieres: March 14 on Max

    View this video on YouTube
    Max / Via youtu.be

    10. All American Season 6

    Jordan Baker in All American Season 6
    The CW / Via youtu.be

    All American returns for Season 6 this spring, and while not a lot is known about what will happen this season, there are quite a few cliffhangers that will likely be resolved in the opening minutes. Namely, Season 5 ended with Patience (Chelsea Tavares) being stabbed by Miko (Courtney Bandeko). So, yeah, we have to figure out what happened there. Also, we'll continue to see the fallout from Coach Bill Barker's (Taye Diggs) sudden death.

    When it returns: April 1 on The CW

    View this video on YouTube
    The CW / Via youtu.be

    11. Young Royals Season 3

    Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding in Young Royals dancing
    Johan Paulin / Netflix

    This beloved Netflix series airs its final episodes this March, and TBH, I'm not ready to say goodbye. Picking up where Season 2 left off, this new season of Young Royals picks up after Simon (Omar Rudberg) tells Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) he loves him, and after Wilhelm publicly admitted that it was him in the video. Now, Wille's confession leads to one of the biggest crises in the school's history as we see the consequences of his public declaration.

    When it returns: Episodes 1–5 on March 11 and the series finale on March 18 on Netflix

    View this video on YouTube
    Netflix / Via youtu.be

    12. Manhunt

    Brandon Flynn and Tobias Menzies in Manhunt
    Chris Reel / Apple TV+

    Based on the bestselling book by James L. Swanson, Manhunt is a new limited series that chronicles the hunt for John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle) following Abraham Lincoln's (Hamish Linklater) assassination. Considered one of the least understood crimes in US history, the series details the men who went out searching for Lincoln's killer and how he was eventually brought to justice.

    Starring: Tobias Menzies, Anthony Boyle, Will Harrison, Lovie Simone, Patton Oswalt, Hamish Linklater, Brandon Flynn, Matt Walsh, and more

    When it premieres: March 15 on Apple TV+

    View this video on YouTube
    Apple TV+ / Via youtu.be

    13. Star Trek: Discovery Season 5

    Book, Burnham, and Culber in Star Trek Discovery
    Marni Grossman / Paramount+

    The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery kicks off this April, with Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy in search of an ancient power that has been hidden for years. However, while the Discovery is hurdling towards this power, there are others on the hunt who want it all for themselves, too.

    When it returns: April 4 on Paramount+

    View this video on YouTube
    Paramount+ / Via youtu.be

    14. Mary & George

    the people walking outside dressed in period clothes
    Sky UK / Starz

    Based on a true story, Mary & George follows Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore), who literally shaped and molded her son George (Nicholas Galitzine) to seduce King James I (Tony Curran). Through scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become one of the richest and most influential players in the English court, as George became the most powerful lover, and Mary and George becoming the king's most trusted advisors.

    Starring: Julianne Moore, Nicholas Galitzine, Tony Curran, and more

    When it premieres: April 5 on Starz

    View this video on YouTube
    Starz / Via youtu.be

    15. Extraordinary Season 2

    The character of Jen in Extraordinary in Season 2
    Olly Courtney / Hulu

    One of my favorite underrated gems of 2023 returns with Season 2 in March, so it's time for you to finally catch up and watch. This new season of Extraordinary picks up where Season 1 left off, with Jen (Máiréad Tyers) still trying to unlock her superpowers. However, she soon realizes that finding her power isn't as easy as she had hoped. Meanwhile, her cat-turned-human-now-boyfriend Jizzlord (Luke Rollason) has made an unexpected revelation about his past.

    When it returned: March 6 on Hulu

    View this video on YouTube
    Hulu / Via youtu.be

    16. Invincible Season 2, Part Two

    Animated characters from &#x27;Invincible&#x27; show, including protagonist Mark Grayson, in a spacecraft, looking determined
    Prime Video

    The second half of Season 2 of Invincible begins this March and it will surely involve an epic conclusion to this show's sophomore season. The remaining four episodes will focus on how Earth manages to fair without Mark (Steven Yeun) as new threats emerge. The first half of the season ended on a cliffhanger, with Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) being captured by his alien race just as they destroy another planet. Basically, Invincible will hit the ground running when Season 2 returns.

    When it returns: March 14 on Prime Video

    View this video on YouTube
    Prime Video / Via youtu.be

    17. Apples Never Fall

    The cast of Apples Never Fall in a scene from the show posing in front of a group of people
    Vince Valitutti / Peacock

    Based on Liane Moriarty's book, Apples Never Fall follows the Delaney family, a picture-perfect family. Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) are ready to settle into life as a married, retired couple who just want to spend more time with their adult children when a young woman knocks on their door and changes everything. When Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' seemingly perfect marriage as dark family secrets bubble to the surface.

    Starring: Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles, and more

    When it premieres: March 14 on Peacock

    View this video on YouTube
    Peacock / Via youtu.be

    18. Girls5eva Season 3

    The cast of Girls5Eva sitting together on a private plane
    Alyssa Longchamp / Netflix

    After being canceled by Peacock, Girls5eva makes its Netflix debut with Season 3, with the girls of '90s girl group Girls5eva — Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Summer (Busy Philipps), and Gloria (Paula Pell) — having recorded a new album and ready for the logical next step: a big comeback tour. With literally no plans, the girls pile into a van together and hit the road with hopes of promoting their new album and somehow landing back on top.

    When it returns: March 14 on Netflix

    View this video on YouTube
    Netflix / Via youtu.be

    19. Sugar

    Kirby and Colin Farrell in Sugar
    Apple TV+

    This new neo-noir private detective series follows John Sugar (Colin Farrell), an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of a Hollywood producing legend. Now, Sugar has to figure out what exactly happened to Olivia, while he also unearths family secrets the Siegels believed to be long buried.

    Starring: Colin Farrell, Kirby, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, Alex Hernandez, and more 

    When it premieres: April 5 on Apple TV+

    View this video on YouTube
    Apple TV+ / Via youtu.be

    20. The Veil

    Elisabeth Moss in a scene, looking over shoulder with concerned expression, people in background in The Veil
    FX

    Written by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, this new series follows the relationship between two women, who suddenly find themselves in a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris to London. One woman has a secret, and the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. Meanwhile, in the shadows, the CIA and French DGSE must put their differences aside and work together in attempt to stop a potential disaster.

    Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Yumna Marwan, Dali Benssalah, Josh Charles, and more

    When it premieres: April 30 on FX on Hulu

    21. The Gentlemen

    Kaya Scodelario and Theo James in The Gentleman
    Christopher Rafael / Netflix

    A spin-off of Guy Ritchie's 2019 movie of the same name, The Gentlemen follows Eddie Horniman (Theo James), who suddenly inherits an estate and the title of Duke of Halstead after his father's death. But, Eddie eventually learns that the land has become part of a weed-growing empire run by Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone). Now, Eddie must navigate the world of dangerous, and eccentric, criminals who all want a piece of the growing empire, as he tries to protect his home and stay alive.

    Starring: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Joshua McGuire, Vinnie Jones, Edward Fox, Giancarlo Esposito, Ray Winstone, Freddie Fox, and more

    When it premiered: March 7 on Netflix

    View this video on YouTube
    Netflix / Via youtu.be

    22. Palm Royale

    Laura Dern in Palm Royale sitting on a couch
    Apple TV+

    Palm Royale follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig), as she attempts to break into the illusive group of Palm Beach's high society. As Maxine tries to cross that line between the haves and have-nots, she's left wondering how much of her true self she's willing to sacrifice to get something someone else has. Set during 1969, Palm Royale is a story about an outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

    Starring: Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy, Kaia Gerber, Bruce Dern, Carol Burnett, and more

    When it premieres: March 20 on Apple TV+

    View this video on YouTube
    Apple TV+ / Via youtu.be

    23. The Sympathizer

    Sandra Oh wears a patterned blazer, holding a cigarette, with a contemplative expression in The Sympathizer
    Hopper Stone / HBO

    Based on the novel of the same name by Viet Tanh Nguyen, The Sympathizer follows the Captain (Hoa Xuande), a North Vietnamese plant in the South Vietnam army during the Vietnam War. When he's suddenly forced to flee to the US near the end of the war, he's soon living within a community of South Vietnamese refugees as he continues to secretly report back to the Viet Cong.

    Starring: Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Vy Le, Alan Trong, Vy Le, Nguyễn Cao Ky Duyen, Sandra Oh, Robert Downey Jr., and more

    When it premieres: April 14 on HBO and Max

    View this video on YouTube
    Max / Via youtu.be

    24. Big Mood

    The cast of Big Mood walking through a hallway with sunglasses on
    Tubi / Dancing Ledge Productions

    Big Mood follows Maggie (Nicola Coughlan) and Eddie (Lydia West), two best friends who have done everything together for the last 10 years. However, their friendship is put to the test with an ever-changing landscape of more work, bigger life struggles, and a renewed need to focus on their mental health.

    Starring: Nicola Coughlan, Lydia West, and more

    When it premieres: April 2024 on Tubi in the US

    25. A Gentleman in Moscow

    Ewan McGregor in A Gentleman in Moscow
    Ben Blackall / Paramount+ with Showtime

    Based on the novel by Amor Towles, A Gentleman in Moscow follows Count Alexander Rostov (Ewan McGregor), who, in the aftermath of the Russian revolution, finds himself on the wrong side of history. Now, he's banished to live in the attic room of the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. A Gentleman in Moscow showcases the years Rostov spends inside as Russian history unfolds just outside the hotel's doors.

    Starring: Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Alexa Goodall, Johnny Harris, Fehinti Balogun, and more

    When it premieres: March 29 on Paramount+ with Showtime

    View this video on YouTube
    Paramount+ / Showtime / Via youtu.be

    26. Lopez vs. Lopez Season 2

    George Lopez and Mayan Lopez sitting on a couch
    Nicole Weingart / NBC

    This hit comedy series returns with brand-new episodes this April, as George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez continue to showcase the very real relationships in a dysfunctional family. This season, there are some big life changes ahead for Mayan and the entire Lopez family, while George takes his first steps toward sobriety.

    When it returns: April 2 on NBC

    27. We Were the Lucky Ones

    Joey King and Lorgan Lerman in We Were the Lucky Ones
    Hulu

    Based on the novel of the same name, We Were the Lucky Ones is a limited series inspired by the true story of a Jewish family that are separated at the start of World War II. Determined to survive and reunite, the series follows members of the family during one of the most heartbreaking periods in history.

    Starring: Joey King, Logan Lerman, Hadas Yaron, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Amit Rahav, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Moran Rosenblatt, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenazi, Robin Weigert, and more

    When it premieres: March 28 on Hulu

    View this video on YouTube
    Hulu / Via youtu.be

    28. Renegade Nell

    Louisa Harland in Renegade Nell
    Disney+ / Via youtu.be

    Written and created by Sally Wainwright, Renegade Nell tells the story of Nell Jackson (Louisa Harland), a quick-witted and courageous young woman who finds herself unexpectedly framed for murder. Now, she's somehow become one of the most notorious outlaws in 18th-century England. However, when a magic spirit named Billy Blind appears to Nell, she realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined.

    Starring: Louisa Harland, Frank Dillane, Alice Kremelberg, Ényì Okoronkwo, Jake Dunn, Bo Bragason, Florence Keen, Nick Mohammed, Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester, Pip Torrens, Craig Parkinson, and more

    When it premieres: March 29 on Disney+

    View this video on YouTube
    Disney+ / Via youtu.be

    29. The Tattooist of Auschwitz

    Jonah Hauer-King and Lali Sokolov in The Tattooist of Auschwitz
    Martin Mlaka / Sky UK / Peacock

    Inspired by the real-life story of Holocaust survivors Lali (Jonah Hauer-King) and Gita Sokolov (Anna Próchniak), The Tattooist of Auschwitz follows the two as they arrive at Auschwitz in 1942. Upon arrival, Lali is made one of the tattooists charged with inking identification numbers on his fellow prisoner's arms. This is how he meets Gita. The series chronicles their love story and fight for survival, and is intertwined with Lali's story 60 years later, when he meets a writer to whom he recounts his story to.

    Starring: Jonah Hauer-King, Melanie Lynskey, Harvey Keitel,  Anna Próchniak, Jonas Nay, and more

    When it premieres: May 2 on Peacock

    View this video on YouTube
    Peacock / Via youtu.be

    30. THEM: The Scare

    person using a flashlight to look into something
    Quantrell Colbert / Prime Video

    The new season of this anthology series returns this spring. Once again set in Los Angeles County, this season centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve (Deborah Ayorinde), who is assigned a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother. Navigating LA in 1991, Dawn is determined to stop the killer and deliver the truth.

    Starring: Deborah Ayorinde, Pam Grier, Luke James, and more

    When it premieres: April 25 on Prime Video

    31. And finally, Dark Matter

    Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly in Dark Matter
    Apple TV+

    Based on the bestselling novel by Blake Crouch, Dark Matter tells the story of Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who is suddenly abducted into an alternate version of his life. Soon, things quickly turn into a nightmare for Jason, who is now trying desperately to return to his own reality.

    Starring: Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, Oakes Fegley, and more

    When it premieres: May 8 on Apple TV+

    We can't fit everything into one post, so which shows are YOU also looking forward to this spring? Tell us in the comments below!

    And, TV shows that are currently in the middle of their seasons, like Abbott Elementary, Law & Order: SVU, Ghosts, The Regime, Shōgun, Masters of the Air, and more can be found in our winter TV preview, if you're looking for even more shows to watch.