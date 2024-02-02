Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

Here Are 17 Photos Of Celebrities And Their Very Famous Old Hollywood Relatives, And WOW, The Resemblances Are Uncanny

Nothing has ever made more sense than Zsa Zsa Gabor and Paris Hilton being related.

Conshea Brown
by Conshea Brown

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Actor and singer Debbie Reynolds is the grandmother of actor Billie Lourd. Debbie and her ex-husband Eddie Fisher's daughter is actress and writer Carrie Fisher, who is Billie's mother.

Side-by-side of Debbie Reynolds and Billie Lourd
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage via Getty Images

2. Actor and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor was married to Paris Hilton's great-grandfather, Conrad Hilton (who founded the Hilton Hotels chain), from 1942 to 1947, making her Paris's great-aunt.

Side-by-side of Zsa Zsa Gabor and Paris Hilton
FPG / Getty Images / Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

3. Actor and singer Rosemary Clooney (White Christmas, "Mambo Italiano") is George Clooney's aunt. George's dad, Nick, is Rosemary's brother.

Side-by-side of Rosemary Clooney and George Clooney
Evening Standard / Hulton Archive / Getty Images / Nina Westervelt / Variety via Getty Images

4. Coming from an acting family dynasty that's been going since 1875, John Barrymore (Hamlet (1922), Sherlock Holmes (1922)) is the grandfather of actor Drew Barrymore.

Side-by-side of John Barrymore and Drew Barrymore
MPI / Getty Images / Taylor Hill / WireImage via Getty Images

5. Actor, singer, and fashion icon Jayne Mansfield is actor and SVU leading lady Mariska Hargitay's mom.

Side-by-side of Jayne Mansfield and Mariska Hargitay
Hulton Archive / Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

6. Actor and once Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly, is the mother of Princess Caroline of Monaco. Grace married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956, and they had Caroline just nine months and four days after the wedding.

Side-by-side of Grace Kelly and Princess Caroline of Monaco
Hulton Archive / Getty Images / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

7. Known as "cinema's first scream queen," actor Anne Gwynne is actor Chris Pine's grandmother.

Side-by-side of Anne Gwynne and Chris Pine
Universal Pictures / De Carvalho Collection / Getty Images / Steve Granitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

8. Prominent filmmaker and the man who put the "G" in Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Samuel Goldwyn is the grandfather of actor Tony Goldwyn.

Side-by-side of Samuel Goldwyn and Tony Goldwyn
Archive Photos / Getty Images / Jason Mendez / Getty Images for BAFTA

9. The Birds actor Tippi Hedren is the grandmother of actor Dakota Johnson.

Side-by-side of Tippi Hedren and Dakota Johnsobn
Bela Zola / Mirrorpix / Getty Images / Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for Gucci

10. Decades-long stage and on-screen actor Henry Fonda is actor Jane Fonda's dad.

Side-by-side of Henry Fonda and Jane Fonda
Hulton Archive / Getty Images / Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Women In Film (WIF)

11. Known as one of the most famous actors of her time and one of the most iconic to come out of Hollywood's golden age, Rita Hayworth is the mother of philanthropist Princess Yasmin Aga Khan. Rita married Pakistani diplomat Prince Aly Aga Khan in 1949.

Side-by-side of Rita Hayworth and Princess Yasmin Aga Khan
Hulton Archive / Getty Images /  Desiree Navarro / WireImage via Getty Images

12. Acclaimed stage and film star Richard Burton is the father of everyone's favorite Shonda Rhimes regular, Kate Burton.

Side-by-side of Richard Burton and Kate Burton
John Springer Collection / CORBIS / Corbis via Getty Images / Steve Granitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

13. Actor, founding chairman of the American Film Institute, and highly regarded philanthropist Gregory Peck is actor Ethan Peck's grandfather.

Side-by-side of Gregory Peck and Ethan Peck
John Kobal Foundation / Getty Images / Paras Griffin / Getty Images

14. Silent film and dance icon Charlie Chaplin is the grandfather of actor Oona Chaplin.

Side-by-side of Charlie Chaplin and Oona Chaplin
Keystone / Hulton Archive / Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

15. Ranked number 20 in the American Film Institute's list of the 50 Greatest American Film Stars, actor Lauren Bacall is actor Sam Robards's mother.

Side-by-side of Lauren Bacall and Sam Robards
John Kobal Foundation / Getty Images / Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

16. Born into one of the richest families in America at the time, actress, fashion designer, and writer Gloria Vanderbilt is the mother of broadcast journalist Anderson Cooper.

Side-by-side of Gloria Vanderbilt and Anderson Cooper
Archive Photos / Getty Images / Charles Sykes / Bravo via Getty Images

17. Director, writer, and actor John Huston, who made some of Hollywood's most popular films between the 1940s and 1980s, is actors Anjelica Huston and Danny Huston's dad.

Side-by-side of John Huston, Anjelica Huston, and Danny Huston
Evening Standard / Hulton Archive / Getty Images / Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images / Presley Ann / Getty Images for TCM

Did I miss anyone? Let me know who your favorite Old Hollywood nepo baby is!