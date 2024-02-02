1.Actor and singer Debbie Reynolds is the grandmother of actor Billie Lourd. Debbie and her ex-husband Eddie Fisher's daughter is actress and writer Carrie Fisher, who is Billie's mother.
2.Actor and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor was married to Paris Hilton's great-grandfather, Conrad Hilton (who founded the Hilton Hotels chain), from 1942 to 1947, making her Paris's great-aunt.
3.Actor and singer Rosemary Clooney (White Christmas, "Mambo Italiano") is George Clooney's aunt. George's dad, Nick, is Rosemary's brother.
4.Coming from an acting family dynasty that's been going since 1875, John Barrymore (Hamlet (1922), Sherlock Holmes (1922)) is the grandfather of actor Drew Barrymore.
5.Actor, singer, and fashion icon Jayne Mansfield is actor and SVU leading lady Mariska Hargitay's mom.
6.Actor and once Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly, is the mother of Princess Caroline of Monaco. Grace married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956, and they had Caroline just nine months and four days after the wedding.
7.Known as "cinema's first scream queen," actor Anne Gwynne is actor Chris Pine's grandmother.
8.Prominent filmmaker and the man who put the "G" in Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Samuel Goldwyn is the grandfather of actor Tony Goldwyn.
9.The Birds actor Tippi Hedren is the grandmother of actor Dakota Johnson.
10.Decades-long stage and on-screen actor Henry Fonda is actor Jane Fonda's dad.
11.Known as one of the most famous actors of her time and one of the most iconic to come out of Hollywood's golden age, Rita Hayworth is the mother of philanthropist Princess Yasmin Aga Khan. Rita married Pakistani diplomat Prince Aly Aga Khan in 1949.
12.Acclaimed stage and film star Richard Burton is the father of everyone's favorite Shonda Rhimes regular, Kate Burton.
13.Actor, founding chairman of the American Film Institute, and highly regarded philanthropist Gregory Peck is actor Ethan Peck's grandfather.
14.Silent film and dance icon Charlie Chaplin is the grandfather of actor Oona Chaplin.