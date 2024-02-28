Skip To Content
    "Hacks" Just Announced Its Guest Stars For Season 3, And Now This Is Some Talent

    If you're a fan of the show, be prepared for some amazing guest stars this upcoming season.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    Hacks is almost back! The Max comedy series starring Jean Smart as a legendary comedian and Hannah Einbinder as her Gen Z protégé is slated for a Season 3 so soon.

    Jean and Hannah in a dressing room with one sitting at a makeup table with a lit mirror, both smiling in a scene from Hacks
    Karen Ballard/HBO Max

    The show also stars the likes of Rose Abdoo, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Lorenza Izzo, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, and Megan Stalter. They're all returning for the new season, too.

    Screenshot from &quot;Hacks&quot;
    Karen Ballard/HBO Max

    Hacks is a critical success and the recipient of many Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and several wins. This includes Jean Smart winning Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys twice and the series winning Best Comedy Series at the Golden Globes in 2022.

    Jean Smart in an off-shoulder gown holding an award at the Emmys
    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    As for Season 3, not too much has been revealed about the plot. However, on Feb. 28, Max announced the following actors are joining the Hacks crew as guest stars:

    Dan Bucatinsky

    Dan Bucatinsky in plaid suit with glasses on a yellow carpet at a media event
    Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

    Tony Goldwyn

    Tony Goldwyn in a suit and open-collar shirt posing at the BAFTA event
    Jason Mendez / Getty Images for BAFTA

    Christina Hendricks

    Christina Hendricks posing in a green dress with a plunging neckline at an event
    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

    Helen Hunt

    Helen Hunt in a butterfly-patterned suit poses on the event backdrop
    Momodu Mansaray / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Christopher Lloyd

    Christopher Lloyd man with glasses in a black suit and white shirt, smiling at an event
    Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

    And, George Wallace.

    George Wallace in a beret and glasses at an event wearing a pinstripe suit, patterned tie
    Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

    Max said in a press release the series is returning this spring.