Hacks is almost back! The Max comedy series starring Jean Smart as a legendary comedian and Hannah Einbinder as her Gen Z protégé is slated for a Season 3 so soon.
The show also stars the likes of Rose Abdoo, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Lorenza Izzo, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, and Megan Stalter. They're all returning for the new season, too.
Hacks is a critical success and the recipient of many Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and several wins. This includes Jean Smart winning Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys twice and the series winning Best Comedy Series at the Golden Globes in 2022.
As for Season 3, not too much has been revealed about the plot. However, on Feb. 28, Max announced the following actors are joining the Hacks crew as guest stars:
Dan Bucatinsky
Tony Goldwyn
Christina Hendricks
Helen Hunt
Christopher Lloyd
And, George Wallace.
Max said in a press release the series is returning this spring.