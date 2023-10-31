Alongside starring in movies like Fools Rush In, 17 Again, The Whole Nine Yards, and more, he was of course best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends over the course of 10 seasons. His work earned him a SAG Award alongside the cast, and an Emmy nomination.
Shortly after news of his death broke, celebrities began sharing messages of how Matthew impacted their lives, whether they had the chance to work with him or just admired his work and advocacy in terms of mental health and addiction.
His fellow Friends costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer issued a statement saying, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."
Alongside his former costars and peers, fans also flooded social media to share how much Matthew meant to them, often sharing clips of their favorite Chandler moments from Friends.
And while a lot of the moments being shared were Chandler's best one-liners, there are also a few Friends scenes that are going viral because they are now hitting harder following Matthew's death.
So, here are some of those moments:
First, when Monica remarks that all six of them are finally hanging out together after a long time, but Rachel points out that Chandler isn't with them.
When Joey is moving out of the apartment and asks Chandler when he'll see him again.
And then, when Joey rushes back into the apartment and hugs Chandler goodbye.
When Joey is living in his new apartment all alone and turns to the other recliner to say something to Chandler, but he isn't sitting there like he always used to be.
When Joey tells Chandler about the only thing he's really going to miss after Chandler moves in with Monica across the hall.
When Chandler is the last person to leave Mr. Heckles's apartment and says goodbye to him.
When Chandler leaves to go work in Tulsa and everyone is hugging him goodbye.
And then, Joey says he's mad at him for leaving because he doesn't want him to go.
When Phoebe is trying to seduce Chandler after finding out that he's been secretly dating Monica, she simply says goodbye to him.
When Janice says goodbye to Chandler after they break up, but Chandler suddenly starts begging for her to take him back.
And finally, just the fact that Chandler has the final line in the Friends series finale.
Are there any other Chandler moments from Friends that are hitting different now? Tell us in the comments below.