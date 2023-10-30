Following Matthew Perry's Death, The Cast Of "Friends" Has Issued A Statement

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the statement signed by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer reads.

The main cast of Friends has issued a statement following the death of Matthew Perry this weekend.

The actor, beloved for his role as Chandler Bing and his sobriety advocacy work, died at the age of 54 in his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

In a joint statement provided to People, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer stated, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

"There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss," they continued.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," they concluded. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Earlier today, Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, alongside executive producer Kevin Bright, issued a statement of their own. "He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us," they wrote.

Wishing Matthew's family, and everyone affected by his passing, peace and love.