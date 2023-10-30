Browse links
In a statement, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with executive producer Kevin Bright, discussed Matthew Perry's lasting impact on Friends and how "he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."
watching friends for the first time and falling in love with chandler bing is something i will forever hold dearly. one of the best characters on television, and one of the best actors to play it. im beyond distraught. matthew perry was too young. this is heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/S1AAdEzswl— carlos (@svlmonskinrolls) October 29, 2023
i’m not only distraught over matthew perry’s passing because chandler is one of my favorite characters but because he was spreading awareness about addiction, all he wanted was to help people struggling with the same disease he struggled with and now he’s gone, i hate it here— tara | jess mariano fan account (@tarasfearless) October 29, 2023