Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"Okay. You have to stop the Q-tip when there's resistance."
chandler has always been such a comfort character growing up, i can't believe matthew perry is gone 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/VfDVCGGkw0— ✭ kate has ootw tv on repeat (@lovqains) October 29, 2023
Heartbroken. 💔 I only got to meet Matthew a handful of times, but he was always sharp and kind. He was, and I use this term rarely, a genius. Chandler was one of the all-time great characters and his ability to spin a slightly funny line into absolute comedy gold was… pic.twitter.com/UUkCu8ABYj— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) October 29, 2023
I just saw someone saying “not matthew perry 💔, chandler Bing was my friend when I didn’t feel like I have any” and that sums it up perfectly.— claire. (@blissfulfiction) October 29, 2023
I’ve never related to a character more than Chandler; Matthew played him flawlessly. No one could’ve done him justice like he did. pic.twitter.com/1xgQaPMlje
Matthew Perry was all of our friend to the end. This one hurts. RIP. pic.twitter.com/SZKwyHI2ZN— Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) October 29, 2023
watching friends for the first time and falling in love with chandler bing is something i will forever hold dearly. one of the best characters on television, and one of the best actors to play it. im beyond distraught. matthew perry was too young. this is heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/S1AAdEzswl— carlos (@svlmonskinrolls) October 29, 2023
matthew perry brought so much to chandler bing — that character was him and he was that character — and so much of my sense of humor was informed by growing up watching him. there are just too many great moments of him on screen to share, this is one of my favs. rest easy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/waxP4zlSo2— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) October 29, 2023
It’s impossible to pick from 10 seasons, but I keep going back to Chandler and Monica’s proposal as Matthew Perry’s finest moment on Friends because of how deeply felt his performance is. Yes, Perry was a sarcasm god, but his sincerity and sensitivity shines brightly here. pic.twitter.com/cOHMqQ9N4T— Brandon Lewis @ NYFF (@blewis1103) October 29, 2023
The only thing funnier than the famously hilarious pivot scene is the blooper take of the famously hilarious pivot scene🛋️— Brooke (@wareagleblonde) October 29, 2023
Matthew Perry was the best Friend of them all💔#RIP #MatthewPerry #ChandlerBing pic.twitter.com/t5rbqt2Ahl
im completely devastated by this news i can hardly believe it. matthew perry made chandler bing come to life. he made millions of people laugh even in dark times. matthew you're so loved and you'll be so missed 💕 pic.twitter.com/LpTmFemuY1— all things friends (@friendscatalog) October 29, 2023
watching matthew perry bring to life one of the best comfort characters ever was so life changing like I hope he knows just how much him and chandler impacted us. all the laughs and smiles he brought us won’t go unnoticed <3 pic.twitter.com/TnlyNuvqhE— Jianna ♡ (@CHENFORDSEN) October 29, 2023
Another classic Chandler Bing moment: when Chandler and Phoebe try to out-game each other and he admits he’s in love with Monica. I think it’s easy to forget how thoughtfully Matthew Perry balanced his trademark sarcasm with real sweetness. He was a master of that sitcom comedy. pic.twitter.com/QpgUmILnBV— Brandon Lewis @ NYFF (@blewis1103) October 29, 2023
Friends have carried me through the two worst depressive episodes in my life. The one where I couldn't get out of bed for days, all I did was eat & watch series then laugh till I started crying. The series was Friends, Chandler Bing was the man mostly responsible for the laughs.— Cleopatra 🌻 (@thequeenze) October 29, 2023
Instead of thinking about how Matthew Perry passed away alone, let’s think of it like this scene, with Chandler Bing’s iconic last line of Friends.— 𝐊𝐀𝐓𝐄 🌺 (@KatieMcElhoney) October 29, 2023
He was happy & he’d had some time for coffee and a catch up with his friends before he had to leave them💔#friends #matthewperry pic.twitter.com/IkWtEit1lA
usually celeb deaths don't affect me but this one made me tear up. Matthew Perry u will be missed, thanks for giving all of us hopeless and awkward for love people the most relatable and sarcastic character in Chandler bing. RIP 🤍 pic.twitter.com/CfUn0QraJ5— ح (@hmmbly) October 29, 2023
Oh I'm really gutted about Matthew Perry. More than a character of course but the one person every single person in the family would laugh at/with as Chandler Bing. He elevated scenes, such a warm talent.— Bolu Babalola is technically on leave 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) October 29, 2023
An empty seat, but a heart full of cherished memories. Rest in peace, Chandler. Thanks for the laughs.— S E F E R 🇦🇱 (@DrSeferMemaj) October 29, 2023
Not Matthew Perry 😔 pic.twitter.com/OoVbVptdMi