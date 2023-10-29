Celebrities Everywhere Are Mourning The Death Of "Friends" Star Matthew Perry

Celebrities came out from everywhere to pay tribute to Matthew Perry, who died on Saturday of an apparent drowning.

BuzzFeed Staff

Celebrities from all over are paying tribute to Matthew Perry after his sudden death on Saturday.

The actor, who was best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, was found deceased yesterday afternoon in a jacuzzi at his LA home, law enforcement officials told the Los Angeles Times. He was 54.

“What a loss,” Maggie Wheeler, who played Matthew's former love interest Janice on Friends, wrote on Instagram. “The world will miss you, Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too-short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared. ♥️”

Morgan Fairchild, who played his mom on the show, shared her heartbreak over his untimely death: "The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew"

Rumer Willis wrote: "I'm so sad to hear about Matthew Perry passing. When I was a kid and I was on set while he and my dad were doing Whole 9 and Whole 10 Yards. He was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me and I think his physical comedy and that movie still [make] me laugh so much, I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy I hope he can rest peacefully."

Justin Trudeau said: "Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed."

Tom Green was also "shocked and saddened to just hear about the passing of Matthew Perry in a tragic drowning." He continued and said: "He is one of the many talented and incredible success stories from my hometown of Ottawa, Canada. Rest in peace, Matthew."

Mira Sorvino shared her shock on X, writing: "Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!"

"What a tragic piece of news to read," George Takei tweeted. "My heart goes out to his loved ones and long-time cast mates."

Selma Blair remembered Matthew as her "oldest boy friend" in an Instagram post. "All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

Adele also paid tribute to Matthew at a show last night. "I'll remember that character for the rest of my life," she said, referring to his famous character from Friends. "He's probably the best comedic character of all time." Adele also praised Matthew for being "so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety," which she called "incredibly, incredibly brave."

Melissa Rivers, meanwhile, commented: "A high school classmate died today. So sad. Gone too soon. RIP 💔"

