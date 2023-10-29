Matthew Perry, actor and star of the classic TV sitcom Friends, has reportedly died at the age of 54.
The news was reported by TMZ and the Los Angeles Times, the latter of which cited law enforcement sources who claimed that the actor was "discovered unresponsive" in a hot tub at a Los Angeles home.
Matthew was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the smash hit NBC sitcom Friends. The show aired from 1994 to 2004 and ran for a total of 236 episodes.
He also starred in a variety of TV shows and films throughout his career, including 17 Again, the film franchise The Whole Nine Yards, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and The Odd Couple.
Last year, Matthew released the memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he discussed at length his life and experience working on Friends, as well as his struggle with addiction throughout the years.
