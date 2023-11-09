Skip To Content
    Actors Everywhere Are Currently Celebrating The SAG-AFTRA Strike Ending, So Here Are The Best Reactions

    Actors, and Hollywood overall, are celebrating that the union has reached a historic deal 118 days after the strike began.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Yesterday, after 118 days on strike, negotiators for the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced that they've reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) that will end the longest TV and movie actors strike of all time.

    People on the SAG-AFTRA picket line
    Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

    The strike officially ended at 12:01 a.m. PT on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

    In a statement to its union members, SAG-AFTRA wrote, "In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes 'above-pattern' minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus."

    Close-up of a sign on the picket line: &quot;Show us the money!&quot; with a dollar sign
    David Mcnew / Getty Images

    The statement continued, "Our Pension & Health caps have been substantially raised, which will bring much needed value to our plans. In addition, the deal includes numerous improvements for multiple categories including outsize compensation increases for background performers, and critical contract provisions protecting diverse communities."

    SAG-AFTRA added, "We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers. Many thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work."

    SAG-AFTRA picketers on line
    Jose Perez / GC Images / Getty Images

    They also thanked their "union siblings," namely the Writers Guild of America (WGA), for standing together in solidarity. The WGA strike concluded in September, with the union reaching an agreement with the AMPTP.

    Full details of the agreement will be provided after the SAG-AFTRA National Board reviews the tentative agreement. But the strike has officially ended, and actors everywhere are celebrating this monumental win for their industry.

    Jason Sudeikis smiling on the picket line
    Pacific Press / Pacific Press / LightRocket / Getty Images

    Here are some of their reactions:

    First, Jeremy Allen White, who was attending the premiere of his upcoming movie The Iron Claw, which was previously granted an interim agreement by SAG-AFTRA, found out about a deal being reached while being interviewed.

    Close-up of Jeremy being told about and reacting to the news
    Entertainment Tonight / Via x.com

    Similarly, Jeremy's costars Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson found out on The Iron Claw red carpet too.

    Close-up of Zac and Harris being told and reacting
    Deadline / Via x.com

    Fran Drescher, who is the current president of SAG-AFTRA, wrote, "We did it!!!! The Billion+ $ Deal! 3X the last contract! New ground was broke everywhere! Ty sag aftra members for hanging in and holding out for this historic deal!"

    Quinta Brunson posted on her Instagram story with the caption, "Oh, we're so back," and she shared this response when someone asked if Abbott Elementary Season 3 will begin filming soon.

    Quinta Brunson / WTB / Via x.com

    Lisa Ann Walter, who was very outspoken throughout the entire strike, shared a video of the SAG-AFTRA strike captains celebrating and thanked them for holding the line "every. damn. day."

    Lisa Ann Walter / Brandon Severs / Via x.com

    Emerald Fennell celebrated by sharing this photo of Barry Keoghan on the set of Saltburn.

    @emeraldfennell / Via x.com

    Busy Philipps hilariously posted an Instagram story where she talked about how sad she was that she couldn't talk about a project she's excited about, presumably the new Mean Girls, and then an hour later, news broke that the strike was over.

    Screenshot of Busy&#x27;s IG stories before and after the news
    Busy Philipps / Via Instagram: @busyphilipps

    Ryan Reynolds posted this pic of "Dogpool" from Deadpool 3, which will now resume filming.

    Ryan Reynolds / Via X.com

    Similarly, Hugh Jackman got ready to return to the set of Deadpool 3, where he'll be reprising his role of Wolverine.

    Hugh Jackman / Via X.com

    Florence Pugh shouted out all of the "unbelievable work from everyone who was involved" in the negotiating committee, strikers, and more.

    Florence Pugh / Instagram / Mario Tama / Getty Images / Via Instagram: @florencepugh

    Mandy Moore wrote on her Instagram story, "Thank you @sagaftra negotiators and leadership for getting us over the finish line!!! Gratitude is the attitude!! And grateful to all those who walked the walked (picketers, strike captains, Our fellow union brothers and sisters, etc...)."

    Mandy holding up a picket sign and smiling
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    Octavia Spencer posted on Instagram, "Ready to work now that the strike is over!"

    Sophie Turner posted SAG-AFTRA's official post with the union's statement to her IG story.

    Screenshot of Sophie&#x27;s IG story with the statement, &quot;Strike is over&quot;
    Sophie Turner / Via Instagram: @sophiet

    Camilla Luddington wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "YESSSSS IM READY TO SCRUB BACK INNNNNNN," alluding to production resuming on Grey's Anatomy soon.

    Jack Quaid, who was seen on the picket line multiple times over the course of the strike, simply wrote, "YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!" on Instagram and X.

    Jack smiling and holding up a picket sign
    David Livingston / Getty Images

    Reneé Rapp shared the new trailer for Mean Girls with the caption, "I've been struck and now watch me streak."

    Reneé Rapp / Paramount / Via x.com

    Ariana DeBose expressed her excitement to get back to work after the historic strike ended "with a historic deal."

    Ariana&#x27;s IG story statement with a headline about the strike ending
    Ariana DeBose / Apu Gomes / Getty Images / Via Instagram: @arianadebose

    Rahul Kohli posted the interview as a team clip from Step Brothers, along with the caption, "Me and @katesiegelofficial at midnight, ready to promote The Fall of the House of Usher..."

    Screenshot of Rahul&#x27;s statement
    Rahul Kohli / Sony / Via Instagram: @rahulkohli13

    Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was finally able to post about how happy she was to voice a character in Big Mouth this season. And in another tweet she wrote, "THROW ME IN AUDITION ROOMS LETS GOOOOO!!"

    Maitreyi Ramakrishnan / Netflix / Via X.com

    Lizze Broadway, who stars as Emma on Gen V, shared a screenshot of her FaceTiming with her costars Asa Germann and Derek Luh, who play Sam and Jordan, with the caption, "LETS GOOOOOO #SAGAFTRASTRONG."

    Screenshot of the FaceTime
    Lizzē Broadway / Via x.com

    Also, since the show premiered during the strike, Lizze tweeted a cute introduction to herself and her character.

    Lizzē Broadway / Via x.com

    Kumail Nanjiani said he was thrilled to share something he's very excited about...

    Kumail Nanjiani / Via X.com

    ...which ended up being that he is joining the cast of the new Ghostbusters movie, and how honored he is.

    Kumail Nanjiani / Sony / Via X.com

    Lesley-Ann Brandt thanked her fellow SAG-AFTRA union members as well as the WGA, the Teamsters, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, and other union members who joined the strikes.

    Lesley Ann-Brandt / Via X.com

    And finally, Mark Hamill shared that he's "tentatively thrilled beyond words!!!"

    Mark Hamill / Via x.com

    We'll be sure to update throughout the day as more actors celebrate this historic win for SAG-AFTRA.