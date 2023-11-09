Browse links
Actors, and Hollywood overall, are celebrating that the union has reached a historic deal 118 days after the strike began.
https://t.co/avFGvVHlJN pic.twitter.com/RMTIcARZda— quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) November 9, 2023
Love these people.— Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) November 9, 2023
Held the Line.
Every. Damn. Day. #SagAftraStrong #UnionStrong #StrikeCaptains https://t.co/Ev8rvoSV1W
STRIKE’S OVER— Emerald Fennell (@emeraldfennell) November 9, 2023
SAG WON
GET READY
🧂🔥🧂🔥🧂🔥
DADDY’S HOME
🧂🔥🧂🔥🧂🔥 pic.twitter.com/mRdYzGy7tP
Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024 🐶💩L pic.twitter.com/mMtUb4wSsk— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2023
Gonna need these beauties. pic.twitter.com/aaQhmxTjpC— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 9, 2023
i’ve been struck and now watch me streak https://t.co/zHae7NoCTY— RMJ (@reneerapp) November 9, 2023
ALSO YEA I WAS IN BIG MOUTH THIS SEASON LOLOLOL AND MY NAME IS BESIDE MEGAN THEE STALLION IN THE CREDITS YESSIR pic.twitter.com/bS3DpsPgko— Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) November 9, 2023
hi, I play ‘Emma’ on @genv #genv— Lizzē Broadway (@BroadwayLizze) November 9, 2023
YES!!! Hallelujah. I can tweet a certain trailer that I am VERY EXCITED ABOUT at midnight. https://t.co/wFI8mgGrcW— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 9, 2023
Ghostbusters was my first favorite movie. I remember the first time I watched it. It felt like someone had made a movie just for me.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 9, 2023
Anyway here’s the trailer for the Ghostbusters movie that I am in. https://t.co/F3sw8Ec026
Thank you! 🙏🏾 Thank you @WGAWest @WGAEast thank you fellow @sagaftra union members, thank you @Teamsters thank you @IATSE thank you to another other union member who joined us. Thank you negotiating committee. See you on set! 😭 https://t.co/qECdjza3rh— Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) November 9, 2023
AT LAST... they have reached a "tentative" agreement...— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) November 9, 2023
and I am tentatively thrilled beyond words!!!#SAGAFTRA_STRONG ✊ https://t.co/tAZDqB1JJm