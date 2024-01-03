Literally Just 18 Photos Of Zac Efron Over The Years That Are Pretty Wild To See

Celebrity·Posted on Jan 3, 2024Literally Just 18 Photos Of Zac Efron Over The Years That Are Pretty Wild To SeeIf Zac Efron has 100 fans, I’m one of them. If Zac Efron has 10 fans, I’m one of them. If Zac Efron has one fan, it’s me. If Zac Efron has no fans, I’m dead.by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Zac Efron is the moment. Just a month ago he earned his well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has been receiving Oscar buzz for his stellar performance as Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw. A24 /Courtesy Everett Collection And as a fan who's been rooting for Zac since his High School Musical days, it's just so awesome seeing him thrive as a movie star. Leon Bennett / Getty Images Whether you're a longtime fan like me, or have just seen a few of his movies, you just have to admit this evolution is wiiiiild: 1. Zac Efron in 2004: Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage Here he is on one of his first red carpets ever for WB Network's 2004 All Star Summer Party. 2. Zac Efron in 2005: Michael Bezjian / WireImage Here he is at Ashley Tisdale's birthday party. 3. Zac Efron in 2006: Barry King / WireImage Here he is for some reason at the world premiere for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest. 4. Zac Efron in 2007: Steve Granitz / WireImage Here he is at the Disneyland Downtown Disney premiere of High School Musical 2 . 5. Zac Efron in 2008: Steve Granitz / WireImage Here he is at the Teen Choice Awards, which he attended with his then-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens. 6. Zac Efron in 2009: Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic Here he is with some *very* swoopy hair at the MTV Movie Awards. 7. Zac Efron in 2010: Dan Macmedan / WireImage Here he is at the 82 Annual Academy Awards, where he presented the awards for Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing with Anna Kendrick. 8. Zac Efron in 2011: Lester Cohen / WireImage Here he is in his buzzcut era at the People's Choice Awards. 9. Zac Efron in 2012: Barry King / FilmMagic Here he is at the premiere of The Lorax, aka the same premiere where he accidentally dropped a condom on the red carpet. NGL, but this was actually kinda hilarious. 10. Zac Efron in 2013: Charles Eshelman / FilmMagic Here he is at a screening of his movie At Any Price. 11. Zac Efron in 2014: Jason Merritt / Getty Images Here he is giving us a smoldering look at the Neighbors premiere. 12. Zac Efron in 2015: Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic Here he is at the LA premiere for his movie We Are Your Friends. 13. Zac Efron in 2016: Gregg Deguire / Getty Images Here he is at the premiere for Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates. 14. Zac Efron in 2017: Alexander Tamargo Here he is at the world premiere of Baywatch. 15. Zac Efron in 2018: Daniele Venturelli / WireImage Here he is at the 2018 Golden Globes repping The Greatest Showman. 16. Zac Efron in 2019: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Zac was in his platinum blonde era. This was also around the same time his movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile came out and he got some more praise for his portrayal as Ted Bundy in the movie. 17. Zac Efron in 2022: Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images Zac understandably wasn't doing any press between 2020–2021 because of the pandemic!! But he came back in 2022 with an appearance on The Tonight Show to promote his movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever. 18. Zac Efron in 2023: Stewart Cook / Getty Images for A24 Here he is at The Iron Claw premiere looking as dapper as ever.