    Zac Efron Received His Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame, And It's Proving Sentimental For "High School Musical" Fans

    "You have no idea. I still think about it every day," he said.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat. On Monday, Zac Efron received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

    Zac Efron next to his star
    TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty Images

    Though the event largely highlighted the upcoming release of his critically acclaimed film The Iron Claw, Zac took a moment to honor the film and people who offered him his big break.

    A closeup of Zac kneeling next to his star
    TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty Images

    Of course, that would be none other than the 2006 classic, High School Musical.

    Poster for &quot;High School Musical&quot; featuring the main cast jumping in the air
    Disney Channel / courtesy Everett Collection

    During his Walk of Fame speech, Zac shouted out HSM director Kenny Ortega and producer Bill Borden, who were both in attendance at the event. Here's Zac posing for a photo with Kenny:

    Closeup of Zac Efron and Kenny Ortega
    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    "You guys were both instrumental in giving me my start in High School Musical," he said, per a video of the speech on Entertainment Tonight's Twitter. "For that, I'm just eternally, eternally grateful."

    Closeup of Kenny Ortega and Zac Efron
    Walt Disney Co. / courtesy Everett Collection

    But that wasn't all. Zac's next remark proved totally sentimental.

    Zac holding a basketball in a scene from &quot;High School Musical&quot;
    Walt Disney Co. / courtesy Everett Collection

    "You have no idea. I still think about it every day," he continued. "I sing the songs in the shower. Go Wildcats!"

    Screenshot from &quot;High School Musical 3: Senior Year&quot;
    Walt Disney Co. / courtesy Everett Collection

    Though a small portion of his speech, Zac mentioning High School Musical proved major for some fans, including those who grew up on the film franchise.

    Closeup of Zac Efron standing next to his star
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    So check out some of the best reactions to Zac's enduring love for his iconic early career role below:

    Poster for &quot;High School Musical&quot;
    Bob D'Amico / Disney Channel / courtesy Everett Collection

    Enjoyed the tweet? Make sure to go like the tweet and follow the user!

    Twitter: @strictlyeriel
    &quot;zac efron saying &#x27;go wildcats&#x27; and that he sings high school musical songs in the shower got me crying like a loser right now omg&quot;
    @helllojojo/Twitter / Via Twitter: @helllojojo

    Twitter: @PopCulture2000s

    Twitter: @quinnxlover
    &quot;i&#x27;ve loved zac efron practically my whole life...&quot;
    @lewishockeyton/Twitter / Via Twitter: @lewishockeyton
    &quot;Kenny Ortega and Zac Efron in 2023&quot;
    @aesteetic/Twitter / Via Twitter: @aesteetic

    Twitter: @lanieangel_15