"You have no idea. I still think about it every day," he said.
i never thought i’d hear the words ‘go wildcats’ come out of zac efron’s mouth in the year 2023 🥹❤️ https://t.co/ebl7vYcx28— laura 🫐 (@strictlyeriel) December 11, 2023
“Go Wildcats!” 😭 pic.twitter.com/JwFd9Ky7Qz— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) December 11, 2023
zac efron saying "go wildcats" made me very emotional and i went back to my childhood.— virginia (@quinnxlover) December 11, 2023
i’m very happy and proud of this achievement, he deserved it ♥️
pic.twitter.com/tI0vrds7xi
Zac Efron receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and ending his speech with “Go Wildcats” is making me shed a tear a lil bit 🥲— Lanie Angel (@lanieangel_15) December 11, 2023