Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"There needs to be talks about how Zac Efron is really one of the greatest."
if Zac Efron is having an existential crisis in a movie that's how I know it's gonna be fire https://t.co/IwKmY94nWv— Pop Culture Posts (@notgwendalupe) October 11, 2023
ZAC EFRON YOUR GOLDEN GLOBE AND OSCAR IS COMING pic.twitter.com/mHlsGvrUIT— v. (@efronsaurr) October 11, 2023
There needs to be talks about how Zac Efron is really one of the greatest https://t.co/gQ7QVdxaWH— Angel (@angelpurrp) October 11, 2023
and the oscar goes to...zac efron— Adam, but in a coffin (@brofromanother) October 11, 2023
zac efron clear out your teen choice surfboards and kids choice award blimps… your oscar is coming https://t.co/dpt0KvPTUl— gati ⍟ (@youIovemelikexo) October 11, 2023
A tragic family story of children desperately trying to live out their parents' dream even if it kills them, starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White? Yeah, my heart's going to be ripped out of my chest but I'll be seated. https://t.co/lgW25JOoP5— Shelby Hallow (@shelby_hallow) October 11, 2023
Zac Efron is going to be on a Robert Pattinson level ascension and I am ALL for it https://t.co/H3WuxuYuxL— Jacob Throneberry (@Tberry57) October 11, 2023
Zac might be up for an award for this performance.— L. Banner (@MuzikMinded) October 11, 2023
If you don't know about the Von Erichs. Watch their Dark Side of the Ring episode on Hulu. This movie will be a tragedy of the highest order. https://t.co/M87ENrH7se
I'm still in awe that A24 is making a movie about the Von Erichs. This will not be an easy watch, whether you're familiar with the Von Erichs or not (I'll still be seated opening night though, this looks pretty damn good) https://t.co/9OAaCWFIv4— Chris Anthony (@CAnthonyLopez) October 11, 2023
This looks great. I'm excited, but also dreading how sad it's going to be. https://t.co/30ng7XNxTh— Pixel Dan (@PixelDan) October 11, 2023
I knew it wouldn’t be 100% accurate because my Dad wasn’t Involved but those of you that know our family know that God played a major role in our story. Still excited about it and think it can help a lot of people that are suffering from loss. They nailed the wardrobe tho 😂 https://t.co/yRxIyUvflg— Marshall Von Erich (@MarshallVonEric) October 11, 2023