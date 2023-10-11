    11 Reactions To "The Iron Claw" Trailer

    "There needs to be talks about how Zac Efron is really one of the greatest."

    Joseph Longo
    Zac Efron's wrestling movie is almost here.

    Last year, photos of the star on a film set went viral thanks to his uncharacteristic short denim shorts and bowl haircut. The movie he was shooting was The Iron Claw, and it's set to come out on Dec. 22.

    Even better, the film's first official trailer dropped on Wednesday, and it offers a fuller look at the highly anticipated film.

    The Iron Claw is based on the real-life stories of the Von Erich family, a famous professional wrestling family that rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s amid a series of personal tragedies, including the deaths of several brothers.

    Zac plays Kevin Von Erich, while Jeremy Allen White plays Kerry, Harris Dickinson plays David, and Stanley Simons plays Mike, his brothers and fellow wrestlers. Rounding out the cast are Holt McCallany as their father and coach Fritz, Maura Tierney as their mother Doris, and Lily James as Kevin's wife Pam.

    The A24 film appears to be filled with discussable aspects like the very 1980s outfits, the all-star cast, the physical transformations they appear to have undergone, and the chronicling of familial and mental health struggles.

    It also may just be Zac's most serious role to date, at least that's what some fans seem to think, with more than a few already hopping on an awards campaign for the actor. Here are these and more reactions to the film's trailer:

    Finally, among those to react to the trailer was Marshall Von Erich, Kevin's son. He said he's "excited" about the film.

