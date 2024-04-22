"The Crown" Star Dominic West Finally Addressed Those Lily James Photos And Cheating Speculation

“It was an absurd situation. It was deeply stressful for my wife and my kids."

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Dominic West reflected on the affair rumors surrounding him and Lily James.

Dominic West stands on the red carpet in a suit and tie
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

The two starred in the BBC adaptation of The Pursuit of Love, where Dominic played Lily's father. In October 2020, The Affair actor was pictured kissing her neck and embracing her while they rode scooters around Rome. The only problem was that Dominic was still married to aristocrat Catherine FitzGerald, and had been since 2010.

Dominic West and Lily James stand close at an event
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar/Hearst UK

Catherine and Dominic subsequently held a press conference outside their home, where they kissed and handed photographers a handwritten note that read, "Our marriage is strong, and we're very much still together."

Mega / GC Images

In a new interview with the Sunday Times, Dominic was asked whether his experiences with the press impacted how he portrayed noted affair-haver Prince Charles in The Crown. He replied, "Definitely. I’d had a very acute understanding of what it’s like to feel the horror of your name or your photograph coming up in the newspapers."

Dominic West in a velvet suit at The Crown event
Karwai Tang / WireImage

"There is that dreadful freezing moment when something is being revealed about you. I think anyone can understand how that feels," he continued. "But I’d been through it a couple of years previously and it must have informed how I approached it. That gut feeling of horror isn’t something you get inured to."

Dominic and Elizabeth Debicki stand next to each other by the ocean during their portrayals as Prince Charles and Princess Diana
Keith Bernstein / Netflix / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Later on, Dominic reflected explicitly on the time following the Rome trip and the subsequent press conference. He explained, "I hesitate to speak on my wife’s behalf because it was obviously horrible, particularly for her."

A closeup of Catherine FitzGerald and Dominic West
Getty Images

With a laugh, he continued, “But we do joke about it sometimes. Because whenever we went out together, the papers would always say we were ‘putting on a show of unity.’ Even if we’d just been rowing about parking the car or whatever, even if that couldn’t be further from the truth. And so when we go out, we do sort of say, ‘Shall we go and have a show of unity up in London?’"

Closeup of Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald
Dave Benett / Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett / Getty Images

“It was an absurd situation. It was deeply stressful for my wife and my kids, but there were lighter moments," he added. "That was the best that came out of it, really."

Dominic with his family on the red carpet
Joe Maher / Getty Images

You can read the full interview here.