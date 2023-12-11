Skip To Content
    "Thinking About You A Lot Today": Zac Efron Remembered Matthew Perry During His Walk Of Fame Speech

    During his Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday, Zac took a moment to honor the late actor.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    On Monday, Zac Efron received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

    closeup of Zac Efron kneeling on one leg next to his star
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    The event honoring the actor and his success was star-studded. His The Iron Claw costar Jeremy Allen White and the film's director Sean Durkin both gave speeches.

    Sean Durkin, Zac Efron, and Jeremy Allen White
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    Kevin Von Erich, whom Zac plays in the film, was there alongside his wife, Pam Adkisson, who is played by Lily James.

    Pam Adkisson and Kevin Von Erich
    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    Miles Teller, who costarred in the 2012 rom-com That Awkward Moment alongside Zac and Michael B. Jordan, also gave a speech at the event.

    Closeup of Zac Efron and Miles Teller
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    And, finally, High School Musical director Kenny Ortega came to support Zac, too.

    Zac Efron and Kenny Ortega
    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    While the event was obviously focused on Zac, when it was the actor's turn to give a speech, his list of people to thank included a former costar that inspired him: the late Matthew Perry, who died in October.

    Closeup of Matthew Perry
    Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    The two played adult and teen versions of each other in the 2009 comedy 17 Again.

    Poster for &quot;17 Again&quot;
    New Line/Courtesy Everett Collection

    The film was one of Zac's first following the completion of the High School Musical trilogy, which ended in 2008 with High School Musical 3: Senior Year, and Zac acknowledged in his speech what an influence Matthew had on him as an actor during this transitional time in his career.

    Matthew Perry and Zac Efron in suits
    New Line/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I really also want to mention someone that's not here today," Zac said, per a recording of the speech posted on Twitter by Entertainment Tonight.

    Zec Efron giving a speech
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    "And that's Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me while we worked on 17 Again," he continued. "Collaborating with him and [Burr Steers, the film's director], it was so much fun, and it really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways."

    Closeup of Zac and Matthew
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    "It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career, and for that, thank you so much, Matthew," he concluded. "Thinking about you a lot today."

    Closeup of Zac Efron
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    This is not the first time Zac has reflected on his friendship with Matthew following the actor's death.

    Closeup of Zac Efron
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    Last month, Zac was asked by Entertainment Tonight for his thoughts on Matthew saying he'd like the actor to play him in a biopic.

    Closeup of Matthew Perry
    Mike Pont / WireImage / Getty Images

    "I heard that, and it's a huge honor. Matthew [was] just the best guy in the world. I had the best time of my life working with him, and to think that he was thinking of me for that role," Zac said. "I mean, I would be honored to do it, to be honest."

    Closeup of Zac Efron
    Stewart Cook / Getty Images for A24

    In a full circle moment, Miles Teller even noted Matthew's biopic wish in his Walk of Fame speech to Zac.

    Zac Efron and Miles Teller
    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    "I know how much that meant to you," Miles said. "He is one of the all time greats."

    Closeup of Matthew Perry
    Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images