While the event was obviously focused on Zac, when it was the actor's turn to give a speech, his list of people to thank included a former costar that inspired him: the late Matthew Perry, who died in October.
The two played adult and teen versions of each other in the 2009 comedy 17 Again.
The film was one of Zac's first following the completion of the High School Musical trilogy, which ended in 2008 with High School Musical 3: Senior Year, and Zac acknowledged in his speech what an influence Matthew had on him as an actor during this transitional time in his career.
"I really also want to mention someone that's not here today," Zac said, per a recording of the speech posted on Twitter by Entertainment Tonight.
"And that's Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me while we worked on 17 Again," he continued. "Collaborating with him and [Burr Steers, the film's director], it was so much fun, and it really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways."
"It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career, and for that, thank you so much, Matthew," he concluded. "Thinking about you a lot today."
This is not the first time Zac has reflected on his friendship with Matthew following the actor's death.
Last month, Zac was asked by Entertainment Tonight for his thoughts on Matthew saying he'd like the actor to play him in a biopic.
"I heard that, and it's a huge honor. Matthew [was] just the best guy in the world. I had the best time of my life working with him, and to think that he was thinking of me for that role," Zac said. "I mean, I would be honored to do it, to be honest."