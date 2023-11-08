Celebrity·Posted on Nov 8, 2023There's A New "Mean Girls" Movie Coming Out Soon, And Here's How Different The New Cast Looks Compared To The Old OneI didn't realize it was all of the same characters.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink The first trailer for the Mean Girls musical movie has been released, and it features all of the greats: Regina George, Aaron Samuels, Gretchen Weiners, etc. View this video on YouTube Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com To be honest, I didn't know it was all of the same characters in the musical version. Because this is what we do here, let's look at how different the musical cast looks compared to the original movie cast... Let's start with the musical version of Aaron Samuels. Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com The musical version of Aaron Samuels is played by Christopher Briney: Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com And here's the movie version of Aaron Samuels as played by Jonathan Bennett: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images Next up, we have the musical version of Regina George. Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com Regina is played by Reneé Rapp. Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com Here's Regina George in the musical: Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com And here's the original Regina George as played by Rachel McAdams: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images The musical version: Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com The original movie version: Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection Next up, we have the musical version of Gretchen Weiners. Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com Bebe Wood plays the musical version of Gretchen Weiners: Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com And here's the original movie version as played by Lacey Chabert: Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection Now for the musical version of Karen Smith, Karen Shetty: Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com Avantika Vandanapu plays the musical version of Karen: Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com And Amanda Seyfried played the original movie version of Karen: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images Now for the musical version of Damian. Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com Jaquel Spivey plays the musical version of Damian: Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com And Daniel Franzese played the original movie version of Damian: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images Let's talk about the musical version of Cady Herron. Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com The musical version is played by Angourie Rice. Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com Here's the musical version of Cady: Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com And here's the original movie version as played by Lindsay Lohan: Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection The musical version: Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com The original movie version: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images The musical version: Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com The original movie version: Paramount / ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection Let's look at the musical version of Janis Ian, Janis ‘Imi’ike: Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com The musical version of Janis Ian is played by Auli’i Cravalho: Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com And here's the original movie version as played by Lizzy Caplan: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images Tina Fey reprises her role as Mrs. Norbury in the musical: Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com And here's what she looked like in the original movie: Paramount / ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection Tim Meadows also reprises his role as Mr. Ron Duvall: Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com And here's what he looked like in the original movie: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images Next up is the musical version of Cady's mom, as played by Jenna Fischer: Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com And here's the original movie version as played by Ana Gasteyer. Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images The movie version of Coach Carr is played by John Hamm: Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com And the original movie version was played by Dwayne Hill: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images Lastly, we have the musical version of Regina's mom as played by Busy Philipps. Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com And here's the original movie version as played by Amy Poehler. Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images The musical comes out on January 12, 2024. Thoughts? Feelings? Concerns?