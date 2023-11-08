Skip To Content
    There's A New "Mean Girls" Movie Coming Out Soon, And Here's How Different The New Cast Looks Compared To The Old One

    I didn't realize it was all of the same characters.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The first trailer for the Mean Girls musical movie has been released, and it features all of the greats: Regina George, Aaron Samuels, Gretchen Weiners, etc.

    View this video on YouTube
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    To be honest, I didn't know it was all of the same characters in the musical version.

    Because this is what we do here, let's look at how different the musical cast looks compared to the original movie cast...

    Let's start with the musical version of Aaron Samuels.

    closeup of a guy in a hallway with long-ish brunette hair
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    The musical version of Aaron Samuels is played by Christopher Briney:

    him turning back in his desk
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    And here's the movie version of Aaron Samuels as played by Jonathan Bennett:

    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    Next up, we have the musical version of Regina George.

    blonde teen
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    Regina is played by Reneé Rapp.

    hair in a ponytail, she&#x27;s standing in an empty hallway with her arms crossed
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    Here's Regina George in the musical:

    messy bun and wearing a cut sweater
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    And here's the original Regina George as played by Rachel McAdams:

    she&#x27;s smiling at the cafeteria table
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    The musical version:

    she stands in the middle of the students as they go wild
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    The original movie version:

    closeup of her wearing a necklace with her initial
    Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Next up, we have the musical version of Gretchen Weiners.

    shorter teen with light brown hair
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    Bebe Wood plays the musical version of Gretchen Weiners:

    closeup of her wearing kitten ear headband
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    And here's the original movie version as played by Lacey Chabert:

    closeup of her in the kitten ears headband
    Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Now for the musical version of Karen Smith, Karen Shetty:

    taller teen wearing a cardigan and her curly hair in a messy ponytail
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    Avantika Vandanapu plays the musical version of Karen:

    closeup of her wearing mouse ears
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    And Amanda Seyfried played the original movie version of Karen:

    her pointing at her mouse ears
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    Now for the musical version of Damian.

    student wearing sunglasses and a hoodie with the hood pulled tight over his head
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    Jaquel Spivey plays the musical version of Damian:

    him taking notes in class
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    And Daniel Franzese played the original movie version of Damian:

    him with his notebooks on his desk leaning to talk to a friend
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    Let's talk about the musical version of Cady Herron.

    she&#x27;s sitting in class wearing a flannel and hair in a ponytail
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    The musical version is played by Angourie Rice.

    closeup of her
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    Here's the musical version of Cady:

    wearing a pink vest over a t-shirt as she walks in the courtyard
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    And here's the original movie version as played by Lindsay Lohan:

    she&#x27;s wearing an oversized pink polo as she walks with the mean girls in the mall
    Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

    The musical version:

    sitting in a bathroom stall eating her lunch
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    The original movie version:

    closeup of her eating her lunch in the bathroom stall
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    The musical version:

    closeup of the scary bride halloween costume
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    The original movie version:

    her talking to aaron while wearing the scary bride halloween costume
    Paramount / ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

    Let's look at the musical version of Janis Ian, Janis ‘Imi’ike:

    she&#x27;s wearing an oversized cardigan and has short dark hair
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    The musical version of Janis Ian is played by Auli’i Cravalho:

    her and damain looking into a locker
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    And here's the original movie version as played by Lizzy Caplan:

    closeup of her in a colorful suit for prom
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    Tina Fey reprises her role as Mrs. Norbury in the musical:

    closeup of her in a polka dot top holding the burn book
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    And here's what she looked like in the original movie:

    closeup of her in a polka dot top holding the burn book
    Paramount / ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Tim Meadows also reprises his role as Mr. Ron Duvall:

    he&#x27;s wearing glasses and has a greying beard
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    And here's what he looked like in the original movie:

    wearing a sweater vest and tie with a clean-shaven face
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    Next up is the musical version of Cady's mom, as played by Jenna Fischer:

    closeup of her in a cardigan
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    And here's the original movie version as played by Ana Gasteyer.

    closeup of her in the kitchen holding up vases
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    The movie version of Coach Carr is played by John Hamm:

    closeup of him in gym clothes
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    And the original movie version was played by Dwayne Hill:

    closeup of him in a track jacket in front of a chalk board that says, safe sex
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    Lastly, we have the musical version of Regina's mom as played by Busy Philipps.

    closeup of her happily greeting cady
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    And here's the original movie version as played by Amy Poehler.

    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    The musical comes out on January 12, 2024. Thoughts? Feelings? Concerns?