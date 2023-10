After Megan Fox Tagged SAG-AFTRA In Her "Kill Bill" Halloween Costume Post, "Abbott Elementary" Star Lisa Ann Walter Made A Number Of Criticisms

Earlier this month, the actors' union — which is currently on strike — announced its Halloween guidelines . In essence, it recommended that members refrain from dressing as specific characters from struck studios (i.e. most TV shows and movies). It was a move that was mocked by some, such as Ryan Reynolds , who tweeted , "I look forward to screaming ‘scab’ at my 8-year-old all night. She’s not in the union, but she needs to learn."