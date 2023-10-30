After Megan Fox Tagged SAG-AFTRA In Her "Kill Bill" Halloween Costume Post, "Abbott Elementary" Star Lisa Ann Walter Made A Number Of Criticisms

Browse links
"This goes for Ryan Reynolds, too."
What a rebel.— Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) October 29, 2023
Keep posturing for stupid shit, pretty lady.
Meanwhile we’ll be working 10 hours a day - unpaid - to get basic contract earners a fair deal
(PS-the post responded members questions. No one cares about kids’ costumes. Just high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan) https://t.co/1DA7Ew8fWz
Yup. I bet she likes turnaround rules and relocation fees and our ongoing battle for AI protections & streaming residuals…— Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) October 29, 2023
The union did that.
But sure - shit on them over nonsense. This goes for Ryan Reynolds too.
They didn’t. It was in response to members asking.— Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) October 29, 2023
It was dumb to post it - the union comms dept probably should’ve run it by our member-run strike communications subcommittee. But it was only meant for grownups who would get photographed by the press to not promote struck work
Please don’t hold your breath - we want you healthy. Lol— Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) October 30, 2023