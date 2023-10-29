Megan Fox Tagged SAG-AFTRA In Her "Kill Bill" Halloween Costume Photos, And People Have A Lot To Say About It

The twin flames are back, breaking rules, and burning brighter than ever.

Yes, it's that time of year when my favorite twin flames set our timelines ablaze!

Megan Fox and her punky partner Machine Gun Kelly might've won Halloween, yet again.

Honestly, when you dress up like this on a normal day...

or this...

And you dress up like this at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards...

...And you look like this on a typical outing — we already know your Halloween costume will be amazing.

In years past, the couple have ruffled a few feathers with their controversial costumes, like when they dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the 2022 Casamigos Halloween Party.

And there was a little fuss over their sexy Princess Zelda and Link costumes.

This year, they paid homage to Death Note, dressed as Light Yagami and Ryuk at Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party.

But, the costume causing a stir is Gogo Yubari and The Bride from Kill Bill at the 2023 Casamigos Halloween Party.

This time, it's not because it's too edgy but because of those strict SAG-AFTRA strike Halloween rules. The rules clearly state that SAG-AFTRA members must avoid wearing costumes from struck movies and posting pictures of them on social media. But what did Jennifer's Body actor Megan do because she's rock 'n' roll?

She's posted multiple photos of her on Instagram. And just in case they missed it, she tagged SAG-AFTRA. WOW!

And people have a lot to say about it:

&quot;girl, you did not just tag sagftra&quot;
