SAG-AFTRA Responded To Backlash For Strict Halloween Costume Rules After Ryan Reynolds' Tweet

It's been nearly 100 days since the SAG-AFTRA strike began.
Unfortunately, strike negotiations for fair wages in an era of streaming and artificial intelligence broke down between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMTMP).
The union released a statement accusing the industry CEOs of using "bully tactics" and refusing to negotiate.
"It is with profound disappointment that we report the industry CEOs have walked away from the bargaining table after refusing to counter our latest offer. We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact that last week they presented an offer that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began."
