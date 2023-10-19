The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has issued guidance to its members on dressing in costumes for Halloween while remaining in solidarity with the ongoing actors strike.
While the writers strike ended shortly before the Writers Guild of America (WGA) ratified a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) earlier this month, SAG-AFTRA has not reached an agreement with the AMPTP and their members remain on strike.
As such, SAG-AFTRA's Halloween guidance is largely comprised of three main recommendations that align with their ongoing mission to avoid promoting struck content during the strike.
First: "Choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc)."
Second: "Don't post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media."
And, third: "Dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show."
Effectively, these guidelines would relate to costumes from films like Barbie and Oppenheimer that are considered struck work.