This Is The Advice SAG-AFTRA Gave Its Members About Wearing Halloween Costumes During The Actors Strike

Ryan Reynolds responded to the Halloween guidance in a tweet.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has issued guidance to its members on dressing in costumes for Halloween while remaining in solidarity with the ongoing actors strike.

While the writers strike ended shortly before the Writers Guild of America (WGA) ratified a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) earlier this month, SAG-AFTRA has not reached an agreement with the AMPTP and their members remain on strike.

As such, SAG-AFTRA's Halloween guidance is largely comprised of three main recommendations that align with their ongoing mission to avoid promoting struck content during the strike.

First: "Choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc)."

Second: "Don't post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media."

And, third: "Dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show."

Effectively, these guidelines would relate to costumes from films like Barbie and Oppenheimer that are considered struck work.

This would also relate to shows like Wednesday, The Bear, The Last of Us, and Ted Lasso which may be popular Halloween costumes this year.

The Halloween guidelines have already elicited a response from Ryan Reynolds who responded to Variety's tweet about SAG-AFTRA's recommendations.

"I look forward to screaming 'scab' at my 8 year old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn," he wrote on Thursday.

