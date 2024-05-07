  • APAHM 2024 badge

Michelle Yeoh, Alia Bhatt, And 15 Other Asian Celebs Who Killed It On The Met Gala Red Carpet

My mouth literally DROPPED when I saw Mindy Kaling.

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala

Yesterday was the first Monday of May, aka Met Gala day! Honoring the Costume Institute's theme of Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, the dress code was "The Garden of Time." As usual, Asian celebs killed it! Here are some of my favorite looks:

1. Alia Bhatt:

Alia on red carpet in a floral embroidered gown with a sheer cape, posing with hand on hip
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
Alia in embellished gown with headpiece looking over shoulder on stairs, photographers in background
John Shearer / WireImage

2. Michelle Yeoh:

Michelle in elaborate metallic gown with fitted bodice and full skirt at an event
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Met Gala
See our Met Gala Discussions
Michelle at event wearing a metallic, textured gown with hands on hips and earrings
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

3. Jennie Kim:

Jennie in a one-shoulder blue draped gown with cut-out details and a long train on a staircase
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images
Jennie posing in an elegant blue sleeveless gown with a high neckline at a formal event
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

4. Greta Lee:

Greta poses on event carpet in sheer, textured gown with floral accents. Photographers in background
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
Greta in a lace dress with floral details at an event
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

5. Simone Ashley:

Simone in a navy blue cutout dress at an event
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
Simone in a glittery gown with cut-out details posing for the camera
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

6. Laufey:

Laufey on a red carpet in an elaborate off-shoulder gown with ruffled skirt and a ribbon belt
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Laufey in pink off-shoulder gown with sheer sleeves, a flower adornment, and drop earrings
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

7. Steven Yeun:

Steven in a velvet suit with bow tie holding an umbrella on the Met Gala carpet
John Shearer / WireImage
Steven in a black textured tuxedo and bow tie, holding a cane on a staircase, looking at the camera
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

8. Wendi Murdoch and Grace Murdoch:

Wendi and Grace in embellished gowns with floral accents posing against a hedge backdrop
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Wendi and Grace posing with floral dresses
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

9. Vera Wang:

Vera Wang in a black and silver gown at an event with onlookers behind her
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Vera Wang in beaded dress with sheer details and tulle skirt at an event with photographers in background
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

10. Naomi Campbell:

Naomi Campbell in a fringed metallic gown at a gala event
Taylor Hill / Getty Images
Naomi Campbell in a fringed dress at an event
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

11. Stray Kids:

Stray Kids in formal attire at an event, with various suit styles
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
Stray Kids in formal attire stand together at an event
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

12. Eva Chen:

Eva in dark dress with sheer bottom and long train
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Eva on red carpet in a black dress with white speckles, long sleeves, and sheer detailing
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

13. Shou Zi Chew and Vivian Kao:

Shou and Vivian posing, one in a white tuxedo and the other in a fitted patterned gown with a flared hem
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
Shou and Vivan posing, one in a white tuxedo with a floral pin, the other in a sheer dress with a floral pattern
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

14. Awkwafina:

Awkwafina in an off-the-shoulder, embellished gown with a clutch, posing on event stairs
Taylor Hill / Getty Images
Awkwafina waving, dressed in a gown with a floral top and voluminous skirt, standing in front of a curtain
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

15. Ambika Mod:

Ambika in strapless satin gown at an event with photographers in the background
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
Ambika on red carpet wearing a strapless dress, looking over shoulder. Others in background
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

16. Bright:

Bright at an event wearing a textured black jacket, gold top, and black trousers, with photographers in the background
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Bright posing on the Met Gala carpet wearing a black embellished jacket
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

17. And finally, Mindy Kaling:

Mindy Kaling wearing an extravagant pleated gown with oversized shoulder detailing at the Met Gala
John Shearer / WireImage
Mindy Kaling wearing a gown with a large, spiraled headpiece
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Check out more API-centered content by exploring how BuzzFeed celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month! Of course, the content doesn't end after May. Follow BuzzFeed’s A*Pop on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to keep up with our latest API content year-round.

Illustration celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with diverse animated characters and APHM acronym
Charlotte Gomez
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Met Gala conversation instead
See the Discussions