16 Celebs Who Missed The Mark On This Year's Met Gala Theme

Listen here, if I were invited to an event where tickets were around $75,000, I might try to actually stick to the theme! But, as long as there is a Met Gala, there will be people who treat Fashion's Biggest Night as Ah, Another Black Tuxedo Opportunity.
This year's dress code is "The Garden of Time," based upon the 2024 Costume Institute's exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The underlying idea here is of "fleeting beauty," and, given its broad scope, it would actually be pretty easy to argue that an outfit is on theme (like, wearing a cravat would be on theme).
So, here are the folks who presumably went, "Nah, I'm good" this year:
3. Zoe Saldaña
7. Nicholas Galitzine
8. Linda Evangelista
9. Cara Delevingne
10. Ed Sheeran
11. Stefon Diggs
12. Kaia Gerber
13. Naomi Campbell
14. Rachel Zegler
15. Taika Waititi
16. James Corden
Honorable Mention: Jennifer Lopez
