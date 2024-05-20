23 Very, Very, Very, Very, Very, Very, Very, Very, Very Thirsty Tweets About "Bridgerton" Season 3, Part 1

This is for all my thirsty Bridgerton watchers.

Alexa Lisitza
by Alexa Lisitza

BuzzFeed Staff

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Bridgerton

🚨 There are MASSIVE spoilers ahead for Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1! 🚨

Dearest reader, the newest season of Bridgerton is in full swing, and there's much talk in the ton. While the queen searches for her next diamond, there appears to be a sparkling jewel known as Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who is on the hunt for a husband.

Nicola Coughlan in an off-the-shoulder gown poses at a Bridgerton Netflix event
Arturo Holmes / WireImage

But that's hardly a scandal. No, the true scandal is how sweaty, juicy, and unchaperoned this first batch of episodes have proven to be — and viewers can't get enough. Here are 23 of the thirstiest reactions to Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1:

Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Bridgerton
See our Bridgerton Discussions

1.

how do you even talk to your costar after filming this scene pic.twitter.com/0KdWAzRyzh

— jess || bridgerton 3 spoilers 🪞✨ (@bellysinfinite) May 20, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @bellysinfinite

2.

and if he died he died doing what he loved 😭✋🏽 https://t.co/QCpRl6QsT9

— tash (@regalwonders) May 16, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @regalwonders

3.

Something Anthony Bridgerton would tweet if he had twitter lol 😂pic.twitter.com/zFGZk40PBq https://t.co/yBDlaNdWvk

— 🧚🏽‍♀️Purr-la🧚🏽‍♀️ (@MexicanFairyy) May 19, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @MexicanFairyy

4.

I just saw someone say the carriage scene was lacking??? Girl the only thing that scene was lacking was room for Jesus

— anna (@issafitt) May 19, 2024
Twitter: @issafitt

5.

This is the face of a man who’s going to fuck his wife on every surface of their house before they even move into it pic.twitter.com/7UKcjNfq3w

— Brit 🔮 - SEEKING PT 2 SPOILERS (@bitchwthebun) May 19, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @bitchwthebun

6.

No one will convince me that Penelope didn’t think Colin was gonna take her to his room and finish what they started Ike… pic.twitter.com/mcdF7mLsyx

— KateC (@katiectalksalot) May 20, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @katiectalksalot

7.

“We have to start somewhere” u whore pic.twitter.com/71XNNDya0K

— kendall (@vonnegutdean) May 16, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @vonnegutdean

8.

https://t.co/MEsJrV8s59 pic.twitter.com/MpzfZwMhup

— kathani bridgerton 🪽 (@newtbridgerton) May 19, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @newtbridgerton

9.

kate just got him pregnant of course he’s happy as hell https://t.co/9pSLdqYI19

— marth (@fellowtims) May 19, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @fellowtims

10.

colin after that carriage pic.twitter.com/c9Aq0tqB0y

— sam ★ (@iiilllsam) May 18, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @iiilllsam

11.

bro is ur neck okay pic.twitter.com/bnSmHEsKXC

— sam ★ (@iiilllsam) May 19, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @iiilllsam

12.

the maids in that house cheered when they left 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/v78wvWjJGH

— tash (@regalwonders) May 17, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @regalwonders

13.

“i love you”
★☆☆☆☆

“dreaming of you when i’m asleep, and in fact preferring sleep because that is where i might find you. a feeling that is like torture. but one which i cannot, will not, do not want to give up”
★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★ pic.twitter.com/X23vfDZKnx

— jess || bridgerton 3 spoilers 🪞✨ (@bellysinfinite) May 16, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @bellysinfinite

14.

Anthony Bridgerton the man that you are pic.twitter.com/ORtlPlMoZH

— chlo| richard madden’s hair (@maddensslut) May 18, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @maddensslut

15.

i am watching bridgerton for the plot.

the plot:pic.twitter.com/YhaAtRSyln

— mo (@filled_popcorn) May 18, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @filled_popcorn

16.

everything ok babe? you've barely touched your prostitutes #BridgertonNetflix pic.twitter.com/oME6bVB66M

— jamie :) (@jambmah) May 16, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @jambmah

17.

absolutely no business being as funny as it was actually pic.twitter.com/XEM9ywEhW2

— jess || bridgerton 3 spoilers 🪞✨ (@bellysinfinite) May 18, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @bellysinfinite

18.

My favorite thing about this season is how these types of scenes are usually seen from the woman’s perspective and getting it from Colin instead?
Cinema https://t.co/avnTpEB0uK

— paola 🍉 (@PaolaRoGil) May 17, 2024
Netflix / Via Twitter: @PaolaRoGil