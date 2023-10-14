13 Excellent Indian Movies That You Can Watch On Netflix

Trending badgeTrendingTV and Movies·Posted on 14 Oct 202313 Excellent Indian Movies That You Can Watch On NetflixGrab some popcorn!by Sumedha BharpilaniaBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Jaane Jaan Balaji Motion Pictures A single mother (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and her neighbour (Jaideep Ahlawat) team up to conceal a murder, but their meticulously planned cover-up begins to unravel as the police (Vijay Varma) investigate. The sleepy hill-town of Kalimpong plays a vital character in this brilliant thriller. 2. Khufiya VB Films Production A hardened R&AW operative (Tabu) must track down a mole selling India's defence secrets, while grappling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover. Wamiqa Gabbi and Navnindra Behl are excellent in this Vishal Bhardwaj spy-thriller. Tabu is, obviously, the backbone. 3. OMG 2 Cape of Good Films A devout Hindu man sues a school for negligence after his son is expelled when a video of him masturbating gets leaked, arguing that the school should have taught him about sex education. The film explores the social and religious taboos around sex education in India, and the importance of the same for children and adolescents. Pankaj Tripathi is a treat to watch in this Amit Rai film. 4. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty UV Creations Anvitha is a 30-year-old woman who wants to be single forever. She believes in marriage and love, but doesn't want to be tied down to a relationship. Sidhu, on the other hand, is a carefree comedian who wants to settle down and get married. When Anvitha and Sidhu meet, they are immediately drawn to each other. However, their different views on marriage and relationships create tension between them. The film stars Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty. 5. An Action Hero T-Series Maanav (Ayushmann Khurrana), a popular Bollywood action hero, is accidentally involved in the death of the brother of a powerful politician, Bhoora Solanki (Jaideep Ahlawat). Maanav flees to London to escape the wrath of Bhoora, however, he tracks Maanav down and vows to kill him in this brilliant cat-and-mouse thriller. 6. Kathal Balaji Motion Pictures Kathal is a 2023 satirical dramedy directed by Yashowardhan Mishra and stars Sanya Malhotra as a young police officer who is assigned to investigate the theft of two exotic breed jackfruits from the garden of a local politician, played by Vijay Raaz. 7. Visaranai Wunderbar Films Visaranai follows the lives of four Tamil labourers who are working in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. They are picked up by the police and tortured into confessing to a robbery that they did not commit. It is a powerful and disturbing depiction of police brutality and the injustices faced by marginalised communities in India. 8. Darlings Red Chillies Entertainment Badru (Alia Bhatt) is a young woman who is married to Hamza Shaikh (Vijay Varma). Hamza is an alcoholic who beats Badru regularly. Badru's mother, Shamshunissa (Shefali Shah), is a strong and independent woman who is determined to help her daughter. The film, directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, follows the lives of these two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances. 9. Badhaai Do Junglee Pictures Badhaai Do, starring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Gulshan Devaiah, Chum Darang, Sheeba Chaddha, and Seema Pahwa is a heartwarming film that sensitively explores the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in India. Following the lives of a couple in a lavender marriage, it is also a celebration of love and acceptance. 10. Love Today AGS Entertainment Love Today stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana as a young couple who are asked to exchange their phones for a day by Nikitha's father as a test of their love. The film wonderfully depicts the challenges faced by young couples in today's world. 11. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Maddock Films Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a heist-thriller starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal and follows the story of a flight attendant and her partner who plan to steal a cache of diamonds to clear an old debt. However, their plan goes awry when the plane is hijacked. 12. Vadh Luv Films An unflinching portrayal of the Indian loan shark system, Vadh stars Sanjay Mishra as Shambhunath Mishra, a retired school teacher who is pushed to his limits when he is forced to commit murder. Neena Gupta essays the role of Manju, his wife, and Sumit Sachdeva plays the terrifying loan shark, Prajapati. 13. Minnal Murali Weekend Blockbusters Jaison (Tovino Thomas), a young tailor, gains superpowers after being struck by lightning. He decides to use his powers of flight, strength, and speed to protect his village from evil and becomes a superhero known as Minnal Murali. However, Jaison soon realises that being a superhero is not easy and has to deal with the challenges of his new powers, as well as the threats posed by an unexpected enemy.