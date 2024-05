21 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Some Of The Most Stunning Met Gala Looks From This Year

9.

For Lily Gladstone's first Met Gala, her dress was fully embroidered with recycled silver stars by Keri Ataumbi, a jeweler based out of Santa Fe, who hand-crafted each one. Then, the stars were arranged into "nine different constellations" as a nod to "Kiowa, Blackfeet, and other Plains people [who] have always said we come from the stars, and it is where we return to join our ancestors," according to Lily.