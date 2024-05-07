21 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Some Of The Most Stunning Met Gala Looks From This Year

Hot Topic
1. Zendaya's first look was a blue gown by Maison Margiela's John Galliano, with a headpiece by Stephen Jones for Margiela, according to Vogue. The dress included several incredible elements, including a hand-embroidered corsage. The dress itself was made up of sage lamé and organza bias-cut, which was worn over the corset.
2. Meanwhile, Zendaya's second look of the evening was a never-before-worn vintage Givenchy couture from its spring 1996 collection, according to Vogue. It was included in one of only two collections John Galliano designed for Givenchy. And, the flower bouquet headpiece was from Alexander McQueen's spring 2007 collection by Philip Treacy.
3. Tyla's stunning Balmain sand dress was a nod to the sands of time. The dress was made with "three colors of sand and mixed with micro crystal studs," according to Vogue. The dress was so form-fitting that Tyla had to be carried up each step at the Met.
4. Lewis Hamilton showed up in a Burberry suit by Daniel Lee. Lewis explained he did a lot of research on the theme, which led him to be inspired by an 18th-century gardener named John Ystumllyn, who was the first Black gardener in Wales. The inside of the jacket also included a poem by Alex Wharton, a poet who was inspired by John Ystumllyn as well.
5. Gigi Hadid wore a custom Thom Browne dress, which included 3D yellow rose embroidered details. According to the brand, the white dress alone had 2.8 million micro bugle beads, and it took 20 people 5,000 hours to embroider the dress. The skirt alone took 40 people, a total of 8,500 hours.
6. Ariana Grande wore a dress by Loewe, with the top corset being constructed out of real mother of pearl. On the red carpet, Ariana explained that it's also coincidentally her birthstone.
7. Alia Bhatt arrived at the Met Gala this year in a stunning handcrafted, custom-made sari by Sabyasachi. The outfit consisted of a 23-foot-long train made up of glass beading and semi-precious gemstones to make the floral detailing, according to Vogue. Alia also said it took 1,905 hours to make, with 163 people working on the handmaid sari.
8. Colman Domingo's custom Willy Chavarria outfit paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman and fashion journalist André Leon Talley. "They both wore capes when they were at the Met. Everything I do, I feel like it's gotta be for the culture. It's gotta be more than just for me," he explained.
9. For Lily Gladstone's first Met Gala, her dress was fully embroidered with recycled silver stars by Keri Ataumbi, a jeweler based out of Santa Fe, who hand-crafted each one. Then, the stars were arranged into "nine different constellations" as a nod to "Kiowa, Blackfeet, and other Plains people [who] have always said we come from the stars, and it is where we return to join our ancestors," according to Lily.
10. Elle Fanning's Met Gala look was Balmain with Cartier jewelry, with the actor paying homage to Sleeping Beauty. She told Vogue, "I played Sleeping Beauty in Maleficent, so I was like, Gosh, I have to pay homage to her a little bit," hence the birds on the shoulders.
12. Taylor Russell attended her first Met Gala in Loewe with a corset that was 3D molded to fit her body perfectly, according to Vogue. The mold was then printed with the wood pattern using a technique called hydro-sublimation.
13. Bad Bunny, who was a co-chair of the event, wore a custom Maison Margiela Artisanal Collection by John Galliano suit. The bouquet included a Flor de Maga, the national flower of Puerto Rico. Then, roses, which are a symbol of beauty and purity, and the flax plant, which Sleeping Beauty pricked her finger on in the fairytale.
14. Rebecca Ferguson's Thom Browne ensemble included 60,000 green and blue Swarovski crystals that were embroidered into flowers, alongside 7,000 folded petal raffia and raw raffia frayed ravens. According to Thom Browne, 30 people worked for 8,500 hours to create the dress.
15. Demi Moore wore a show-stopping velvet dress by Harris Reed. The dress was created using vintage archival wallpaper, and it included "over 5,000 to 6,000 hours of hand embroidery." Demi also became the first person to wear Cartier's High Jewelry collection, Nature Sauvage. The necklace contained 7.87 carats of emeralds, according to Vogue.
16. Quannah Chasinghorse, who has been a favorite on the Met Gala carpet for the last few years, wore a purple gown designed by H&M and was reportedly partially based on the brand's archives. Incorporated into the dress were Forget-Me-Not flowers, the state flower of Alaska, where Quannah is from.
17. Jonathan Bailey wore a suit by Loewe, which included a "hand-painted metal peony with a sugar crystal texture," according to Vogue. The flower was a straightforward nod to the Garden of Time theme for this year's Met Gala.
18. Da'Vine Joy Randolph's denim dress was Gap and designed by Zac Posen. According to the New York Times, it was inspired by 1700s evening wear. The dress also had an orange lining, which was inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, where Gap was founded in 1969.
19. Greta Lee attended her first Met Gala in a custom Loewe outfit. As for her stunning makeup, she assembled a team of all Asian women to help her, with Nina Park on makeup, Jenny Cho on hair, and Naomi Yasuda on nails. In particular, the wig was "hand-chopped" by Jenny mere hours before the event and was inspired by "Stella Tennant's choppy haircut."
20. Ayo Edebiri wore a floral ensemble from Loewe to the 2024 Met Gala. The dress was covered in hand-painted, hand-embroidered floral lace, according to Vogue. It also was adorned with 3D appliqué flowers that gave the dress the illusion that it was blossoming.
21. And finally, Charli XCX's gown by Marni was actually made out of vintage T-shirts, which serve as a nod to Francesco Risso's signature "mending" stitch motif, according to Vogue. It reportedly took 15 people to also hand-sew the rhinestones and glass beads, and it took 200 hours for the dress to be put together.
