    This New Look At The "Wicked" Movie Includes Our First Glimpse At Some Of The Iconic Musical Numbers From The Broadway Show

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We are six months away from arguably one of the most highly-anticipated movie events of 2024: Wicked.

    Adapting the hit Broadway musical into a movie has been in the making for years, and now we are closer than ever to seeing it. Wicked follows Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) as they attend Shiz University. The story chronicles what happened before Elphaba became the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz.

    Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    The film is directed by Jon M. Chu, who previously directed Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights, and is written by Winnie Holzman, who also wrote the stage musical.

    Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande behind the scenes of Wicked
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    Alongside Cynthia and Ariana taking on the iconic roles of Elphaba and Glinda, the cast also includes Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Bowen Yang, and more.

    Up until this point, we've seen some behind-the-scenes photos from filming, a teaser trailer, and Cynthia and Ariana attending multiple events together — often in their characters' signature green and pink colors. But now we've got an incredible first look at what has gone into the making of the film.

    Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo on stage together
    Jerod Harris / Getty Images for CinemaCon

    First, we get to see when Cynthia found out she was cast as Elphaba, a moment that came after Cynthia explained how she went and saw Wicked when she was 25 years old and felt like she "was floating on air" and she'd never seen anything like it.

    Jon M. Chu telling an emotional Cynthia Erivo, &quot;The world needs to see more of you. And we would love for you to be our Elphaba&quot;
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    "There's sort of this innate understanding of what it feels like to be someone who's different," Cynthia said. 

    She also added, through tears, "It's been a really long journey, and I'm really grateful for it," when discussing what it has taken to get Wicked to the big screen.

    Similarly, we see when Ariana was officially offered the role of Glinda. Of course, for years, Ariana has talked about how much she's adored Wicked, specifically Glinda, and in the video, she even talks about seeing the original Broadway cast of Wicked when she was 10 years old.

    Ariana Grande on a video call with Jon M. Chu saying, &quot;I love her so much. I&#x27;m going to take such good care of her&quot; after being cast as Glinda in Wicked
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    Alongside the emotional casting moments, we also get our first look at some iconic scenes from the stage musical, and it just has me even more excited for this movie.

    A behind the scenes photo of Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    First, here's Elphaba and Glinda dancing together in a mirror, which I just have to assume is from "Popular":

    Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    We see a bunch of Shiz students dancing and Glinda standing with other students, assumingly during "Dear Old Shiz":

    Glinda standing with several Shiz students in Wicked
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    Cynthia and Ariana as Elphaba and Glinda walking through the streets with the signature green glasses that are seen in "One Short Day" in the Broadway musical:

    Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    There's a glimpse of Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) and Glinda going to the party that is typically at the center of "Dancing Through Life":

    Glinda and Feyero walking hand in hand at a party
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    And Elphaba entering the party with the signature black pointy hat that Glinda gives her as a joke in the musical:

    Elphaba coming down the stairs at a party wearing a long dress and pointy witches hat
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    Elphaba and Glinda share a moment in an attic where Elphaba adjusts her hat and grabs a broom, assumingly during "Defying Gravity":

    A behind-the-scenes look at Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande standing in front of a large circular window
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    Jonathan and Cynthia as Fiyero and Elphaba share a moment, and from this glimpse alone, I know "As Long As You're Mine" will RUIN me when we eventually see that:

    Elphaba and Fiyero holding hands in a forest in Wicked
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    Here's Glinda talking with the people of Oz:

    Glinda on a roof above the citizens of Oz
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    I'd assume this is from the opening of the musical, "No One Mourns the Wicked," when we are first introduced to Glinda.

    When Elphaba and Glinda meet the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) for the first time:

    The Wizard saying, &quot;Wait a minute&quot; before pulling a coin from behind Elphaba&#x27;s ear, and Glinda looking surprised
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    Assuming this is around "A Sentimental Man" from the original stage production.

    We also just get some great first looks at the cast in character, including this adorable group photo of Ethan, Ariana, Jonathan, Cynthia, and Marissa as Boq, Glinda, Fiyero, Elphaba, and Nessarose, respectively.

    Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and Marissa Bode in costume for the film &quot;Wicked&quot;
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    And, here's a glimpse of The Wizard, Glinda, Elphaba, and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh):

    Screenshot from &quot;Wicked&quot;
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    The featurette was also released in anticipation of the first full-length trailer, which will reportedly drop later this week, per Variety.

    Ariana Grande behind the scenes of Wicked holding a clapboard
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    Anyway, overall, this made me — someone who has seen the stage musical of Wicked more times than I'd like to admit (13, whoops) — very emotional and excited to see this movie.

    Ariana Grande resting her head on Cynthia Erivo&#x27;s shoulder behind the scenes of Wicked
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    You can watch the full video about the making of Wicked below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    Wicked: Part One hits theaters on Nov. 27, 2024.

    Are you excited for Wicked? Tell us everything in the comments below!