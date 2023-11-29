"I'm done dating. I've had it with dating because I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time. I enjoy my alone time and my time with my kids and my friends more," she toldDrew Barrymore. "I don't need another kid."
3.Bill Maher has never been married.
He toldHoward Stern: "I never understood how you could be with the same person day after day, month after month, and year after year. I just don't get that."
4.Jane Fonda never wants to be in a relationship ever again.
She told Harper's Bazaar: "I don't want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don't have that desire."
She told Vanity Fair earlier this year: "I can get much more done when I’m on my own."
5.John Cusack has never been married.
He was once asked by Elle magazine to say why he's never been married in five words, and he said: "I can do it in seven: 'Society doesn't tell me what to do.'"
6.Shakira has never been married.
She told60 Minutes, "To tell you the truth, marriage scares the shit out of me. I don't want him to see me as the wife. I'd rather him see me as his girlfriend."
7.Chelsea Handler has never been married.
She told Time, "I’ve had plenty of boyfriends, one or two marriage proposals, and deep and intense human intimacy in my time on this Big Blue Marble. And after experiencing all that and seriously thinking about marriage, I respectfully reserve a table for one in the restaurant of life."
8.Mary-Louise Parker has never been married.
In 2015, she told the NYT: "Maybe a psychiatrist would say I’m not married now because I have some sort of father thing. But you know what? That would be the least of my problems.”
9.Sarah Silverman has never been married.
She tweeted this in 2014:
10.Edie Falco has never been married.
She told the Daily Beast: "I’m sure my parents' divorces did affect me in some way, but also, in my life in general I don’t see a lot of marriages that look appealing to me. Because I’m not married I tend to get a lot of eye-rolling conversations with people about their marriages. Why would I want to head there?"
11.David Lee Roth has never been married.
He told BuzzFeed: "I've lived alone my whole adult life. I've had girlfriends, I've had love affairs. Never longer than a year and a half. I'm the drunk who won the lottery, I'm going to be very difficult to convince of a lot of traditional things. I put off getting married when I found out, oh, you don't really have to."
12.Whoopi Goldberg has been married three times, but says she will never marry again.
She told the New York Times, "I’m not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone. I don’t want somebody in my house."