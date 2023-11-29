Skip To Content
    12 Celebrities With The Funniest Or Most Profound Reasons For Quitting Dating Or Never Getting Married

    Whoopi Goldberg will always have my favorite reason.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Yesterday, Linda Evangelista went viral for saying why she's given up dating.

    Closeup of Linda Evangelista
    Noam Galai / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

    "I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore," the 58-year-old former supermodel told the Sunday Times. "I don’t want to hear somebody breathing."

    Closeup of Linda Evangelista
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    Because she's not the only one, here are 12 other celebrities with really funny or profound reasons why they have quit dating or never gotten married...

    1. Diane Keaton hasn't been on a date in 35 years.

    Diane Keaton
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    She told InStyle: "I have a lot of male friends. I have a lot of friends but no dates. No mwah-mwah."

    Closeup of Diane Keaton
    Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / Getty Images

    2. Sharon Stone also doesn't date.

    Closeup of Sharon Stone
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    "I'm done dating. I've had it with dating because I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time. I enjoy my alone time and my time with my kids and my friends more," she told Drew Barrymore. "I don't need another kid."

    Closeup of Sharon Stone
    Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

    3. Bill Maher has never been married.

    Bill Maher
    Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

    He told Howard Stern: "I never understood how you could be with the same person day after day, month after month, and year after year. I just don't get that."

    Bill Maher
    Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    4. Jane Fonda never wants to be in a relationship ever again.

    Jane Fonda
    Michael Kovac / Getty Images for LACMA

    She told Harper's Bazaar: "I don't want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don't have that desire."

    Closeup of Jane Fonda
    John Lamparski / Getty Images for The Women's Media Center

    She told Vanity Fair earlier this year: "I can get much more done when I’m on my own."

    Closeup of Jane Fonda
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    5. John Cusack has never been married.

    Closeup of John Cusack
    Matthias Nareyek / WireImage / Getty Images

    He was once asked by Elle magazine to say why he's never been married in five words, and he said: "I can do it in seven: 'Society doesn't tell me what to do.'"

    Closeup of John Cusack
    Patrick Aventurier / Getty Images

    6. Shakira has never been married.

    Closeup of Shakira
    Patricia J. Garcinuno / WireImage / Getty Images

    She told 60 Minutes, "To tell you the truth, marriage scares the shit out of me. I don't want him to see me as the wife. I'd rather him see me as his girlfriend."

    Shakira
    John Parra / Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy

    7. Chelsea Handler has never been married.

    Closeup of Chelsea Handler
    Nbc / Noam Galai / NBC via Getty Images

    She told Time, "I’ve had plenty of boyfriends, one or two marriage proposals, and deep and intense human intimacy in my time on this Big Blue Marble. And after experiencing all that and seriously thinking about marriage, I respectfully reserve a table for one in the restaurant of life."

    Closeup of Chelsea Handler
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Glamour

    8. Mary-Louise Parker has never been married.

    Mary-Louise Parker holding an award
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

    In 2015, she told the NYT: "Maybe a psychiatrist would say I’m not married now because I have some sort of father thing. But you know what? That would be the least of my problems.”

    Closeup of Mary-Louise Parker
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    9. Sarah Silverman has never been married.

    Sarah Silverman onstage
    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Netflix

    She tweeted this in 2014:

    Sarah Silverman @SarahKSilverman

    Why would I want the govt involved in my love life? Ew. It's barbaric.

    Twitter: @SarahKSilverman

    10. Edie Falco has never been married.

    Closeup of Edie Falco
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    She told the Daily Beast: "I’m sure my parents' divorces did affect me in some way, but also, in my life in general I don’t see a lot of marriages that look appealing to me. Because I’m not married I tend to get a lot of eye-rolling conversations with people about their marriages. Why would I want to head there?"

    Closeup of Edie Falco
    Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

    11. David Lee Roth has never been married.

    David Lee Roth
    Rob Kim / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    He told BuzzFeed: "I've lived alone my whole adult life. I've had girlfriends, I've had love affairs. Never longer than a year and a half. I'm the drunk who won the lottery, I'm going to be very difficult to convince of a lot of traditional things. I put off getting married when I found out, oh, you don't really have to."

    Closeup of David Lee Roth
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    12. Whoopi Goldberg has been married three times, but says she will never marry again.

    Closeup of Whoopi Goldberg
    Noam Galai / Getty Images

    She told the New York Times, "I’m not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone. I don’t want somebody in my house."

    Closeup of Whoopi Goldberg
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images