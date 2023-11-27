Diane Keaton has been championing the single life for almost 40 years.
She told People in 2019 that she hasn't had a date in 35 years.
She's also never been married and told Lisa Kudrow the reason why: "I didn't want to give up my independence," she said.
Instead, she adopted two kids, one at age 50 and one at 55. Eventually, her children left her house, and a friend gifted her a Golden Retriever named Reggie.
“Dogs are irresistible. They’re just idiots. Reggie is a big jerk, and she’s a great jerk, and she’s hilarious," she said.
Diane's got a point, and now, we have another person who doesn't date to add to the list.
She was married once but got divorced in 1993, and in an interview with the Sunday Times, she explained why she's given up on dating altogether.
"I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore," the 58-year-old former supermodel said. "I don’t want to hear somebody breathing."
As someone who is a light sleeper, I think she's got a point!
You do you, Linda. Sleeping with people is overrated.