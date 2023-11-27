Skip To Content
    Linda Evangelista's Reason For Not Dating Anymore Is Extremely Diane Keaton Coded

    I'm with her.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Diane Keaton has been championing the single life for almost 40 years.

    Closeup of Diane Keaton in a long plaid coat and a hat
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    She told People in 2019 that she hasn't had a date in 35 years.

    Closeup of Diane Keaton in a pantsuit and hat
    Pierre Suu / Getty Images

    She's also never been married and told Lisa Kudrow the reason why: "I didn't want to give up my independence," she said.

    Closeup of Diane Keaton
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    Instead, she adopted two kids, one at age 50 and one at 55. Eventually, her children left her house, and a friend gifted her a Golden Retriever named Reggie.

    Diane Keaton with her kids on the red carpet
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    “Dogs are irresistible. They’re just idiots. Reggie is a big jerk, and she’s a great jerk, and she’s hilarious," she said.

    Diane Keaton walking her dog
    Bg004 / GC Images / Getty Images

    Diane's got a point, and now, we have another person who doesn't date to add to the list.

    Linda Evangelista also does not date.

    Linda Evangelista walking the runway in a short bandage dress
    Images Press / Getty Images

    She was married once but got divorced in 1993, and in an interview with the Sunday Times, she explained why she's given up on dating altogether.

    Closeup of Linda Evangelista on the red carpet wearing a turtleneck and blazer
    Noam Galai / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

    "I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore," the 58-year-old former supermodel said. "I don’t want to hear somebody breathing."

    Closeup of Linda Evangelista in a blazer
    Patricia Schlein / GC Images / Getty Images

    As someone who is a light sleeper, I think she's got a point!

    An older woman asleep in bed
    Andersen Ross / Getty Images

    You do you, Linda. Sleeping with people is overrated.

    Closeup of Linda Evangelista
    Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images