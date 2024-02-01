“Travis Kelce has to marry Taylor Swift, right?” Stern asked.

“Why?” Smith responded.

“He will then get a movie career, he’ll be bigger than the Rock,” Stern said. “I mean, this is it. This is his chance.”

Smith responded by pointing out that Kelce would do just fine without Swift.

“First of all, let’s say this,” Smith began. “He is a two-time Super Bowl champion. He’s on the verge of potentially being a three-time Super Bowl champion. [Kelce is] universally recognized as one of the greatest tight ends in the history of football. [He’s a] good-looking dude, got style, got flair, he’s got skill, he’s got a future in this business right here once he retires from football,” Smith said, referring to his own line of work.

“He’s the total package, OK?” Smith concluded. “And he’s a really, really good dude.”

But Smith also admitted that Swift’s star power should not be undervalued. He told Stern that he never particularly cared for her music until he went to one of her Eras tour concerts in Los Angeles with his daughter.