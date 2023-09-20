50 People Tasked With Naming A Baby Who Absolutely Should Not Have Been

50. And lastly, here's an unusual name that turned out to be absolutely perfect: "My son’s name started out as a joke about 'artsy' baby names, but the moment my husband said it he actually liked it. Oak was born a premie with a heart condition, and is a fully healthy 2-year-old today who has more than lived up to his name."

— jah066



And before you go, look at the amazing follow-up comments this story got:

"So about two years ago I was on an airplane with a lady who just had a grandson named Oak! She said she wasn’t sure about it at first, but since Oak went through so much as a premie with a heart condition she loved it now! So either there’s a second Oak with a similar story OR I sat next to your mom/MIL on a plane???? Wild! She was really sweet and offered me her Southwest free drink coupon lol."

— chelshu

"Chelshu this was most likely my MIL!! This comment made my entire day!! She travels a lot for work and always flies Southwest."



— jah066



"Jah and Chelshu, OMG!!! This is the most exciting comment thread I've ever read on BuzzFeed. What are the odds?!?!?!"

