15 Famous Actors Who Did Impossibly Embarrassing Things On Set

Alison Brie peed herself on the set of Mad Men and had to shoot a scene soaking wet.
Anne Hathaway got naked on the set of Love & Other Drugs before she was told, "Uh, Anne, you don't actually have to be naked right now...we're just rehearsing the scene":
Kristen Schaal farted on her Last Man on Earth costar Will Forte while filming a sex scene with him.
Speaking of farts, a then-9-year-old Josh Hutcherson ripped one on Tom Hanks while filming a scene in The Polar Express.
Christopher Mintz-Plasse had to film his sex scene in Superbad with his mom in the room watching.
Sadie Sink also had her first kiss on the set of Stranger Things...with her mom looking on.
Henry Cavill got a very awkward and "unacceptable" boner on the set of The Tudors while filming a sex scene.
Gucci Mane fell asleep while filming his big sex scene in Spring Breakers.
Michael Sheen vomited after seeing Lizzy Caplan naked for the first time on the set of Masters of Sex.
Robert Pattinson couldn't stop sweating all over Julianne Moore while filming a sex scene.
Martin Short didn't realize his penis was hanging out of his boxer shorts while in hair and makeup.
Matthew McConaughey didn’t read the script before arriving on the set of 1995's Scorpion Spring and learned he was expected to immediately perform a four-page monologue...in Spanish.
As a young actor, Ben Stiller yelled "Cut!" after screwing up a line on the set of Steven Spielberg’s Empire of the Sun.
Lastly, a young Emma Watson got called out by director Chris Columbus in front of everyone on the set of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone for mouthing her costars' lines.